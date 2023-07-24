BOZEMAN — This past weekend, the Bozeman Police Department, taking part in a human trafficking and child exploitation investigation, arrested 18 people in the Bozeman area.

These individuals have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim. In addition, detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other physical evidence.

This investigation was also assisted by the Montana State University Special Victims Unit, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.

According to Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil, residents in need can reach out to the Gallatin County Victim Services office at 406-582-2075call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406 STOP (7867) or call the national human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.