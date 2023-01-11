Western Montana ice fishing report for the week of Jan. 9

Top picks

Echo Lake, Bigfork – Albeit with quite a few anglers on the ice, the Lake Superior whitefish are biting. Those can be caught in about 18-22 feet of water while jigging a small spoon tipped with maggots. Folks have also been getting into some kokanee, perch and pike. — Ray Ward, Kalispell

Holter Reservoir – Perch action has been great and most are being found on the lower end of the reservoir while using Hali jigs and maggots near the bottom in 35-45 feet of water out from Departure Point, Log Gulch, and the BLM boat ramp. A few rainbows are being picked up in the bays near the shorelines. Most are being caught while using various jigs or ice flies with maggots or crawlers 6 to 10 feet below the ice. The BLM ramp has up to 8 inches, Log Gulch has up to 10 inches and Departure Point has up to 11 inches of ice. — FWP, Helena

Around western Montana

Ashley Lake – About 5 inches of ice have been reported around most of the lake. Folks have been successful targeting kokanee. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Canyon Ferry Reservoir – Rainbows are being caught 15-20 feet deep from the Silos to Hole in the Wall and at Duck Creek while using assorted flashers and worms. Walleye and perch are being caught around Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek in 30 feet of water while using jigs or red hooks tipped with maggots, worms or perch eyes. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is 18-20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 10-15 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. — FWP, Helena

Hauser Reservoir – Rainbow trout continue to be picked up in the Causeway area while using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers in around 10 feet of water. Black Sandy is also producing a few rainbows while using the same equipment. There haven't been reports for perch or walleye. There is up to 15 inches of ice near the Causeway and on Lake Helena. Black Sandy has up to 10 inches of ice. — FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir – A few Kokanee are being picked up while jigging Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with maggots or corn 25-35 feet of water. An occasional perch is being caught while using the same equipment near the bottom. 12-14 inches of ice has been reported. — FWP, Helena

Lower Stillwater – You’ll find good perch fishing year-round in this area, even when there is plenty of ice like there is now. Focusing on depths between 12-18 feet with a small tungsten jig tipped with maggots should produce a bite if the fish are hungry. — Ray Ward, Kalispell

Lower Thompson – If you're looking for variety, this is the spot. Perch, rainbow trout and kokanee can all be had on a given day. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Rodgers Lake – “Lots” of ice has been reported and early morning will be your best shot at grayling and cutthroat. Most methods of angling can trick these gullible species, especially grayling, into biting if they are looking for food. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Swan Lake – The portion of the lake by the highway has yielded the best results. That area has about 5 inches of ice and anglers have been harvesting some lakers and kokanee. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Upper Thompson – Smaller perch and nice pike have been the name of the game. Some of the pike taken recently eclipsed 15 pounds. The ice on Upper and Lower Thompson is reportedly much better than the ice on Middle Thompson. So be careful if you give Middle a try. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Whitefish Lake – The City Beach area has about 6-8 inches of ice and the lake trout have been on the chew. Successful anglers have been catching Macks in about 40-60 feet of water. — Ray Ward, Kalispell