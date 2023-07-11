BUTTE — The Montana Outdoor Recreation Summit will be held from Oct. 11 – 13 at the Copper King and surrounding areas in Butte, according to a Tuesday press release from Summit Coordinator Rachel Shouse.

The event is co-hosted by the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, and Montana Access Project. Also per the release, the Summit aims to explore the conservation, economic, and social aspects of outdoor recreation.

In their sales pitch, event organizers are hyping the Mining City as the "perfect backdrop for this gathering of outdoor enthusiasts, public and private land managers, industry leaders, and experts."

The release explains how Montana communities at times struggle with how to provide quality frontcountry recreation access close to home and connectivity to broader public land recreation opportunities sustainably.

“We aim to fill that gap by bring together a diverse range of voices to cover over the critical themes that outdoor recreation champions care about: Conservation of Outdoor Resources; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Outdoor Spaces; and the Economic Impacts of Outdoor Recreation” said Diane Conradi, founder of Montana Access Project in Tuesday's release.

Visitors can also benefit from knowledge on how to bridge this gap. According to Lisa Nichols, onX’s access advocacy manager, “onX was founded in Montana–in the state’s forests, on its prairies, and mountain peaks. These landscapes help inspire our company and fuel our employees’ and customers’ way of life."

This Summit will have scheduled field tours, opportunities for networking and conversation, and other yet-to-be-unveiled opportunities, says the news release.

Registration for the 2023 Montana Outdoor Recreation Summit is now open and there are a limited number of early-bird tickets.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/44m73YN.

Those interested in sponsoring this event or exhibitor space, reach out to rachel@mtaccessproject.com.