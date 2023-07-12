A Butte EV driver can snag a recharge even before Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas play the Dance Pavilion stage Friday night.

Regional options for electric vehicle recharging include, but are not necessarily limited to, four charging stations at Town Pump’s Flying J Travel Center in Rocker and six Tesla stations near the Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Butte.

A contractor working for Town Pump is installing eight charging stations at the company’s other truck stop in Rocker.

“We are hopeful to be operational by the end of August,” said Bill McGladdery, a spokesman for the Butte-based corporation.

He said Town Pump has five charging stations at its new store in Whitefish.

Thriftway Super Stops did not respond to requests for information.

One website tracking the deployment of EV charging stations reports that Montana ranks third among states with the most spread-out charging locations.

There were said to be an average of about 359 miles between each of the state’s 205 charging ports available when calculations were crunched — a metric that likely sounds worse than it is. It does not acknowledge, for example, that most of the existing charging ports follow major highways and are available in this rural state’s more urban areas.

In March, Car and Driver ranked the longest-range electric cars for 2023, a ranking especially relevant to drivers in Big Sky Country.

Lucid Motors, based in California, ranked first with the Lucid Air, boasting an EPA-estimated 516 miles of range — enough to get most Montanans to the grocery store and back. Base price: $139,650.

The Tesla Model S ranked second, with an EPA-estimated range of 405 miles on a full charge. Base price: $91,630.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles and is more affordable, with a base price of $46,615.

“Electric cars are the future, and each year we’ve seen automakers add more EVs to their lineups,” Car and Driver reported this month. “Everyone is working on electric vehicles, from well-established existing manufacturers to new names such as Lucid, Canoo and Rivian.”

Level 3 EV charges, the fastest charge favored by most long-distance drivers, can be found in Montana in places that include, among others, along Interstate 90 west of Butte in Missoula, along I-90 east in Bozeman, off I-15 south in Lima and off I-15 north in Helena and Great Falls.