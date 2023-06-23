The Environmental Protection Agency’s official mission is “to protect human health and the environment.” But as Butte’s Superfund era approaches its fifth decade, with many years of cleanup work left to be performed, the question of human health – and whether the agency has acted appropriately to protect it here – looms large.

From a study of EPA records and multiple interviews, The Montana Standard has found a disturbing pattern of agency involvement in repeated efforts over the past two decades to discredit and pressure scientists studying how metals exposure may have affected Butte’s health and mortality.

The stakes are huge. Just how extensive – and expensive – the cleanup will ultimately be depends on how such research is interpreted. In at least two cases, independent studies have pointed to heightened mortality in Butte, with deaths from many causes – including cancers, autoimmune diseases, heart attack, stroke and organ failure – well above state and national averages. In both of those cases, EPA has driven efforts to discount the research and criticize the scientists.

The EPA, often working in concert with Atlantic Richfield, which must pay for much of the Superfund cleanup, has pressured scientists and discredited their work – without following up with a thoroughgoing federal health study, despite repeated promises to consider doing so.

Earlier this month, EPA’s regional office in Denver reported that it had referred allegations to the Office of the Inspector General that agency employees had colluded with Atlantic Richfield, Montana Resources and others to discredit scientists and research about mining-and-smelting related health impacts in Butte.

“EPA takes the allegations seriously and is dedicated to maintaining public trust and confidence,” said Taylor Gillespie, public affairs director for EPA’s Region 8.

Citing personnel privacy constraints, EPA declined to disclose more.

It said it first began investigating the allegations after an article in High Country News in February described a troubling coziness between the regulator and the regulated.

When, in late 2019 and early 2020, EPA officials were openly critical of scientists Suzanne McDermott and Katie Hailer after health studies by the two scientists, it was like déjà vu for Stacie Barry – or, more precisely, like a PTSD flashback.

Here’s a look at how the Barry, Hailer and McDermott cases played out.

EPA threatens consequences

In 2011, Stacie Barry was feeling plenty of stress.

She was putting the final touches on a doctorate in multidisciplinary studies from the University of Montana, the culmination of nearly a decade of undergraduate and graduate work, most of it at Montana Tech, where she had earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in environmental engineering with a specialty in mine waste. As a part of her doctoral process, Barry was doing research for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. At the same time, her father, Creighton Barry, was suffering the final stages of Parkinson’s Disease.

With the completion of her dissertation, Barry, whose fifth-generation Butte Irish lineage is reflected in her red hair and blue eyes, had achieved something amazing. Many who have read it, including her dissertation chairman, Professor Pat Munday of Montana Tech, believe it is one of the best things ever written about the Mining City.

“Coming to the Surface: The Environment, Health and Culture in Butte, Montana 1950-2010” is a celebration of Butte’s beauty, strength and resilience, written by one of its own, and at the same time a scientific analysis of the great price the city has paid in its heroic effort to provide the metals that electrified the nation and armed its soldiers in two world wars.

Interdisciplinary it surely is. Barry, who has always considered herself a writer, an environmentalist AND a scientist, brought all of her intellectual pursuits to bear. The dissertation examines the literature and poetics of Butte, the sociology and psychology of the mining town – and the health impacts of the mining landscape.

Barry’s multidisciplinary approach actually reflects the many facets of Butte itself.

Her summary section begins, “Butte is a small city in southwest Montana profoundly shaped by over a century of mining and smelting activities. These activities resulted in widespread environmental contamination and elevated health threats, as well as economic prosperity and cultural vitality. Today, Butte is a post-industrial city that is the focal point of America’s largest Superfund site as well as the nation’s largest National Historic District.”

But the compelling writing and cultural observations were not the most remarked-upon parts of Barry’s dissertation. Also included was a longitudinal – meaning covering a period of time – health study, in which Barry researched and analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality statistics from 1978-98 and 1999-2007. While breaking the study period into two parts was largely a function of the way CDC statistics are organized, it did provide an opportunity to judge whether the initial remediation efforts under Superfund made a difference in mortality.

