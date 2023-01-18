Western Montana ice fishing report for the week of Jan. 16

Top picks

Canyon Ferry Reservoir – Rainbows are being caught from the Silos south to the Ponds in 10-15 feet of water on pink, brown or black jigs with worms or maggots. Walleye and perch are being caught around Hole in the Wall and mid-reservoir between the Silos and Duck Creek in 30 feet of water while using Hali jigs or red, yellow or orange jigs tipped with maggots, worms or perch eyes. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is 18-20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 10-15 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Kicking Horse Reservoir – Pike, trout and bass have been active. Anything with a night crawler attached to it will probably get you a look from the brown trout or bass. With pike, using a whole smelt is ideal. Folks also might be able to pick off a crappie or two. About 15 inches of ice has been reported throughout the reservoir. – Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo

Around western Montana

Ashley Lake – There were high hopes for Ashley to begin the season because of the impressive size of the kokanee caught last year. However, this season the larger kokanee have been a no-show. There are lots of smaller ones to be had, though. – Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo

Beaver Lake – The salmon fishing has been good, with some nice-sized fish to boot. Getting a line in the water during the morning hours has been key. Successful anglers have been using Hali jigs tipped with maggots. The road was recently plowed. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Clark Canyon Reservoir – Fishing hit the season high mark this past weekend with the annual fishing derby. Quite a few participants came out for a rare calm day on the ice. Many even camped overnight to secure the best spots when it was go time. Unfortunately the fish did not cooperate the way anglers had hoped. Catch rates were fairly low and the action was described by most anglers as “slow.” Baited jigs did produce a few fish throughout the day. The good old night crawler is a safe bet at 7-11 feet in and around the channels. Stay away from the red rock end unless you are very familiar with it due to thin ice. The ice is universally around 18 inches in most locations other than that. – Frontier Anglers, Dillon

Flathead Lake – Somers Bay is a good spot to find consistent ice as well as good fishing for lake trout and whitefish. It might take some trial and error to find the fish as depths can vary daily. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Hauser Reservoir – A few perch or walleye are being found in Lake Helena and near the power lines in the Causeway Arm while jigging near the bottom with glow jigs and crawlers. Rainbow trout continue to be picked up in the Causeway area while using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6-10 feet below the ice. The Causeway has around 10 inches, Lake Helena has around 15 inches and Black Sandy has around a foot of ice. – FWP, Helena

Holter Reservoir – Perch action is still pretty good with solid numbers being found out from Departure Point and the Prairie Dog Town on the lower end of the reservoir while using Hali jigs and maggots near the bottom in 35-45 feet of water. A few rainbows are being picked up at the Gates of the Mountains while using various jigs or ice flies with maggots or crawlers 3-10 feet below the ice. The Gates of the Mountains has around 10 inches, the BLM ramp has roughly 7 inches, Departure Point has around 8 inches and Prairie Dog Town has about 8 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir – Kokanee and perch fishing has been pretty good while using Hali or Sweedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with maggots or corn near the bottom in 25-35 feet of water. 14-15 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Lake Mary Ronan – Lots of 10-13-inch perch are being caught off the State Launch area in about 30 feet of water. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Pablo Reservoir – Anglers can catch perch and bass throughout the day. The perch have been on the smaller side. Pike and crappie have also made an occasional appearance. Some bullheads have also been taken later in the day. For the perch and bass, night crawlers have been outperforming maggots. Both baits will catch fish, though. Roughly 15 inches of ice has been reported throughout the reservoir. – Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo

Whitefish Lake – About 5-7 inches of ice has been reported along with decent lake trout action. Whitefish are also biting in about 40-60 feet of water. – Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen