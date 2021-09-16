SCL Health to merge with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare

SCL Health, the nonprofit Catholic-based health care company that owns St. James Healthcare and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, will merge with the Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare, the two companies announced on Thursday.
“St. James remains deeply committed to our mission of bringing the best patient care to the people of southwest Montana,” said Jay Doyle, President of St. James Healthcare. “The merging of the two organizations will allow us to further that mission as we will have access to more resources and specialties while maintaining our heritage and pastoral practices.”
SCL, or the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, has existed since 1858 and is a Catholic charitable organization. Under the merger, the SCL hospitals and clinics with Catholic ties will retain their Catholic identities and values.
Little is anticipated to change in Billings said St. Vincent's interim CEO Mike Skehan. "It was essential that that be the case," Skehan said of the merger agreement.
St. Vincent has partnered with private medical school Rocky Vista University, currently being constructed on Billings' West End, to provide residency programs for its graduating physicians. That partnership will remain in place with the merger.
"Those were good decisions and good plans and we'll stick with them," Skehan said.
Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, 42,000 employees, a medical group, SelectHealth insurance company, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.
SCL, which operates hospitals and clinics in Montana, Colorado and Kansas, has partnered with Intermountain in the past. For example, in 2016 St. Vincent partnered with Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah School of Medicine, both in Salt Lake City, to provide more specialty pediatric care in the area while sharing information and resources.
The partnerships grew out of geography. SCL and Intermountain share no geographic overlap but regionally are close to each other. Sharing services became a way to expand the scope and expertise of the care both systems offered, said Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health.
The partnerships worked well and eventually led to talks of merging the two organizations, she said.
"We believe we can advance our mission and better serve our communities together," she said.
Upon completion of the merger, the combined system will employ more than 58,000 caregivers and operate 33 hospitals. It will run 385 clinics across six states and provide health insurance to about one million people, according to a news release from the two companies.
Jumonville said SCL hospitals will remain committed to providing charity care and that equitable access to quality health care will be a main priority.
Dr. Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain, said the ultimate goal of merging the two companies is to provide high quality health care at a low cost, particularly for rural communities.
"Together I think we can do more of this," Harrison said.
Both leaders reiterated that it is an extremely busy time for everyone in health care, especially given the resurgence of COVID-19. As the merger moves forward, the organizations will continue to focus on caregiver and patient well-being as a top priority.
The merged health system will be headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a regional office in Broomfield, Colorado. Harrison will serve as the president and CEO of the merged organization. Jumonville will remain in her current role during a two-year integration and serve as a board member on a new combined board to ensure the integration of the two organizations. The newly integrated board of trustees and leadership team will be selected from both systems.
The intention is that a definitive agreement will be finalized and signed by the end of 2021. The merger of the two companies is expected to close in early 2022, pending all approvals.