Barry’s study showed that mortality in a wide range of disease categories throughout the study period was markedly elevated in Butte compared to the rest of Montana and compared to the nation as a whole. The list included cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological diseases, cancer and other diseases of the internal organs.

And indeed the 1999-2007 results showed some improvements in mortality for mental and behavioral disorders, which could potentially indicate some improvement because of the Residential Metals Abatement Program lead remediation endeavor, and also in neurological disease mortality rates, which, Barry wrote, could potentially correlate to capping of waste and remediation of metals, including neurotoxins arsenic, aluminum, lead, manganese and mercury, and in some cardiovascular diseases. But the data for the later years also reflected an increase in mortality for diseases of the digestive system, diabetes and renal failure.

The 1999-2007 numbers also showed increases in mortality for most kinds of cancer, indicating that remediation had not yet had an impact on cancer mortality.

“This study showed that the majority of the mortality rates in Butte are greater than those in the state of Montana and United States rates, and that mortality rates fluctuate over time,” Barry wrote. “It also showed that mortality rates correlate with the target organs of concern, but it did not show a clear reduction in mortality rates after remediation.”

Before being incorporated into Barry’s dissertation, the painstakingly researched and presented health study results were shared in quarterly reports to the Butte-Silver Bow County Board of Health, which had funded some of her research – with money it had received from Atlantic Richfield.

When her report of the results was read by local officials, Barry said, one of them – Sara Sparks, then EPA’s Remedial Project Manager for the Butte Priority Soils Superfund operable unit – became extremely agitated.

“Dan Powers (then associate health director) called me in to the Health Department. I went into a meeting room with him, Sara Sparks and another gentleman from Butte-Silver Bow.

“She said, ‘This cannot come out in any way until it’s been reviewed by EPA and ATSDR (the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry).’”

Barry told her the study had already been reviewed by her professors and that it would be part of her dissertation.

“She told me that she would stop my dissertation from being published, she would stop me from graduating. ‘I’ll go to the university,’ she said.”

Barry says Sparks also told her that she would make sure that Barry never worked in the state of Montana in environmental engineering, and that her work for the Health Department would be halted immediately.

And indeed, Barry said, Powers told her that day to finish up a final report and send it to him. “’We can’t do this anymore,’” he told me.”

Shaken, Barry went to her dissertation committee members, including Munday, and asked whether EPA could prevent publication or prevent her from getting her doctorate. They all told her absolutely not. She had impeccable grades, she’d passed her cumulative exams and the doctorate topic was approved.

Asked in March 2023 about the incident, Sparks denied threatening Barry. “I would never have said such a thing,” she said. “That’s a long time ago, but I would never do that.”

She added, “I don’t even remember that study.”

Asked recently about his recollection of the meeting, Powers would only say, “It got pretty contentious.”

At the time, despite Sparks’ reaction, Powers defended Barry’s research.

In an email sent Aug. 15, 2011 to two Board of Health members, Dan Harrington and Julie Hart, Powers wrote:

“As you know, EPA (Sara Sparks) has been saying she is going to do everything in her power to stop Stacie’s health study since she thinks it is court-ordered protected information regarding Consent Decree negotiations. She has stated this in a couple of meetings. BSB totally disagrees with her stance on this.”

He went on, “I have talked with Dan Dennehy, Rick Larson and Jon Sesso. It is our understanding that the health study was funded, separately, under the Allocation Agreement with AR (Atlantic Richfield). There was never any mention of oversight by EPA or AR. It is, in fact, a health study funded by AR, and contracted privately with Stacie Barry through the BSB Health Department in conjunction with her doctoral thesis at Montana Tech. All of the information she has used is publicly available and her analysis is based on CDC and ATSDR protocols.”

Powers also told the Board of Health members that he was trying to contact Joe Vranka with EPA to discuss the matter “without Sara Sparks’ influence.”

