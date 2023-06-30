On one of the warmest days of the summer so far, a group music lovers sat in a cool log building filled to the brim with folding chairs and listened intently to Bluegrass tunes.
The first-ever Twin Bridges Bluegrass Festival kicked off Friday at the Madison County Fair Grounds with a duo performance by the Music Bachs. The married couple harmonized while playing double bass and banjo. Cynthia and Gene Bach are the organizers of the festival which spans three days from Friday to Sunday.
The event, which has been in the works for nearly a year, is Gene Bach's 20th festival he has organized. Bach used social media to spread the word about the event and invited bands from Montana and the surrounding states. Bach, who started playing music seriously 27 years ago, said that he went into the festival without the expectation of a turn-out.
"You open the gates and see who shows up." Bach said.
People are also reading…
- Stephen Capra: No hunting of grizzlies — period
- EPA tries to discredit scientists studying metals exposure in Butte
- Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured
- Majority of Montana voters support the BCSA
- Human remains found near Elk Park
- Montana property value spikes bring tax confusion, blame
- Police blotter: Caught on camera, Saturday DUI, more reports
- Police blotter: Fighting patrons, arrest warrants, out on patrol
- Tom Powers readies for some downtime
- Stevie Faulkner named this year’s grand marshal
- Gary Skuletich
- Tretheway reveals 'shocking' Gardens memories
- Fishing community reeling over state's response to historic trout declines
- B-SB to residents: Montana property values increasing, town halls planned
- Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse décor now includes 'magical castles'
And people did show up. On Friday, over one hundred people made it out to the fairgrounds to watch the bluegrass performances. Food trucks dotted the entry way and served up an array of dishes for the guests. Bach is also confident in a repeat event for next year.
"It'll happen again next year." Bach said. "Money-wise, it doesn't matter what happens for this year."
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lukas Prinos
Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.