JACKSON — Old Tim and Cox creeks meander through wetlands meadows that grace the remote, high-elevation Clemow Cow Camp. The meadows are lush with grasses, sage and a profusion of wildflowers, including pale Indian paintbrush.

A late June visit there found it awash with the sights and sounds of snowmelt.

Old Tim and Cox creeks flow into Warm Springs Creek, a tributary of the upper Big Hole River. The cold mountain streams could someday contribute late-season water to help sustain flows in the river — a hot topic in recent weeks.

The cliché would be: Every little bit helps.

Gains in flow in the Big Hole River seem destined to accumulate incrementally. Might just be a few cubic feet per second per tweak in the status quo.

Take the 317-acre Clemow Cow Camp as one example. The property, near the West Pioneer Wilderness Study Area northeast of Jackson, was purchased in August by the Western Rivers Conservancy. The nonprofit plans to convey the unique inholding to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Josh Kling, conservation director for Western Rivers Conservancy, said the goal is to use flood irrigation when water is abundant to turn the high meadows into a sponge of sorts and then send water downstream when water levels drop.

“The net result should be an increase in flows,” he said.

Reaching the property during a recent visit required miles of travel on often rocky and mostly deserted Forest Service roads. An elderly man and his companion cut firewood. Mule deer sprang away like four-legged pogo sticks.

George Clemow

In 1897, George Montigue Clemow, a native of England, arrived in the upper Big Hole Valley. He ultimately became, by one account, among the staunchest cattlemen of Beaverhead County.

Fire twice bedeviled his ranch.

First, during the summer of 1913, a few of his children playing with matches set fire to a haystack storing about 45 tons of hay, a precious commodity in the upper Big Hole Valley, where winters are long and snow is deep.

Then, just before Christmas 1924, fire consumed the family home. The temperature was 28 below zero.

A resilient George and Elizabeth Clemow bounced back, building a new and finer home. They continued to be respected ranchers regionally and statewide and generous community benefactors. That’s according to a history of the family by Ciara Pares Kempf for the Big Hole Historical Society.

The Clemows’ four children continued ranching after their parents died. The Clemow name frequently made the news in the early 1900s — in the Big Hole Breezes newspaper, the Big Hole Basin News, the Dillon Examiner and the Dillon Daily Tribune.

Now, the name is back in the news, offering, like a rising trout, a glimmer of something hopeful for those fretting about flows in the Big Hole River in summer and reports of a declining trout population.

Kling said the Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the Clemow Cow Camp because the organization does what it can to befriend key rivers.

“Our mission is to protect the most outstanding rivers in the West,” he said. “The Big Hole is a premier stream, a legendary trout fishery.”

Yet news this spring and summer about declining populations of brown and rainbow trout in the river has fomented worry and controversy about sustaining the Big Hole’s legendary status as a blue-ribbon trout stream.

Low flows, high temps

There’s long been tension between hay-dependent ranchers in the upper Big Hole and fishing outfitters and guides who also depend on the river to make a living. The tension escalates when irrigation withdrawals during dry summers play a role in triggering fishing restrictions and bans.

Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, has referenced diminishing flows during conversations about declining trout numbers.

“Trout populations in many streams in southwest Montana have seen decline in recent years, and research continues to point to perennially low stream flows and high water temperatures as contributing factors,” she has said.

Pedro Marques is executive director of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, established in 1995 to shepherd voluntary conservation efforts by ranchers to keep the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from adding the fluvial Arctic grayling to its list of threatened and endangered species.

Marques shared mixed reactions to the Clemow Cow Camp acquisition.

“It’s the kind of high meadow environment that could be a great sponge for late-season water, but from what I understand, the road infrastructure up there and access to private inholdings limits the amount of ‘re-wetting the sponge’ that could be possible without major changes to roads,” he said.

Agricultural producers generally don’t like seeing land taken out of production, Marques said, and private land becoming public shrinks the tax base.

“Obviously, if there is any potential for ecological enhancement of the site, we’re starting to work more closely and frequently with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and would be open to supporting projects of that nature,” he said.

“We know the downstream irrigators from the system, who may be cooperative if we identified opportunities for late-season water,” Marques said.

There’s one big caveat — towering like hay stacked by a beaverslide.

Not everyone is cooperative when it comes to late-season water.

“The trouble I keep running into is that all water-storing technologies only go as far as the next non-cooperating irrigator,” Marques said.

Nix on trophy homes

Steve Luebeck, a director for the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, described the Clemow Cow Camp property as a beautiful inholding within the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

“The biggest benefit I see from that acquisition is protection from development in a very remote area,” Luebeck said. “We certainly don’t need any non-resident trophy homes in areas like that, and without this acquisition, that would likely happen.

“Any contribution of water to instream flow is important and valuable,” he said. “Montana water law makes it very difficult to protect these contributions all the way through the river system, but every drop counts and often we do see improvements. If these instream flow contributions can be coupled with a water lease, it sometimes helps protect the water even further through the system.”

Cat McRae, a spokeswoman for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said the Clemow Cow Camp land conveyance “is currently being held by the Wester Rivers Conservancy as the Forest Service works to complete their due diligence and administrative processes.”

Eagle Rock Ranch

Meanwhile, the Western Rivers Conservancy acquired another property in the Big Hole River watershed during the summer of 2021 that could also benefit flows.

The 200-acre Eagle Rock Ranch controls the upper-most major water rights on the Wise River, the Conservancy reports. Like the Clemow Cow Camp, the plan is to convey the property to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Big Hole Watershed Committee were involved in the Eagle Rock Ranch project. Ultimately, the goal is to help sustain flows in the Wise River, a key tributary to the Big Hole, and to provide important habitat for wildlife.

Marques said the Fish and Wildlife Service, which is monitoring the population of fluvial Arctic grayling in the watershed, has consulted with the Western Rivers Conservancy and is, among other things, fixing the headgate infrastructure on the property.

“So, that’s an example of how an entity like Western Rivers Conservancy could come into a place like the Big Hole and support the broader efforts of conservation of water and ways of life,” he said.