“I feel it is necessary for the Board of Health to reiterate the study as an important tool in trying to provide a statistically relevant public health study that may provide information to direct future efforts in protecting public health. If you agree, I will draft a letter to the EPA and AR for your review and comment.”

In fact, a detailed letter under the signature of Harrington, then chair of the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health, was sent the next day to Julie DalSoglio, then director of EPA’s Montana office, with copies to numerous federal and local officials.

In it, Harrington wrote, “The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health strongly endorses the health study currently being done. It is the charge of public health agencies to investigate, study, interpret and analyze results from these approved types of studies to further the goal of protecting public health. Any deviation from this is unacceptable.”

Ten days later, EPA Superfund Branch Chief Vranka officially backed down from Sparks’ position that publication of the study should be blocked because of the confidentiality agreement that covered consent-decree negotiations.

In a letter to Harrington, Vranka wrote that “after further discussion internally,” the agency agreed that “the study and its underlying data are not confidential” and added, “I apologize for any confusion that we may have caused as a result of our misunderstanding.”

After that white flag on Sparks’ effort to suppress the study, the agency’s fallback position was to criticize and attempt to discredit Barry.

In this effort EPA was aided by ATSDR and by the responsible party for the Butte pollution, Atlantic Richfield.

An article in The Montana Standard in April 2012 titled “Feds question Butte mortality study” summarized Barry’s findings in a couple of sentences, but then spent several paragraphs allowing ATSDR, EPA and Atlantic Richfield to discount the results and praise each other’s work in the Butte cleanup.

According to the article, Dr. Michelle Watters of ATSDR “said Barry’s report is not conclusive and only a starting point to conduct further public health studies, adding that the data used by Barry has “several limitations."

“There is always a question of looking at your data and appreciating what the shortcomings of your data are,” Watters said at a public meeting at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. “It’s really a mortality ratio that she’s presenting – it’s a crude rate.”

Barry said recently that Watters criticized her study for failing to look at the death statistics by race, age, sex, etc. Barry said that would have divided the data into categories with smaller numbers that could have engendered even more criticism.

Watters did allow that Barry’s study “had value,” adding that it showed the need to conduct a more thorough environmental health analysis in Butte.

Battling the ‘bullies’ in Butte

This pattern of criticizing private studies but saying they show the need for more extensive study has been used repeatedly in Butte – but the larger study has never occurred.

An Atlantic Richfield representative at the Health Department meeting was far less subtle, calling Barry’s study “inherently flawed” – without saying exactly how it was flawed.

The company issued a statement saying it would support “future health studies in Butte that are science-based.”

The studies that come under criticism from Atlantic Richfield and EPA in Butte have certainly been “science-based” – but the paper trail suggests it’s not been the sort of science the agency and the company wish to embrace.

“They (EPA and Atlantic Richfield) were both bullies,” a former Butte-Silver Bow county official at the time of the Barry study said recently. The official asked for anonymity “because I don’t want their lawyers on me.”

“Play along with what they wanted, and you’re fine,” the former official added. “Deviate from the company line, and they would immediately start talking about withholding funding.”

Barry’s study spurred EPA and Atlantic Richfield to circle the wagons.

“We believe the current remedies are protective of human health and the environment and we have confidence in EPA’s work,” Atlantic Richfield’s statement said.

John Ray, Ph.D., a Montana Tech professor who was frequently a gadfly in cleanup matters, took exception to the EPA-Atlantic Richfield love fest.

“Now we have the regulated praising the regulators,” Ray said. “I never recall (Atlantic Richfield) being as outspoken in praising EPA as they are now.”

Ray would later write, “Dr. Stacie Barry provided a compelling answer to the question of Superfund’s effectiveness: Superfund has not reduced the cancer rates in Butte. The EPA went ballistic! Instead of reevaluating the efficacy of their cleanup efforts, EPA marshaled its full resources to discredit Dr. Barry’s report, even resorting to personal attacks on her professionalism and competency.”

For Barry, the public criticism was devastating.

“I felt like a pariah,” she says now. “I couldn’t walk down the street in my hometown.”

