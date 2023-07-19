WHITEHALL — The Golden Sunlight Mine near Whitehall shut down gold mining in 2019 after operating for 37 years.

But work continues to address environmental issues at the former open-pit, cyanide vat leach mine. For example, one tailings pond at the mine was primarily unlined, creating the potential for seepage of sulfides and the prospect of acid-mine drainage.

Workers at Golden Sunlight, a facility of Barrick Gold, are moving millions of tons of tailings from that unlined pond and then extracting sulfides. Once that process is complete, the tailings no longer present acid-generating potential and are used to help fill the mining pit, Barrick says.

Barrick has said its tailings reprocessing project “has the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and benefits for the state over the next decade, while removing a source of possible water pollution from the mine site.”

What about the sulfides?

Enter Savage, an international transportation company based in Utah, and Nevada Gold Mines, a sister company to Golden Sunlight.

From a transload facility in the Montana Connections Business Development Park, Savage dispatches trucks to the mine, where they load containers of sulfides concentrates. Then, back at the transload yard, the containers are lifted by crane and placed atop rail cars to begin the journey with Union Pacific to a facility in Elko and then Nevada Gold Mines.

Nevada Gold, operated by Barrick Gold, is a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Corp. The companies say the Nevada Gold Mines network is the largest gold-producing complex in the world.

Nevada Gold buys the sulfides concentrates and employs them as fuel in gold production.

On July 13, Savage hosted an open house at the company’s transload facility at the Montana Connections Business Development Park. Kristine Murphy, site manager at the Golden Sunlight Mine, was among the speakers who celebrated the transload facility and its utility to Golden Sunlight. She said the tailings reprocessing, the transport by Savage and the use of the material by Nevada Gold for fuel offer benefits to all participants.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Murphy said. “And I think, in the end, it’s a win for doing the right thing.”

The transload facility opened roughly a year ago but Savage decided to wait to hold an open house. It employs five people full-time and operates five days a week. Its sole customer for the time being is Nevada Gold Mines.

Kathy Fasso, general manager of the Port of Montana, also spoke during the event.

“We were thrilled when we finally got the call that the project was awarded to Savage and the Port would indeed be providing the first mile of rail,” she said.

Fasso said the transload facility helps secure the types of trucking and rail jobs anticipated when the Port of Montana was created.

The Port is served by both the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads and is located west of Butte near the intersection of Interstates 90 and 15.