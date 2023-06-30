On one of the warmest days of the summer so far, a group music lovers sat in a cool log building filled to the brim with folding chairs and listened intently to Bluegrass tunes.

The first-ever Twin Bridges Bluegrass Festival kicked off Friday at the Madison County Fair Grounds with a duo performance by the Music Bachs. The married couple harmonized while playing double bass and banjo. Cynthia and Gene Bach are the organizers of the festival which spans three days from Friday to Sunday.

The event, which has been in the works for nearly a year, is Gene Bach's 20th festival he has organized. Bach used social media to spread the word about the event and invited bands from Montana and the surrounding states. Bach, who started playing music seriously 27 years ago, said that he went into the festival without the expectation of a turn-out.

"You open the gates and see who shows up." Bach said.

And people did show up. On Friday, over one hundred people made it out to the fairgrounds to watch the bluegrass performances. Food trucks dotted the entry way and served up an array of dishes for the guests. Bach is also confident in a repeat event for next year.

"It'll happen again next year." Bach said. "Money-wise, it doesn't matter what happens for this year."