Barry’s dissertation was published, with the study intact. She received her doctorate. But, she says, she has indeed been shut out of work in her specialty, environmental engineering. She has worked at the National Center for Appropriate Technology for nearly two decades. “I have a great job,” she said, “one that I enjoy and am very grateful for. But I’ve never been able to work here in the specialized field I’m trained in.”

McDermott studies create stir

A few years after Barry’s research, Suzanne McDermott, Ph.D., visited Butte for a reason that had absolutely nothing to do with her professional role as an environmental epidemiologist at the University of South Carolina: Her son, daughter-in-law and grandson lived there.

As she learned about Butte’s Superfund status and the active mining in the city, though, she could not help but wonder about health effects from metals exposure. She read the work of Stacie Barry, and thought more research should be done.

In September 2018, McDermott published a study of death records in Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties from 2000-2015.

According to her research, adults in the two counties died from cancer and several other diseases at significantly higher rates than residents of all other counties in Montana. Her research team, based at the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina-Columbia, studied death certificates in an online database kept by the Centers for Disease Control – as had Barry in earlier years. According to their research, deaths in the two counties from stroke, heart disease, cancer and organ failure were elevated.

Overall, adult deaths from stroke and heart disease were 36 percent higher than elsewhere in Montana, deaths due to kidney and liver failure were 24 percent higher, and cancer deaths were 19 percent higher.

Within those broad numbers were some startling numbers in particular age or gender groups. For instance, when comparing deaths from stroke and heart disease:

• Deaths among men ages 35 to 54 were 71 percent higher;

• Deaths among men ages 55 to 74 were 46 percent higher;

• Deaths among women ages 35 to 54 were 62 percent higher;

• And deaths among women ages 55 to 74 were 67 percent higher.

Looking at cancer, deaths among men ages 55 to 74 were 29 percent higher, and among women in the same age group, deaths were 31 percent higher.

McDermott’s study did find that the disparities in death rates had trended modestly downward during the 15-year study period, indicating that remediation was having some positive effect. Charlie Partridge, Ph.D., an EPA toxicologist in the agency’s Region 8, which includes Butte, was quick to latch onto that finding.

“We’ve hit a turning point,” he said. “While still in the midst of a cleanup, you would expect to see a downward trend. It’s modest, but as we get close to the finish, we’d expect the trend to significantly decrease.”

But McDermott didn’t stop with the general mortality study. She led researchers in two more studies – and one of them would bring great criticism and rancor.

A study published in November 2019 showed levels of copper, manganese, zinc and arsenic in the meconium, or first excrement, of 15 newborns in Butte that far exceeded levels in a control group of 17 babies in South Carolina.

The study was originally intended as a “proof of concept” or pilot study, not intended for publication. But because of the difference in levels from the samples from the two groups, McDermott and her co-researchers, Katie Hailer, Ph.D., of Butte and Jamie R. Lead, Ph.D., of the University of South Carolina, decided it should be published. As Hailer said, “We felt the results were too striking not to talk about.”

“We believe that there is an urgent need for further research to understand the mechanisms and the human consequences of this potential public health emergency,” the study concluded.

McDermott said she was surprised by the results. “Two of the metals really scared us” at those levels, she said. “Manganese and Zinc are both neurotoxic metals” with “great potential to harm human health.”

She added, “When babies are exposed in utero, some of the metals are absorbed in bone and muscle. What we measured is the excess – what was passed out. This is not measuring what was absorbed internally.”

The “potential health emergency” language spurred a strong response from the cleanup establishment.

Internal EPA emails show that the initial response to the study was not a discussion of whether a larger, more comprehensive study should be performed but rather how to push back against the study – to question its credibility and validity.

Within days, this approach would be coordinated and expanded with ATSDR, Atlantic Richfield, Atlantic Richfield’s environmental engineering consultants, EPA’s environmental consultants, Montana Resources and their consultants, and local officials – a veritable blitzkrieg of opposition.

While some of the multi-pronged pushback was public, much of it played out behind the scenes. Almost all of it mirrored the attacks on Stacie Barry.

