A jury deliberated just over three hours Thursday before finding Martin Bradley Coleman guilty of attempted deliberate homicide for shooting a man at a house in Butte in June 2022.

The six-man, six-woman jury also found Coleman guilty on a weapon-enhancement charge and felony drug possession for having methamphetamine at an apartment where police found him six hours after the shooting.

Coleman, 37, showed little emotion as the verdicts were read and after talking to friends or relatives briefly from the defense table, officers cuffed him around the hands and waist and led him to jail.

District Judge Kurt Krueger thanked jurors for their service over the past four days, ordered a presentence investigation and will sentence Coleman at a later date.

He faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and maximum of 100 years for the attempted homicide conviction, up to 10 more for using a weapon at the time and up to five years for the drug conviction.

Prosecutors say Coleman “brought a gun to a fist fight” and shot Anthony Worth twice in the abdomen during an altercation at a house on East Park Place on June 11, 2022. They say after an injured Worth stopped fighting, Coleman delivered a “kill shot” to the back of his head but it didn’t work. Worth survived.

Coleman testified that Worth attacked him in the doorway and was punching and choking him. So, fearing for his life, he said he grabbed his loose 9mm handgun off the floor and fired three quick shots while turning and facing Worth then fled.

The trial began Monday and after three days of testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys gave closing arguments Thursday morning. The jury began deliberations at 11 a.m. and reached a verdict by 2:30 p.m.

Kelli Fivey, who tried the case with fellow prosecutors Ann Shea and Aaron Rains, said they were pleased with the verdict.

“Anthony has been through a lot since that day,” Fivey told The Montana Standard. “We’re just grateful the jury put in the time and was thoughtful and thoroughly went through the evidence and made a determination that supported the charges.”

Prosecutors believe Coleman and a woman at the house that day, Sheena Falcon, were romantically involved and Fivey said they set up the shooting.

Worth and Falcon had been in an “off and on” relationship for years and just days after the shooting, it was clear from recorded phone calls Coleman made from jail that Coleman and Falcon were together.

They said they were just neighbors and friends but it got more serious during phone calls after the shooting. Prosecutors said that simply wasn’t believable, nor were Falcon’s claims of not seeing what happened.

“They are planning a future together,” Fivey told jurors Thursday. He (Worth) is the only person in the way of that wonderful future.”

Worth acknowledged in his testimony that after Coleman made a terse comment, he grabbed Coleman by the neck and punched him in the eye and they began wrestling.

But he said he never choked Coleman, was never on top of him, did not have a weapon himself and never threatened to kill him. Worth said he quit fighting after he was shot in the abdomen and begged Coleman to stop.

Instead, Shea said, “The defendant stands behind him and shoots him in the back of the head.” Shea said after that “kill shot,” Coleman hid out at a friend’s apartment for six hours until police found him.

Doctors who treated Coleman found no indications he had been choked and concluded that one bullet entered from behind Worth’s left ear and exited through his mouth.

Two shell casings were found on one side of the room while another was on the opposite side, another indication Coleman fired the third shot from behind, prosecutors said.

Coleman said he stopped at Falcon’s house to bring her a pack of cigarettes and could hear Worth yelling and Falcon screaming. He said he knocked on the door and after Worth swung it open, he tossed the cigarettes to Falcon.

Coleman said he and Worth exchanged words then Worth shoved him, started punching and choking him and said he was going to kill him.

Coleman testified that he had only recently acquired the gun but carried it with him most places for protection. He said it somehow came loose during the altercation but he was able to grab it and fire it three times in self-defense.

As defense attorney Mark Johnson gave closing arguments, photos of Coleman’s own injuries were shown to jurors on a large TV screen. He had a black eye, a cut above an eyebrow and a scrape to his head.

At one point, defense lawyer Suzanne Marshall Malloy enlarged the photos, and Johnson pointed to what he said were markings and bruising on Coleman’s neck.

He said Coleman only shot the gun as a last resort and if he truly wanted to kill Worth, he would have fired right away, taken better aim and not left four rounds in the gun.

“At the end of the day, if Mr. Coleman hadn’t taken reasonable measures to defend himself, he might not be sitting here today, and a little 11-year-old boy would be growing up without his father,” Johnson said.

Fivey said Falcon and Coleman set up the confrontation and their stories were not believable.

“Anthony Worth was a sitting duck that day, he just didn’t know it,” she said.

It typically takes weeks and sometimes months before presentence reports are finalized and defendants are sentenced.