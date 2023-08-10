Four sandhill cranes climbed the sky with gangly grace.

Before long, hundreds of the crimson-capped birds will stage in these restored wetlands before migrating south.

Nearby, a spring-fed tributary to O’Dell Creek meandered through a wetlands area once drained by man-made ditches to create more pasture for growing hay and grazing cattle.

Jeff Laszlo’s grandfather, acting on the best advice at the time, succeeded in establishing more pasture. But tinkering so drastically with nature typically has consequences.

Thus, roughly 20 years ago, on the family ranch south of Ennis, Laszlo launched projects to restore the wetlands and the meandering O’Dell Creek, a tributary of the Madison River.

The Granger Ranches, with Laszlo as an owner, and the neighboring Longhorn Ranch have partnered with a host of nonprofit organizations, along with NorthWestern Energy and agencies both state and federal.

The agencies have included the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On Wednesday, Martha Williams, director of the federal wildlife service and former director of FWP, toured the O’Dell Creek Stream and Wetland Restoration Project. Her hosts included Laszlo of Granger Ranches and Michael Wellington of Longhorn Ranch.

“There are so many lessons here,” Williams said.

One is the necessity for leadership in a concerted restoration project and what that role requires from a landowner, she said.

“Invariably, it is somebody who is dynamic, who wants to learn,” Williams said.

She stood on a bluff above the wetlands, with the Madison River in the near distance and the Gravelly Range in the background.

Williams said the work also provides a lesson in what can be achieved with commitment and partnerships.

“How can you be here and not be in awe?” she said.

To date, the project has restored more than 16 miles of stream channel and 914 acres of wetlands — creating sources of clear, cold water for the river and a spawning ground for trout.

“One person can make a difference. A few people can make a difference. And then it snowballs,” Williams said.

She said she decided to tour the site because it provides an example of what can be accomplished working with landowners.

“This is how we get our best work done,” Williams said.

Others on the tour Wednesday afternoon included employees of the Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP workers and a representative from NorthWestern Energy.

Claire Gower, a wildlife biologist for FWP, talked about working with landowners to release trumpeter swan cygnets to reestablish breeding swans into a portion of their historic range.

Rob Hazlewood, a retired biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Service who has worked on the restoration project, was a participant Wednesday.

He said a key sign of success is the dramatic increase in the number of species of birds counted at the project. An early count tallied six separate species, he said. A more recent survey counted 130.

Hazlewood described the area before restoration work began.

“It was like a biological desert,” he said.

Laszlo said later that biodiversity has been both a goal and an outcome of the work to date. Grasses and other plants, insects, amphibians, birds, fish and more have benefited, he said.

Mary Gail Sullivan, NorthWestern Energy’s director of environmental compliance and lands permitting, said the utility’s involvement in the restoration project reflects its approach to environmental obligations tied to operating hydroelectric dams on Montana rivers.

“We do a lot of projects up and down the river system,” Sullivan said. “There’s a difference between compliance and stewardship.”

Laszlo described the restoration project as a canvas, “with plenty left to do.”

He said he’s been told that the restored habitat along the Madison River has become even more vital to migrating birds because of commercial and residential development that has occurred elsewhere on the flyway.

Meanwhile, Williams acknowledged at the tour’s end that the Fish and Wildlife Service is facing controversy in Montana — with ongoing conflicts about grizzlies, wolves, the Arctic grayling in both the Big Hole River and the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and more.

Williams declined to say if she believes FWP is prepared to take over management of the grizzly if the bear is delisted. Her press person told a reporter the director was fielding questions solely about the wetlands restoration project.