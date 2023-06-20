A study commissioned by the Montana Mining Association, which also supplied underpinning data, reports that the industry’s economic contributions are significant in the state.

Titled “The Economic Contribution of Montana’s Hard Rock Mining Industry,” the 25-page report was released last week. The University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research crunched the numbers.

“Our basic finding is that the economic contributions of Montana’s hard rock miners to the areas in which they operate, as well as the state of Montana as a whole, are substantial,” the bureau observed.

The report does not analyze the economic and environmental costs of hard rock mining. Such costs can also be substantial.

It reports that “the number of active mines in Montana today is a tiny fraction of what existed during the early boom days” and notes, “Just three counties – Silver Bow, Stillwater and Sweet Grass – accounted for all but 0.3% of total state production.”

The Montana Resources copper and molybdenum mine in Butte-Silver Bow County is a key employer, taxpayer and source of community philanthropy. Yet there are also concerns about the potential health impacts of dust migrating off mine property into a residential neighborhood.

According to the association’s report, in 2021 Montana’s hard-rock mining operations employed 2,646 people and “produced minerals and other outputs with market value of almost $1.6 billion.”

Copper and palladium make up the majority of the state’s mining output, the report says.

It notes that hard rock mining pays millions of dollars in taxes and supports thousands of jobs indirectly bolstered by mining.

“Because of hard rock mines in Montana, there are almost 18,500 more jobs, $1.3 billion more in annual income received by Montana households, and $7.3 billion more in gross revenue received by business and non-business organizations throughout the state.”

However, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry’s 2022 Labor Day Report found that in 2021 “only the mining and utilities sector had job losses. All other industries added jobs above 2020 levels.”

Derf Johnson is deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, a nonprofit which has long maintained a watchdog relationship with hard rock mining.

“The mining industry has positive economic impacts in Montana,” Johnson said. “There are jobs and tax revenue associated with the mining industry, and they produce metals that are important for modern society.”

However, he said, the study examines only a snapshot in time and doesn’t place the economic impact of mining into the context of Montana’s economy as a whole.

“From Zortman-Landusky, to Butte, to the recent debacle at Montana Tunnels, the industry has enormous environmental and social impacts,” Johnson said. “This report admittedly only looks at the benefits, and doesn’t evaluate the myriad costs borne by society from hard rock mining.”

The Zortman-Landusy mines, in the Little Rocky Mountains, were Pegasus Gold properties, as was the Beal Mountain Mine near Anaconda. Pegasus filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and reclamation bonds were not adequate to address the pollution left by these mines.

In related litigation, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy referenced trust obligations to the Fort Belknap Tribes and observed, "It is undisputed that the Zortman-Landusky mines have devastated portions of the Little Rockies, and will have effects on the surrounding area, including the Fort Belknap Reservation, for generations. That devastation, and the resulting impact on tribal culture cannot be overstated."

Montana Tunnels, a former open-pit mine near Jefferson City, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2022.

Johnson said the Montana Tunnels saga is all too familiar, providing one more example about the need to reform state laws guiding reclamation.

“Montana Tunnels’ bankruptcy filing raises serious doubts about whether the company will ever be held responsible for the additional costs associated with reclamation at the site,” Johnson observed.

Matt Vincent, executive director of the Montana Mining Association, said the industry has learned a lot since the Pegasus Gold bankruptcy.

“I do think the industry has raised the bar monumental heights since the 1990s, when we all learned a lot of hard lessons from the Pegasus debacle,” Vincent said.

The bleak legacy of Pegasus Gold, which promised state-of-the-art mining at Beal Mountain, has led to increased scrutiny of the proposed Black Butte Copper Mine, which would be an underground mine at the headwaters of the beloved Smith River near White Sulphur Springs.

According to Sandfire Resources America, “Our Black Butte Copper Project is the best and most environmentally sound mining project ever proposed in Montana…”

The Montana Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral argument Wednesday in a case related to the mine’s previous permitting by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.