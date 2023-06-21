Adria Jawort spoke of times when many indigenous tribes accepted and even revered tribal members now identified as “two-spirit people” — gender non-conforming people whose biological sex does not define or limit their roles, dress or choice of partner.

Yet Jawort, a Billings resident who is Northern Cheyenne, also cited an early and horrific example of European-driven oppression for such people, dating back to 1513 and Spanish conquistador Vasco Nunez de Balbao.

History records that Balboa set his dogs on a group of indigenous men in Panama who were said to have been having sex with each other. The dogs tore the men apart.

Jawort, a transgender woman, spoke Tuesday night in Butte to a receptive crowd of about 100 adults at the Carpenter’s Union Hall. Her presentation lasted roughly an hour and the crowd responded with a standing ovation.

She answered questions for 25 minutes more.

By her own description, Jawort was “flamboyantly dressed” Tuesday night, even though her attire seemed more elegant than over the top. Her often self-deprecating and humorous presentation avoided content that might be considered sexually explicit.

Earlier this month, Butte-Silver Bow County officials directed the Butte Public Library to cancel an appearance by Jawort scheduled for June 2. At the time, J.P. Gallagher, chief executive officer for the city-county, said comments by Jawort on Twitter about the potential content and focus of that presentation led officials to fear it could violate a new state law banning certain drag performances in public spaces. Gallagher said state and federal funding could be affected.

The cancellation received national press coverage and attention from the LGBTQ+ community. Jawort joked Tuesday that people must have been afraid she would come to Butte and enchant the children and bewitch the men.

Tuesday night, Jawort spent most of her talk reviewing the history of two-spirit people among First Nations peoples. She noted that the Lakota used the word “Wingte” or “Winkte” to describe members of the tribe who were non-gender conforming and often served as spiritual advisers and medics.

The Cheyenne used the word “He eman” or “Heemaneh” to describe men who were “women like” or women who were “man-like.” The movie “Little Big Man” featured a Heemaneh, and Jawort said that when she saw the movie as a child it helped her understand the inchoate pull she felt toward being a two-spirit person.

Indian Health Services published an overview of two-spirit tribal members. “Traditionally, Native American two-spirit people were male, female and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people.

“In most tribes, they were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status.”

Jawort said the influence of heavy-handed enforcement by European-Americans of Judeo-Christian strictures created ostracism of and despair among many two-spirit people. Suicide was one result, she said.

Jawort’s own path to self-acceptance wasn’t smooth.

“I always thought there was something wrong with me,” she said.

But as Jawort became more artsy, more bohemian, she felt less guilt about being pulled toward a two-spirit identity. One day she saw a Native trans woman in Billings who made a lasting impression.

Still, there was struggle. A period of abusing alcohol plagued Jawort until, she said, she loved herself enough to stop drinking.

Controversy about Jawort’s canceled June 2 appearance likely helped fill the hall Tuesday night. She said that during a time of heightened bigotry in Montana, she felt obligated to try to educate people.

During the question and answer exchange, Evan Barrett stood and emphasized that Jawort was welcome in Butte.