SCL Health to merge with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare

"Those were good decisions and good plans and we'll stick with them," Skehan said.

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, 42,000 employees, a medical group, SelectHealth insurance company, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

SCL, which operates hospitals and clinics in Montana, Colorado and Kansas, has partnered with Intermountain in the past. For example, in 2016 St. Vincent partnered with Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah School of Medicine, both in Salt Lake City, to provide more specialty pediatric care in the area while sharing information and resources.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The partnerships grew out of geography. SCL and Intermountain share no geographic overlap but regionally are close to each other. Sharing services became a way to expand the scope and expertise of the care both systems offered, said Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health.

The partnerships worked well and eventually led to talks of merging the two organizations, she said.

"We believe we can advance our mission and better serve our communities together," she said.