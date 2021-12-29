Deer Lodge woman shot in arm during altercation with law enforcement

DEER LODGE — A woman was shot in the arm during an altercation with law enforcement late Tuesday night in Deer Lodge.

According to a joint statement issued Wednesday afternoon by Powell County Sheriff Gavin R. Roselles and Deer Lodge Police Chief George Smith, a Powell County deputy and Deer Lodge police officer responded to call about a violation of a restraining order at around 11:15 p.m. The female suspect had already allegedly vandalized and stolen property.

The deputy and officer located the suspect and attempted to have her exit a stolen vehicle she was driving. She reportedly refused and drove off. A pursuit ensued.

By this time, two more Deer Lodge police officers and a Montana State Highway Patrol officer joined the pursuit.

According to the sheriff and police chief, spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the woman continued driving. Approximately 30 minutes into the pursuit, she allegedly rammed a parked civilian car, then rammed two of the police vehicles, causing injury to one of the officers.

Officers then shot at the suspect, hitting her in the arm. The woman was removed from the vehicle, given first aid and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. As part of departmental policy, the officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave.

