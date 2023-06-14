As snowmelt flows ease and the salmonfly hatch emerges, angling activity on the Big Hole River typically leaps like a brown trout to a deftly presented fly.

But at least two challenges will accompany the river’s 2023 salmonfly hatch.

First, as news stories have reported for weeks, trout numbers are down in the river, and no one seems to know exactly why.

Separately, upgrade construction at two key fishing access sites — Divide Bridge and Jerry Creek — continued earlier this week, though word is that work at Jerry Creek is complete and anglers were using the site Tuesday.

“Both are in the final phases of construction,” Lindsey Babcock, Butte field manager for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, said during an interview Monday.

A rainy June delayed the work, she said. And the upgrade at the Divide Bridge site encountered unanticipated problems.

“The subgrade at Divide was in much poorer condition than originally planned for,” BLM said. “This resulted in excavating a larger portion of material and replacing it with imported gravel.”

The delays have worried Steve Luebeck, an officer of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He said angling on the Big Hole is about to pick up.

Once both sites reopen, anglers are likely to appreciate the improvements wrought by BLM contractors.

Until then, some of the alternatives are not so hot, according to Wade Fellin, a longtime river outfitter and lodge owner in the vicinity of Wise River.

That’s especially true when the river’s running high, he said.

The George Grant Memorial Fishing Access Site “is really dangerous due to flow and angle of ramp,” Fellin said.

“That ramp is extremely unsafe due to the perpendicular angle the ramp is to the high flow of the river,” he said. “There are too many willows to safely stop a boat above or below, and that leaves a sketchy anchor drop right on the concrete of the ramp.

“Two guides in hard boats swamped their boats taking out there yesterday (June 9),” Fellin said. “I’m worried someone will get hurt or worse.”

The George Grant access point is a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks site. As is Greenwood Bottoms, which Fellin described as being “in utter disrepair.” Sportsman’s Park, another FWP site, is rough in high water, Fellin said.

Maidenrock is good, he said.

Dickie Bridge, not an FWP access site, is dangerous, Fellin said.

Morgan Jacobsen, a spokesman for FWP’s Region 3, said the department is aware of maintenance needs.

“Maintenance is an ongoing effort at all FWP fishing access sites across the region, especially this time of year when high flows can impact visitor safety, access and site infrastructure,” Jacobsen said.

He said the level of development and maintenance varies at the FWP sites. Sites like Greenwood Bottoms are primitive and have limited development, he said.

“We’re aware of high flows causing hazards for visitors at sites such as the George Grant Memorial Fishing Access Site,” Jacobsen said.

He said Monday that FWP staff planned to visit the site to assess what maintenance actions are needed, if any.

“We’ll keep monitoring conditions at fishing access sites on the Big Hole and in other places and making repairs as conditions and resources allow,” Jacobsen said.

He noted that FWP encourages people to be aware of the dangers of recreation on rivers during high flows. Hazards can include debris, colder water, log jams, swirling currents near bridges and other structures, turbid water that makes threats difficult or impossible to see and added risks of capsizing and hypothermia.

For the upgrades of the Divide Bridge and Jerry Creek fishing access sites, BLM tapped $914,659 in Great American Outdoors Act funding. Interventions included paving the parking lots and using concrete to improve the boat ramps.