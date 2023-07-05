Droopy like a dewlap. Foot-sore and polecat funky. Bereft of ramen noodles and famished for something greasy. Thirsty for beer. Weary of fretting about nocturnal huffs just outside the tent.

They take the Anaconda Cutoff from the Continental Divide Trail and hump their backpack-laden, hiking-stick selves to the Smelter City.

And it seems they like what they find.

The 2022 Continental Divide Trail Hiker Survey found that Anaconda was the Favorite Resupply Stop along the trail’s 3,100 miles.

On Monday, Connor “Gonzo” Kenney, 26, hiked toward Anaconda with a craving for McDonald’s. His lightweight backpack was low on food.

“I’m just like starving,” he said, smiling.

Kenney said he’d heard about Anaconda as an accommodating stopover both via word of mouth and through a trail guide. He planned to linger a day or two and then head south through the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness.

Steve and Marsha Hill opened the Pintler’s Portal Hostel in Anaconda in August 2021. Steve Hill said Sunday that Anaconda’s ranking as a favorite resupply town reflects the community’s warmth toward through-hikers and its host of amenities and characteristics important to them.

“Continental Divide Trail through-hikers find Anaconda easily accessible from the CDT and the community size makes it simple to resupply and have a hot meal from a variety of restaurants all within easy walking distance,” he said. “More importantly, though, they find the community offers outstanding hospitality while walking into Anaconda and back out to their trailhead.

“I often hear them comment that people of the community are kind,” Hill said. “That’s what we found six years ago when we relocated from Idaho to Anaconda. The community should be congratulated.”

The Anaconda Trail Society outfits a Hiker Hut at Washoe Park with loaner bicycles, lockers, a small refrigerator, a microwave, Wi-Fi and more, all free of charge. A list provides contact information for “trail angels” willing to provide transportation. The hut also features a guest book and entries frequently cite Anaconda’s congeniality.

A southbound hiker wrote, “I’m totally blown away by your generosity and how cool Anaconda is. I’d love to come back to this wonderful town in the future.”

Kenney, who lives in Olympia, Washington, planned to stay in Washoe Park near the Hiker Hut. His trail journey started April 18 at Crazy Cook Monument in southern New Mexico.

But northbound trail conditions led him to “flip-flop” and start southbound from the Canadian border. He hiked through Glacier National Park and into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. In the Bob he had a close encounter with a large grizzly that charged him from afar but then stopped.

On Monday afternoon, interviewed along Montana Highway 1 near the smelter, Kenney said he hoped to visit the post office after McDonald’s.

Robin McKernan, president of the Anaconda Trail Society, said the survey ranking is both exciting and understandable.

“The people in Anaconda are very welcoming to the hikers,” she said.

McKernan said the city’s compact size is attractive to trekkers on foot or pedaling borrowed bicycles.

“It’s the ease of getting around town,” she said.

McKernan said she and her husband, David McKernan, have given rides in recent days to hikers who have taken the Anaconda Cutoff, which requires a few miles of road hiking whether northbound or southbound.

The Continental Divide Trail travels along the spine of the Rocky Mountains or, at least, in the vicinity of that spine, between the borders of Canada and Mexico.

Through-hikers in Montana often stop in Lincoln, Helena, Butte or Anaconda for rest and resupply. Each town, recognized for its typically hospitable treatment of hikers, is designated as a Gateway Community for the trail by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition.

The trail routes through Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. The 2022 survey found that hikers experienced Colorado as hosting the most rugged sections of trail.

As for the trail’s Least Favorite Resupply Stop – that was Cuba, New Mexico. One hiker recalled, “Hiking out of Cuba, New Mexico, alone at dusk – catcalls and someone stopped on a dark road outside of town and tried to insist on picking me up.”

Other trekkers said they enjoyed the trail as it meandered on the East Ridge above and around Butte, which was also a resupply stop for many who left the trail temporarily.

Yet one through-hiker observed, “The only time I felt unsafe was in Butte, Montana. The town itself seems fine on the surface but there was something about it that just made me feel unsafe, like there was something waiting around each corner. Being from Detroit, it was an odd feeling.”

The Anaconda Cutoff offers an alternative and a short-cut from the main Continental Divide Trail. It is the most popular alternate route in Montana and Idaho.

The Continental Divide Trail Hiker Survey, now in its sixth year, is distributed annually to hikers by HalfwayAnywhere, a website organized by a man who is a veteran of the Continental Divide Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and a host of others. He identifies himself as “Mac.”