Hailer, a chemistry professor and chemistry department head at Montana Tech, has done extensive research on metals and the environment in Butte. In 2017 she did a study showing elevated arsenic and other metals in hair samples from Butte residents as compared to samples from Bozeman residents – a study largely ignored by EPA.

She expected pushback from the meconium study. But the intensity of it surprised even her. Attempts to reach Hailer for this article were unsuccessful.

In 2011, Barry said Sparks threatened to go to “the university” to stop publication of her dissertation and keep her from getting her doctorate.

Hailer was not as vulnerable, being a department head.

But that didn’t stop EPA’s Partridge from trying.

He called the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to seek a conversation with Hailer’s superiors at Montana Tech.

When OCHE called Montana Tech, the matter was referred to Beverly Hartline, Ph.D., then Tech’s Vice-Chancellor for Research.

Hartline took a call with Partridge in the office of Amanda Badovinac, Tech’s director of communications.

In a recent interview with The Montana Standard, Hartline, now retired, recalled, “He was putting a lot of pressure on us to put pressure on Katie.

“I kept telling him she’s a good researcher, she does good research. If she’s made errors I’m sure she would communicate about them.”

Hartline said she firmly rebuffed Partridge. “I told him I wasn’t going to interfere with any research at Montana Tech. I communicated with the provost about that.”

“They were harassing Katie,” she said bluntly.

Hailer cooperated with the EPA, giving the agency splits of her samples, sharing the data from her research. At no time did EPA or anyone else identify any error or inaccuracy in any of Hailer’s work.

Instead the agency zeroed in on the comparison samples taken in South Carolina, saying they were so low in comparison to the Butte samples that a mathematical error must have been made.

“I understand that the EPA doesn’t like our findings,” Hailer said. “But the numbers are expressed correctly.”

The EPA also claimed that the Butte numbers were within range of results in other studies. Hailer and McDermott responded that many of those studies were examining communities that have, like Butte, been exposed to toxic metals.

They stressed that “we won’t know any more about Butte’s values until a larger, much more comprehensive study is undertaken.”

This suggestion was made repeatedly by the scientists, who pointed out that their study was designed as a pilot to show the need for a larger study. It was equally rejected by the agencies and public officials, who showed no interest in such a study.

Karen Sullivan, then Butte-Silver Bow’s Health Department director, often advocated for more study, but pushed back in this instance, saying she was tired of her community being “leveraged” for scientists seeking money for more studies.

Hailer also pointed out that she shared the study’s results with Partridge in March 2019 – and the EPA toxicologist ignored the information, actively attacking the study only after it was published in November. Partridge initially dismissed this, but was later forced to apologize to Hailer for his characterization of that early disclosure, saying that at the time he had not been aware of the use or significance of meconium in other scientific studies.

The EPA repeatedly pointed out that zinc, copper and manganese are “micronutrients,” needed in small doses for infants’ health. The scientists acknowledged this but pointed out that, like many things, the substances are beneficial in small amounts and toxic in larger amounts.

Largely ignored in the dialogue was the fact that arsenic was present in all of the Butte samples.

Arsenic is not a nutrient at any level. It is toxic to humans.

The EPA opened another front in the fight against the meconium study. It commissioned Lynn Woodbury of consultant CDM Smith to write a letter to the editor to the scientific journal that published the study, demanding it be retracted.

Woodbury did so, and the letter was submitted by Nikia Greene, a remedial project manager for EPA, to the journal, Science of the Total Environment. Woodbury followed up with one of the journal’s editors, Jay Gan, a professor at the University of California-Riverside, seeking to confirm that he received the letter.

“I am not sure if one EPA scientist can really represent EPA to issue criticisms on a publication,” Gan responded. “Statements such as in the header “U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerns regarding the validity of recently published meconium study” and at multiple places in the letter seem inappropriate to me and may have unintended complications and consequences.”

