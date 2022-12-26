 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Montana Standard's 10 most popular online stories from 2022

year_in_review_butte.jpg

Topping the list for the most-read stories of 2022 is the saga of the closing of Fuel Fitness, and a CEO who blamed it on an employee. That CEO later sent out an email to angered employees and gym members saying, in part, "Here is the explanation that I have absolutely no obligation to share with you, but will to shut you all up once and for all.”  

Next on the list is a story about a Butte woman who went to the Kentucky Derby, placed a big bet and won big. After betting $5 on a colt named Rich Strike (who had 80-1 odds) she came out $409 ahead. 

The construction of a controversial new truck stop was halted in June by District Judge Robert Whelan when he told city officials to suspend building permits. Residents in the area had fought against the project for years, saying it would bring more traffic, pollution, noise, transients, and crime to their community. 

In November, two young men were shot and killed by a single bullet in a tragic incident.  

In June, a nurse was charged with stealing oxycodone and hydrocodone from more than one place of employment. 

A loud "boom," flickering lights and then a power outage was reported back in June. Firefighters and police were dispatched to Montana Tech campus, but other than the lingering smell of burning electrical wires, nothing was found. 

In February, the Standard reported on the shooting death of a Butte man. One man charged in his death was a bondsman trying to apprehend the victim, and the shooter was a convicted felon assisting the bondsman. 

A judge upheld a decision to block a massive solar project that would have sprawled across south Butte. The project, which faced fierce opposition from locals, would have consisted of 700,000 solar panels. 

UPS Delivery Driver Tim Rowe retired from the only job he had ever had after over 1 million miles and 46 years of service. Even after so many years on the job, he said he misses getting calls from coworkers. "I wish they still would (call) because that’s just the way I am,” he said. 

In June the Standard reported on a judge stopping another development: a recreational trail. Lawyers for Rock Creek Cattle Co., an exclusive ranch for the wealthy, sued to stop Powell County from creating the trail. Powell County asserted that the byway was a county road, while Rock Creek Cattle Co. was concerned about the impacts a public trail would have "on calving, cattle weight gain and other ranch operations."

