Top Picks

Bitterroot Lake: Kokanee fishing has been going good at both the north and south ends of the lake. A good place to start would be in 100 feet of water. Look for most bites in that magic 40-foot range below the ice. Early mornings have been best using Swedish Pimples or Hali jigs with glow hooks. Be sure to know the Kokanee regulations on Bitterroot before you head out. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Holter Reservoir: Perch action continues to be great out from the BLM boat ramp, Log Gulch, and Departure Point while using Swedish Pimples, Halis or other flashy jigs and maggots near the bottom in 25-45 feet of water. Some nice rainbows are being caught at the Gates of the Mountains while using various ice jigs tipped with crawlers in shallow water. A few burbot are being caught while using cut bait near the bottom at night. The Gates of the Mountains has 10-12 inches of ice and the rest of Holter has around 15 inches of ice. – FWP, Helena

Around western Montana

Ashley Lake: The smaller kokanee are still biting, with limits being somewhat common especially during the early morning hours. Tie on a Swedish Pimple, Hali jig or something similar, and start fishing in about 100 feet of water. Most bites have been from fish cruising the water column about 40 feet below the surface. There have also been some perch coming out of Ashley while fishing the bottom in about 40 feet of water. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Canyon Ferry Reservoir: Rainbows are being caught 15 feet deep out from the Silos and around Duck Creek while using silver and pink or red jigs with worms or maggots. Walleye and perch are being caught between Duck Creek and Confederate in 35-45 feet of water while using pink, red or yellow Hali jigs or spoons with red hooks tipped with night crawlers, perch eyes or maggots. An occasional ling is being caught along with the perch and walleye on the bottom. Stay away from the pressure ridges on the south end of the reservoir. There is over 20 inches of ice from the Silos down to the ponds, 18-20 inches of ice around Duck Creek and the north end has 3-5 inches of ice, but it is pulling away from shore around Shannon. – FWP, Helena

Flathead Lake: Lakers have been on the chew near the west shore around state park as you head toward the mouth. Drop a big, whole dead fish down to the bottom or pitch a jig with cut bait in anywhere from 50-100, and you’ll have a good shot at those lake trout. There may be a few pike to be had but overall, pike fishing has slowed down quite a bit across the board. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Georgetown Lake: Even before the recent cold snap. Georgetown had 20-plus inches of ice and 14 inches of snow cover. It’s been limit-style rainbow trout fishing, with both rainbows and salmon cruising around in the 4-12 foot range below the ice. The lake trout bite at Silver Lake was completely shut off. – Duane’s IceFishing Rentals

Hauser Reservoir: A few perch are being found out on Lake Helena while using white and pink Hali jigs with maggots or crawlers. Most rainbows continue to be caught at the Causeway Bridge area and Black Sandy while using various colored jigs or ice flies tipped with crawlers 6-8 feet below the ice. An occasional burbot is being found from the Causeway Arm to Black Sandy while using cut bait near the bottom. 16-18 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: A few kokanee and perch are being picked up while using Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs tipped with red maggots or corn in 16-45 feet of water. 16-18 inches of ice has been reported. – FWP, Helena

Lake Mary Ronan: If you’re looking for some fish to filet for the frying pan, look no further. The perch bite has been very dependable with most fish averaging about a half pound. Over the course of the day, anglers will pull in a standout or two that will be pushing a pound or more. Find a spot in about 35-40 feet of water and give it a try. You might also pick up a kokanee. If you catch a pike, FWP asks that anglers kill and report it. – Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Whitefish Lake: The lake trout bite has been getting better and better. Whitefish continue to show up in great numbers as well toward the state park side. 40 below the ice has been the magic depth most days. There is plenty of ice. – Ray Ward, Kalispell