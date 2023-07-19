WISE RIVER — People say heaven just might resemble the Big Hole Valley in summer. Absent the mosquitoes, that is.

The pesky blood-suckers buzzed the crowd on the afternoon of July 13 in the vicinity of Seymour Creek. People had gathered to celebrate a land acquisition of 3,649 acres bordering the creek, the Big Hole River and nearby lands already managed for public use.

The diverse mountain-valley landscape provoked awe even among people such as Chris Marchion, who has hunted and fished in southwest Montana nearly all his life. He said the perspective offered of the Anaconda-Pintler Range and Mount Evans was unique.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation hosted the gathering on a bluff above Seymour Creek, which meandered through thick stands of willows on its way to the Big Hole River. The elk foundation and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management helped shepherd the acquisition. Money from the congressionally approved Land and Water Conservation Fund helped buy the property from the ranching family who had long been the land’s stewards.

The celebration opened with the National Anthem. As the song approached its denouement the melody was punctuated by the sound of bugling bull elk – provided by two award-winning human callers.

No four-legged bulls responded.

Mike Mueller, the senior lands program manager for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, said a herd of elk was nearby when he and others started setting up for the event.

The property, which will be managed by the BLM, is in Beaverhead and Deer Lodge counties. It features mountains, meadows, sagebrush, grasslands, and conifer and aspen stands that are home to elk, mule and white-tailed deer, moose, pronghorn antelope, small game, upland birds, waterfowl and other species.

The watershed also provides a corridor between the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem for grizzly bears and Canada lynx.

And during a time of heightened concerns about the health of the Big Hole River fishery, Seymour Creek offers cold, clear water.

The July 13 gathering featured the predictable ritual of thanks-all-around, with speakers ranging from Bill Everett, chief executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, to a host of stand-ins for agency officials or politicians.

Erik Nylund, representing U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, paid homage to the late Lorry Thomas and the late Tony Schoonen, who were steadfast advocates for public access to public lands and streams.

“We’re fortunate to stand on the shoulders of two great Montanans,” Nylund said.

Brett Slaughter appeared on behalf of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, and expressed appreciation for members of the multi-generational ranch family who made the transaction possible.

Marissa Stockton attended on behalf of U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana. Rosendale has advocated limiting the use of LWCF money for public lands acquisition by certain federal agencies.

Created by Congress in 1964, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has been a bipartisan commitment to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities. The fund uses revenues from the depletion of a natural resource – offshore oil and gas – to support conservation of other resources, including land and water.

Every year, $900 million in royalties paid by energy companies is put into this fund. In August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act authorized $900 million annually in permanent funding for LWCF.

The Seymour Creek-Big Hole River Project relied on money from LWCF, the Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust, the Conservation Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Dollars totaled about $9 million.

Seymour Creek enters the Big Hole River west of the intersection of the Mill Creek Highway and Montana 43 and east of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Campground.

When news broke last year about the acquisition, Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation, expressed support.

“Any collaborative conservation acquisition that preserves open space, increases public access and connectivity of landscapes, riparian areas, and wildlife corridors is something that I consider a big win,” Wheeler said.