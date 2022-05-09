Videos: Large wolverine spotted moving through the Butte area

Jessica Jaeger and her husband Dylan Heiner spotted a wolverine while visiting the Mt. Moriah Cemetery on May 2 around 6:50 p.m.

Jaeger and Heiner were heading down a dirt road when they captured the wolverine on video.

Montanans might also recall a wolverine sighting in Lewistown back in March.

Morgan Jacobsen, of Montana FWP, said that while wolverine sightings are rare, they aren’t unheard because the animals are “highly mobile.”

“Wolverine settings are very rare. And so it's pretty special when you get to see one,” he said.

Jacobsen added that even though sightings in developed areas are abnormal, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the animal is displaced or scared. Wolverines are wary of people, but their main concern is usually getting to their destination.

“Generally, they just try to avoid people,” he said. “But sometimes to get from point A to point B, or wherever they're going, they wind up in places like (a cemetery).”

Jacobsen also said that keeping a safe distance from any wildlife is always a good rule of thumb. If the animal is responding to your presence, it needs more space.

