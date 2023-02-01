Western Montana ice fishing report for the week of Jan. 30

Top picks

Hauser Reservoir – A few perch, rainbows and burbot are being found from the Causeway Bridge to the power lines in the Causeway Arm and on Lake Helena while jigging perch colored or glow jigs with maggots, perch eyes or crawlers near the bottom. Black Sandy is also producing some nice rainbows while using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6-10 feet below the ice. 12-15 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Whitefish Lake – If you’re looking for an evening bite, this is the spot. The State Park side of the lake has been very consistent for whitefish. Smaller green whitefish jigs or green Sweedish Pimples have worked really well, especially when tipped with maggots. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Around western Montana

Ashley Lake – That smaller kokanee bite continues to be steady with some limits regularly reported each week. Perch and cutbows can also be had. Some of the perch have been nice sized. The whole lake has been frozen for a while. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp

Bitterroot Lake – The kokanee bite has slowed down, but a few anglers reported limits while fishing in about 60-80 feet of water on some smaller grade fish. Some larger fish have also been taken in about 200 feet of water. A few big rainbow trout have been caught near the north end of the lake. The ice is in “good shape” after the recent cold snap. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp

Canyon Ferry Reservoir – Rainbow trout are being caught 20-35 feet deep around Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek on brown or black jigs with worms or maggots. Walleye and perch are being caught mid reservoir between Hole in the Wall to Confederate and Duck Creek in 35-45 feet of water while using yellow or green Hali jigs or spoons tipped with mealworms, night crawlers or perch eyes. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 15-18 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Clark Canyon Reservoir – Fishing has been steady in the early morning hours for trout in depths from 7-12 feet on the south and west ends of the lake, respectively. Have a few different baits in your arsenal. Eggs, maggots, nightcrawlers and dyed corn on a small tungsten jig are all on the menu. The bite seems to taper off considerably during the early afternoon, so be sure to get out early. Try to find a sharp drop-off; usually that indicates you’ve found one of the river or spring channels. Ling are being picked up sporadically in depths ranging from 10-25 feet. Try sucker meat or nightcrawlers after the sun goes down. – Frontier Anglers, Dillon

Georgetown Lake – Trout can be found in 19 feet of water with some deeper. 18 inches of ice has been reported along with plenty of snow. – Duane’s IceFishing Rentals

Holter Reservoir – The perch bite on the lower end of the reservoir continues to be great and good numbers of perch and an occasional walleye are being found out from Log Gulch, Departure Point, the Prairie Dog Town, and the BLM boat ramp while using multi-colored Hali or glow jigs and maggots near the bottom in 30-50 feet of water. A few rainbows, burbot and an occasional northern pike are being picked up at the Gates of the Mountains while using various jigs tipped with cut bait or crawlers in 8-10 feet of water. 8-11 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir – A few kokanee and perch are being picked up while using Hali or Sweedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with red maggots or corn near the bottom in 20-35 feet of water. 12-14 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Lake Mary Ronan – There’s been some decent perch action in about 35-40 feet of water. The kokanee bite, however, has slowed down a bit. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp

Loon Lake, Ferndale – The rainbow trout fishing has been great. Try fishing in about the 15-foot range using a tungsten fly or Ratfinkee jig tipped with maggots. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Swan Lake – Lake trout and rainbows have been caught near the river mouth. Zimmer’s Glow Grubs, tubes with half- or full-ounce jig heads with cut bait has been the ticket for the lakers. Kokanee have also made an occasional appearance. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp