Top picks

Blanchard Lake: If you’re fixing to fry up some tasty panfish, this is the spot. Crappies and perch have been on the chew. This body of water is fairly shallow all the way around, so you’ll want to target weed edges with a tungsten jig tipped with maggots. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

McGregor Lake: Some good sized rainbows have been caught recently, with one fish pushing 10 pounds. Tie on a small jig, wolly bugger jig or a twister tail with a wax worm on it. Rainbow trout are usually located along the shoreline. You’ll also find some lake trout out deep in about 60-80 feet of water. For the lakers, try a tube jig with some cut bait. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Around western Montana

Bitterroot Lake: The kokanee bite continues to pick up. Find a spot about 120-feet deep and get a line in the water about 30 feet down. Swedish Pimples and glow jigs have worked best. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Canyon Ferry Reservoir: Rainbows, perch and walleye are being caught in 15-20 feet of water out from the Silos. The rainbows are being caught on silver and pink or red jigs with worms or maggots. Walleye and perch are being caught while using pink, red or yellow Hali jigs or spoons with red hooks tipped with night crawlers, perch eyes or maggots. An occasional ling is being caught along with the perch and walleye on the bottom. The Duck Creek to Confederate area has slow fishing overall. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 18-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Echo Lake, Bigfork: Anglers are having success hauling in whitefish, lakers and perch. The go-to depth has been right around 20 feet. – Ray Ward, Kalispell

Georgetown Lake: There is still about 20-plus inches of ice with a foot of snow cover. Anglers are having success targeting rainbow trout and kokanee, especially during the morning hours. – Duane's IceFishing Rentals, Anaconda

Hauser Reservoir: Some nice rainbows continue to be caught near the Causeway area and Black Sandy while using green or silver jigs or ice flies tipped with maggots or crawlers in 6-10 feet of water. An occasional burbot is being found in the Causeway Arm while using cut bait near the bottom. The Causeway area has 10-18 inches of ice and Lake Helena has 16-20 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Holter Reservoir: Perch fishing has been fantastic out from the BLM boat ramp, the Prairie Dog Town, Log Gulch, Departure Point and throughout most of the lower end of the reservoir while using Swedish Pimples, Halis or other jigs and maggots near the bottom in 20-45 feet of water. Some nice rainbows continue to be caught at the Gates of the Mountains while using various ice jigs tipped with crawlers in shallow water. A few burbot are being caught while using cut bait near the bottom at night. Twelve to 16 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: Kokanee action has picked up recently while using pink or green ice jigs, Halis or dodgers tipped with red maggots or corn in 20- 45 feet of water. A few perch are being found while using smaller jigs and maggots near the bottom. Sixteen to 20 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Swan Lake: Lake trout are being caught on the side of the lake adjacent to the highway in about 60-80 feet of water. Anglers can also pick up a few kokanee in those areas as well. Perch and pike have been making a showing near the south end of the lake. Rainbow trout can also be picked up near the shorelines in shallower water. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Whitefish Lake: Anglers are still getting onto good numbers of whitefish and lake trout near State Park. About 8-10 inches of ice has been reported, but it’s always a good idea to be careful when traversing across a big lake. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen