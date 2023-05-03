This week’s fishing report is inspired by a darn-near perfect day of driving next to, wading into and pulling trout out of the Missouri River below Holter dam.

Saturday marked one of the first days of 2023 when folks holistically agreed it would be a crime to stay indoors.

My wife and I drove from Butte to Great Falls for the afternoon and there was hardly a moment when the views along I-15 weren’t picturesque.

It would probably be a mortal sin to drive through the city of Craig twice without getting a line wet, so on the way back we parked our car, slipped on our waders and trudged down river a bit until we found some fishy-looking pools and bubble trails.

We were greeted with an incredible amount of midges and blue-winged olives. Unequipped for these hatches as we don’t frequent the Missouri very often, we tried to make due with a parachute Adams hoping to entice a trout looking up for mayflies. We quickly realized this method probably wasn’t going to produce many bites, as our flies were being used as surfboards by real bugs looking for a lift downstream.

I called an audible and popped on a nymph rig and attached a Spanish Bullet fresh from my vice that I had recently learned to tie.

Within a few minutes, bingo! I had one of those classic, 15-or-so-inch Missouri River rainbows in my net and released back into the river.

The vibes were high, let me tell you.

With vibes — and temperatures — on the rise, many local waters are rendered nearly unfishable due to low visibility and higher-than-normal flows.

Luckily — in addition to many great still-water fishing options — we have Old Reliable, the Missouri River.

Top picks

Missouri River, below Holter — This stretch of the Missouri is fishing good with most fish being caught on nymphs and streamers. Size 16-18 Becky’s Midge Cluster, Cluster Midge, Edtendo BWO, Showshoe Dun BWO, Film Critic BWO or a DOA Cripple Baetis will be your go-to dry flies. If fish aren’t taking the dries, you can try a variety of nymphs such as a 3-T Jigged Gunner, 3-T Trench, Panty Dropper Jig Baetis, 3-T Mosassin A-Baetis, 3-T Flashback Gunner, Jigged Pink Mosassin, Ninch's Pill Popper, pink scud or a zebra midge. If you feel like huckin’ some meat, Olive Thin Mints, Nick’s MoJo Minnow Yellow Perch, Coffey’s CH Sparkle Minnow, Keller’s She Demons or Miller-Time Streamers can all produce bites. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The rainbow trout action continues to be great on the north end of the reservoir from shore as they are cruising the shorelines. Rainbows are being caught while using leech patterns, San Juan worms, egg sacks, worms or spinners. A few rainbows are being caught around Hole in the Wall by boat anglers trolling spoons or crankbaits. An occasional walleye can be picked up from shore and boat around the Silos while using chartreuse jigs and worms. — FWP, Helena

Lake Koocanusa — The rainbow trout fishing is picking up and expected to improve with temperatures on the rise. Trolling purple-colored plugs or lures imitating small kokanee have garnered the most success. Boat launches are reportedly in good shape. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Around western Montana

Beaverhead River — Most stretches are experiencing dirty conditions due to tributaries pumping in mud with the warmer temps. Pipe Organ to Grasshopper as well as the town stretch below Poindexter Slough have been fishing best with San Juan worms and black and olive streamers doing the trick most days. Numbers have not been amazing but the size of the fish in the Beaverhead can reward a patient angler who covers the water well. Even better news is the reservoir is filling quickly and so logic would indicate there will be a lot of water in the Beaverhead to sustain fishing all summer and hopefully into the fall. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte

Big Hole River — The river has bumped in flows pretty significantly. Be careful and take all safety precautions while floating and fishing. Nymphing will be your best bet as the Big Hole will still produce as long as you aren’t trying to fish a stretch of water that’s totally ripping. Stonefly nymphs in sizes 6-8, bright San Juan worms in red or pink, and flashy jig nymphs will get bites. Try bright or flashy streamers like yellow, white, cream or any variation of the sparkle minnow streamer. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte

Bitterroot River — With runoff season underway, many rivers are high and rising. With little to no clarity, it’s best to look elsewhere for better angling opportunities. But if you can find clean water, a heavy nymph rig or dark streamer is the way to go. Stonefly nymphs, worms and heavy pheasant tail nymphs are worth a shot. Conditions won’t stabilize until temperatures drop. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Blackfoot River — It’s the same deal as the ’Root and many other rivers at the moment. Water is high and dirty with little to no clarity due to runoff. You can try to find a patch of clean water to drop in a nymph rig but good luck. Streamer fishing deep and slow is another good technique in this color of water. Sparkle Minnows, Jig Yum Yums, Space Invaders, Zirdles, Dungeons, Silvey’s Sculpins and Skiddish Smolts are solid options. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Clark Canyon Reservoir — Overall the fishing is decent with rainbows cruising the edges. Numbers are not amazing but the fish are large. Jig-headed streamers in black and brown or red have fished the best under a strike indicator. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon

Clark Fork River, Missoula — There are still some skwalas and March brown mayflies around, but angling conditions are poor due to the runoff. Until temperatures drop and conditions stabilize, it’s best to look for other options. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Echo Lake, Bigfork — The catching has been good for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. Jerk baits, swimbaits and crankbaits have all gotten bit. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Flathead Lake (South) — The perch bite is picking up in East Bay. Anglers have seen lots of nice, filleting-sized fish in the 8-11-inch range. With the weather warming up, those fish could be spawning by next week so get out as soon as you can. Small jigs like lead-heads and twister tails or anything similar should get the job done. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Gallatin River — The Gallatin is too high and muddy to fish. Check out ponds or lakes around Bozeman if you are in the area and itching to do a little fishing. Otherwise, head elsewhere. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Hauser Reservoir — A few rainbows are being caught at Riverside, Devil’s Elbow, York Bridge and the Causeway area while using egg or leech pattern flies, Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners. A few walleye are being picked up on Lake Helena while pulling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena

Holter Reservoir — Good numbers of rainbows are being caught while fly fishing from shore at the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp and Log Gulch. Leech patterns, egg patterns and San Juan Worms have been popular. Using Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners can also produce some nice rainbows. Boat anglers trolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers and Wedding Rings on the lower end of the reservoir are picking up rainbows as well. Not many walleye have been reported yet. — FWP, Helena

Madison River, Lower — This is really the only fishable stretch of water in this part of the state. Flows are around 2060 CFS but rising daily. For dry flies, Rs2s, midges and baetis flies will be first out of your box. For subsurface action, tie on a Rubberlegs, SJ Worms, small baetis or midge nymphs. You can also trying swinging streamers like sparkle minnows, Kreelex Minnow or a small bugger. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The season is just getting going and anglers are starting to catch walleye, pike and bass. Walleye can be had on deep-diving crankbaits. Pike are chasing inline spinners, and some people are having success taking them on the fly. Bass are biting jigs and soft plastics near steep rocky banks that lead into shallow water. — Lakeside Motel and Resort

Rock Creek (West) — Conditions are not good, but nymphing has been somewhat productive if you can find a pocket of clean water. Tie on a double-bead Stone, TJ Hooker, Rubberlegs, San Juan, baetis nymph or Perdigon. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss with smaller buggers and Space Invaders getting some action. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula