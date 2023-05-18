A friendly PSA never hurt anyone, right?

Here it goes: Folks, crush your barbs unless you plan to harvest your catch.

I’ve known this forever as a practice to make hook removal much easier when releasing a fish.

But I’ll have you know, barbs can also wreak havoc on human flesh.

No matter how great the day seems in a given moment, misery is always waiting around the corner.

As I was enjoying a beautiful spring morning last weekend, I managed to net a personal best (not an incredibly high bar, but still exciting) brown trout I hooked on one of the first flies I learned to tie after buying a vice last winter — a red San Juan worm.

If you’ve ever tried to safely release a trout while on a solo walk-and-wade excursion, like me, you’ve probably wished you had at least one more arm on more than one occasion.

Keeping the fish wet while simultaneously keeping my rod clear of the high water — which would have surely carried it downstream to never be seen again — I had my hands full.

And somehow I had to try to figure out how to remove the hook.

As it turns out, when a 20-plus inch brown trout wants to flop around with a hook in its mouth, it can do some damage.

I finally got the hook out, but not until it sliced my middle and index fingers and then dove barb-deep into the top of my thumb.

The fish swam off with plenty of energy, as most do this time of year.

And I was able to free myself from the hook. Stopping the bleeding was another story. Soon enough my waders were doused in my blood and I was headed home to find some disinfectant and a bandage.

Don’t be like me. Crush your barbs.

Top picks

Bitterroot Lake — Kokanee fishing is picking up and is expected to continue improving through the month of May. Ice fishing techniques — vertical jigging with Hali jigs or Swedish Pimples tipped with maggots — is still a good way to catch fish here. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Hauser Reservoir — Shore anglers are still catching rainbows at the York Bridge boat ramp and Black Sandy while using egg pattern flies, Power Bait, night crawlers or spinners. Boat anglers are finding mostly rainbows and an occasional kokanee while trolling cowbells or dodgers with a wedding ring and while using orange or silver crankbaits. The walleye bite on Lake Helena has turned on, and most are being picked up while trolling perch-colored crankbaits and bottom bouncers with various colored walleye spinners or floating jigs tipped with crawlers. — FWP, Helena

Missouri River, below Holter — The water is somewhat colored, but not enough to create fishing difficulties as the trout have been biting just fine. BWO nymphs have been the primary fish catcher. Firebeads, sows, scuds and worms are still in the mix. PMD nymphs are in the water column as well. Anglers have also had success stripping white streamers. — Headhunters Fly Shop, Craig

Around western Montana

Beaverhead River — The Beaverhead opener is Saturday. Folks haven’t been able to fish the upper Beaverhead since it was closed early last season. The reservoir is filling rapidly, and we are looking forward to an excellent water year. Fishing right now on the lower river in town is fair depending on water clarity and tributaries contributing mud to the main stem. Sow bugs, midges and perdigons as well as various colors of San Juan worms will be your best bet fished on a drop shot rig. Special regulations apply to sections of the upper river. Guides and out-of-state anglers are not permitted High Bridge to Henneberry on Saturdays all season. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon

Big Hole River — The Big Hole is on the rise again. Fishing may become tough but not impossible. There is a lot of snow still expected to come down from the mountains and we are probably a little ways off from peak run off. Nymphing big Pat’s Rubberlegs with a red or pink San Juan worm will be the best bet for the high water. Skiddish Smolts, big Dungeons, Sparkle Yummy Minnows and Double Gongas are going to be great streamers especially if the water slows down. Be careful out there. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte

Bitterroot River — The Bitterroot is big and muddy. Area creeks open Saturday and will open up some more fishing options. There are a lot of downed trees and blockages so contact a local fly shop or outfitter if you do decide to get on the ’Root.. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is in full runoff; head elsewhere. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Rainbows are being caught from shore on the north end of the reservoir at the Outhouse, Shannon and Hellgate while using leech or egg pattern flies, worms or egg sacks. A few walleye are being caught between the Silos, Hole in the Wall and around Goose Bay by anglers trolling bottom bouncers with white, green or chartreuse spinner blades or crankbaits in 15 feet of water. Rainbows are also being caught with this same setup. — FWP, Helena

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork is in full runoff. There are better days ahead. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Gallatin River — The Gallatin is currently too high and muddy to fish. We might get a short window of better clarity in the next couple days due to colder nights. It might be worth checking out some local ponds around Bozeman, or fishing the lower Madison until the Gallatin clears up. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Georgetown Lake — The lake opens Saturday except for the south and east shorelines. Refer to the regulations on all bodies of water to ensure you know specific regulations that may have been put in place. When the lake opens, be sure to have black, olive, wine, brown and purple leeches. Slowing strip them back to you or let them hang under an indicator. Stillwater nymphs, chironomids, Sheep Creeks and damsel nymphs will soon become very good as well. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte

Holter Reservoir — Shore anglers are still catching rainbows at the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp and the Log Gulch boat ramp while using egg patterns, black and red leech patterns, Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners. A few perch are being caught from the Log Gulch docks while pitching small green jigs tipped with crawlers. Boat anglers are finding good numbers of rainbows and an occasional kokanee on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells and wedding rings with lead core line, and while pulling a variety of crankbaits. — FWP, Helena

Madison River, Lower — The Lower Madison has probably been the most productive river recently with relatively consistent flows and clarity. However, flows were bumped up Tuesday by 700 CFS and will most likely continue to rise. There are some Mother’s Day Caddis starting to pop off in great numbers as well as a large variety of other bugs including BWO's, midges, yellow Sallies and a few green Drakes. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Madison River, Upper — This stretch of water is starting to get muddy below where the west fork dumps in. Above that, the river is clearer, and fishing has been OK. Fish have been biting nymphs and streamers. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Rock Creek, Missoula — Runoff has rendered this stretch unfishable. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Rock Creek, Philipsburg — Rock Creek flows are trending down. Anglers have been out on the creek and picking up a few fish but it has not been lights out. This last push of water was the main culprit with fish displaced and difficult to pick up in the main channel. While the creek is floatable, it is dangerous. If you're planning a float, be safe. Wear a life jacket. If in doubt, scout it out. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg

Thompson Lake, Middle — The kokanee bite has been so-so, but the quality of fish has been what’s attracting anglers. A lot of folks who manage to catch a few are coming away with fish to 14-15 inches. The strike zone has been in the 35-45-foot range while trolling wedding rings, cowbells or spinners tipped with maggots. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen

Thompson Lake, Upper — If you’re looking to have a fish fry, this might be the spot. Fillet-size perch in the 7-10 inch range are on the chew. Anglers have been regularly putting up some really good numbers. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen