WISE RIVER — If any uncertainly lingered about whether people care deeply about the Big Hole River and its sister streams, all doubt evaporated Wednesday afternoon.

A standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 people jammed the Wise River community center for what was billed as a roundtable discussion about the rivers’ woes. Some attendees wore straw cowboy hats, and some wore caps with fishing logos.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s visit to Wise River occurred more than two months after fishing outfitters and guides pleaded for an emergency meeting with him to ponder the precipitous decline in populations of brown and rainbow trout in the region’s renowned fisheries.

As expected, occasional tension floated like a drift boat through the room between the well-represented ranching community — whose members often divert water from the rivers for irrigation — and those with livelihoods linked to outfitting and guiding.

There were more questions than answers about what might be afflicting trout in the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers. Donald Rumsfeld’s famous quote about known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns would have aptly applied.

One of the first speakers was Al Zale, Ph.D., a professor at Montana State University and leader of the Montana Cooperative Fishery Research Unit. He and graduate students at MSU will be involved in research about the rivers’ trout.

“We want to look at things at a number of different stages and times in their lifecycle and try to figure out where the problems are,” Zale said. “Once we know where the problems are, then we can work at fixing things.”

He said large numbers of fish will be tagged and tracked to gain a better understanding of causes of mortality. In addition, there will be creel surveys of anglers at fishing access sites to gather more information. Anglers who catch tagged fish can report the tag number, he said.

Zale said researchers will field reports about dead or dying fish, like the so-called “zombie fish” caught on the Big Hole and Beaverhead. And there will be a focus on juvenile fish and identifying how and where they began life, whether in tributaries or the rivers’ main stems.

“We are recruiting internationally, trying to find the best people from anywhere in the world to do this work,” he said.

Jim Olsen, a fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, joined Zale and six others and Gianforte as roundtable participants. Olsen talked about a different sort of recruitment — describing how and whether young fish survive to adulthood.

“My biggest hope is that we’ll get some clear management decisions on what to do,” Olsen said. “If it’s recruitment limited, we need to improve spawning habitat. Or if it’s disease issues, there are potentially some things we can do to mitigate disease.”

Olsen said experience and data demonstrate clearly that the quantity and temperature of water are key variables in these rivers famous for their fisheries. Yet, he said low flows and warm temperatures alone do not explain diminishing populations of brown and rainbow trout.

“What we’ve seen is decline above and beyond what we would expect given water alone,” he said.

Panelist Wade Fellin, a fishing guide who co-owns the Big Hole Lodge with his father, said he has netted fish bearing lesions and apparent fungus and kept them alive but hasn’t been able to have someone from FWP quickly retrieve them for lab work.

Fellin raised the prospect with Gianforte of an interagency task force, one involving state and federal agencies sharing data and resources. Gianforte responded that state agencies are already sharing data that should be available to the public. Fellin’s idea did not gain traction.

The roundtable discussion began around 3:30 p.m. and lasted a little more than an hour. During that time, much of the nearby Big Hole River was closed to fishing due to warm water temperatures known to stress trout.

The discussion focused at times on practices or infrastructure that could enhance water storage during spring runoff.

Pedro Marques, executive director of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, said there are ways to slow down moisture as it travels through the watershed.

“There are restoration and conservation practices that can get us there,” Marques said.

Rancher Jim Hagenbarth spoke about agriculture’s prolonged and enduring connection with the Big Hole Valley.

“We’ve been on the river the longest,” he said. “We got on the river after we came out of the mines.”

Hagenbarth said the people who descended later for recreation did not understand the resource as well as ranchers.

He said encroachments by conifers has affected the watershed and that attempts to complete related logging are blocked by extremists. Similarly, he said, groups oppose dams on tributaries that could help store water.

“We love this resource,” Hagenbarth said. “We made this resource. And we invite you folks to come and use it responsibly.”

When discussion turned to fishing pressure as a potential contributor to population declines and the possibility of suspending all fishing for a time, some people in the crowd clapped or murmured agreement.

Wade Fellin responded for the angling community.

“We are also very much stewards (of the rivers) and also love the land,” he said, noting that anglers — who helped raise the alarm — would come together to identify and execute remedies.

Save Wild Trout, a non-profit coalition recently stitched together as concerns grew about trout populations, announced Monday it has hired a Montana-born scientist and engineer to pursue science-based solutions to the fisheries collapse in rivers within the Jefferson River Basin.

The organization described the scientist, Kyle Flynn, Ph.D., as a professional hydrologist and engineer with an academic and research background in water quality.

During Wednesday’s roundtable, Gianforte cited fuels reduction work in the vicinity of the Basin Creek Reservoir to lessen the potential for a catastrophic wildfire that could shut down water treatment there for years. He referenced the Forest Service.

“It takes a while to wake them up, but they finally woke up,” Gianforte said.

If Butte lost water treatment capacity at Basin Creek, the alternative would be to pull more water from the Big Hole, he said.

Gianforte described Wednesday’s meeting as a beginning. He said the rivers’ problems need to be better understood.

“And then we can act with purpose,” he said.