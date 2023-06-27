The Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will sponsor its annual wildflower tour in the Gravelly Mountain Range on July 6.

The free tour winds through the Gravelly Range in Madison County, an area noted for its high-elevation display of abundant wildflowers. Forest Service employees will identify plants along the route, as well as speak to the variety of weather and growing conditions that can alter the quantity and type of wildflowers seen each year.

The tour will begin at 9 a.m. at the Madison Ranger District office in Ennis prior to heading out to the Gravelly Range. Participants generally drive their own high-clearance vehicles, but it is possible to ride-share if a participant is concerned about their vehicle’s ability to make the trip. Attendees are advised to dress for inclement weather and bring snacks, water, or a picnic lunch.

“It’s really nice for us to continue this tradition after the pandemic,” said Jake Stewart, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Range Specialist. “With the recent rain, it should be quite a show and we are really looking forward to engaging with our public on the tour.”

For more information, contact the Forest Service in Ennis at (406) 682-4253, or check out the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page.