Earlier, another letter drafted by a consultant, Rosalind Schoof, Ph.D., a toxicologist who is a principal of Ramboll, a consulting company retained by Atlantic Richfield, became controversial when it was signed by members of the Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee.

The lengthy letter to the editor of the publishing journal, taking issue with some methodology and context of McDermott’s initial Butte mortality study, was ultimately signed by Josh Bryson of Atlantic Richfield; EPA’s Partridge and Greene; and Bill Macgregor and Joe Griffin of CTEC.

David Hutchins, then a CTEC board member, objected to the letter and CTEC’s involvement. He said that for the letter to have been drafted by Atlantic Richfield’s environmental consultant was a conflict of interest and should be disclosed. He wrote, “I assume BP-Arco money paid for her time writing this, am I wrong?”

He also enumerated several issues with the substance of the letter.

“I would ask that CTEC and CTEC’s representatives not sign this letter until we have had a chance to have a thorough discussion … I do not think this is appropriate for the board to endorse,” Hutchins wrote.

The issue eventually led to Hutchins’ resignation from the CTEC board.

The McDermott mortality studies, like Barry’s work, seem to cry out for a detailed health assessment by ATSDR or its equivalent, with EPA’s involvement and active support.

As both Hailer and Barry have noted, if EPA had spent the energy and money on a health study that was instead spent on attempting to discredit their work, the community would at least have more answers – and perhaps those answers would indicate the need for a more stringent cleanup.

Montana Resources has joined the call for more comprehensive study of the health effects of active mining – and has sought out Hailer to work on such a study. EPA has repeatedly promised to consider doing a deeper look at Superfund-related health concerns, beyond the blood-lead monitoring and five-year reviews that are currently called for in the Butte Hill consent decree. Region 8 Administrator KC Becker repeated that promise as recently as her visit to Butte in March. But that deeper look has never materialized.

More recently, in mid-June, Gillespie, the region’s public affairs director for EPA, spoke to the prospect of health studies.

“EPA recently requested ATSDR to do a urinary arsenic study for the Butte community,” she said. “EPA is also conducting an inventory of all the Butte health assessment research and speaking with community members to determine if there are any data gaps that need to be addressed.”

Gillespie added that EPA has encouraged Hailer, Barry and other Montana Tech scientists to apply for national grant funding through EPA.

‘Dig deeper. This ended where it shouldn't have.’

“I care about the people of Butte,” Suzanne McDermott says. “Not about me vs. the EPA.”

Still, the epidemiologist says, the “regulatory capture” of the EPA in Butte’s Superfund situation “is outrageous.” (The phrase “regulatory capture” refers to the phenomenon of a regulatory agency coming under the influence of the company it is supposed to be regulating.)

“Beyond discrediting the scientists, they are not funding the right kind of science,” McDermott says. “What hurts my feelings is that this hasn’t sparked what it should have – real solid important well-funded research by credible scientists. I want to see it done by the best experts.”

“I never do anything without having a pilot study first,” McDermott said. “I always pay for pilots, the payback being getting a big study going. These pilots all showed something, all scratched the surface. They were met by antagonism and silence.”

McDermott suggested that Montana Tech, while capable of doing excellent scientific research, should be joined by larger universities with medical schools and schools of public health in the West.

“It’s a remote location, but there are excellent universities in places like Denver and Seattle that could take this on.”

“Something is going on. Dig deeper,” McDermott said. “This ended where it shouldn’t have.”

For Stacie Barry, the lack of a solid follow-up study stings for a different reason.

Butte is her home.

Despite the public criticism, despite being blacklisted from working or teaching locally in her chosen field, she is happy today – happy with her work as energy program director at NCAT, happy with her life. “They didn’t ruin me,” she said. “I’m very stubborn.”

But she wants more for the Mining City.

“Clean it up, do it right,” she said. “BPSOU has the worst concentration but the aerial deposition from the Anaconda smelter spread throughout the entire Summit Valley.

“The residents want the entire town cleaned up, so we can go forward as a viable, livable city.”

Reporter Duncan Adams, of The Montana Standard, contributed to this article.