River watchdog still casting an eye

Fisheries biologist Wayne Hadley’s eyes narrowed observing the approach of two 30-something men toting spinning rods. Treble-hooked lures dangled.

Hadley held a fly rod. I stood with him that mid-summer evening along the banks of the upper Clark Fork River. His sizable territory as a biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks included the river, its tributaries and much more.

One of the spin fishermen spoke.

“You guys have any bug dope?” he asked. “The mosquitoes are terrible.”

Hadley reached into his fishing vest.

“I’ve got some for whiners and complainers,” he said.

Hadley’s quip confused the man, whose face betrayed wariness: Am I being insulted or teased?

The man accepted the insect repellent.

“So, you guys are fly fishermen?”

“Yep, we’re sportsmen,” Hadley replied.

At the time, Wayne Hadley was no fly fishing snob. But he felt a fiduciary duty to the brown trout miraculously surviving nearby in a river chronically polluted with metals from historic mining and smelting upstream. He even cursed the osprey winging by with their lethal talons.

Recently, on Dec. 3 in Helena, Kathy Hadley, Wayne’s wife, was inducted into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame in recognition of her decades of dedication to conservation and wildlife in Montana. At least one news article about her induction made passing reference to a man identified only as “her husband.”

I’m sure Wayne Hadley didn’t notice or care. His pride in Kathy Hadley’s accomplishments runs as strong as Racetrack Creek.

From the Hadleys’ house, ongoing Superfund remediation work along the Clark Fork River is visible. Each of the Hadleys helped ensure the cleanup would happen.

Wayne Hadley had watched grimly since 1983 as fish kills occurred repeatedly in the stretch of river between Warm Springs and Deer Lodge.

Hadley and FWP colleagues suspected thunderstorms washed metals into the river and killed the fish. He and Jerry Gallagher began collecting water samples from the river and the Mill-Willow Bypass. The bypass was built by the Anaconda Co. to divert the comparatively clean Mill and Willow creeks around the Warm Springs Ponds network, which captures sediments from the once grossly polluted Silver Bow Creek.

But decades of Silver Bow Creek flooding in years past had deposited tailings along the bypass too.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. purchased the Anaconda Co. in 1977 and inherited its staggering environmental liabilities. Atlantic Richfield had denied responsibility for the fish kills. Hadley said the company once claimed lightning strikes were killing the fish.

On the evening of July 12, 1989, more than 2,000 fish died in the upper Clark Fork during and after a powerful thunderstorm. That evening, Gallagher and Hadley collected water samples from the bypass and river, as well as tissue samples from dead fish. The samples revealed high levels of metals, especially copper, one of the most toxic heavy metals to fish.

Less than a year after this fish kill, contractors hired by Atlantic Richfield began excavating the bypass tailings.

In the spring of 1990, Hadley sat in the midst of a crowd, primarily sportsmen, attending an Environmental Protection Agency meeting in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse. Most such meetings attracted few people. But because the EPA wanted to discuss Superfund cleanup’s potential impacts on sportsmen who fished and hunted around the Warm Springs Ponds, the turnout exceeded the norm.

Scott Brown, an EPA project manager for the Clark Fork, offered a presentation. He then spotted Hadley, dressed in FWP garb, and asked for his thoughts about addressing the beleaguered river’s pollution.

Hadley stood and cinched his belt.

“Well, I wasn’t going to say anything, Scott,” Hadley said. “But since you asked, I say we filter the river through activated charcoal made from the bones of federal bureaucrats.”

As the new reporter for the Anaconda Bureau of The Montana Standard, this was my first encounter with Wayne Hadley. We talked during a break and he suggested we meet soon for lunch. He recommended I read Norman Maclean’s novella “A River Runs Through It” to get a sense of the power once wielded by the Anaconda Co.

Not long after, he invited me to join him fly fishing on the Clark Fork. Clearly, he wanted me, the reporter, to bond with the river.

He watched as I geared up. I assembled the Orvis fly rod sections. I stepped into L.L. Bean waders. I donned an L.L. Bean fishing hat.

I heard him muttering.

“G.damn yuppie gear,” he said.

I began doubting the wisdom of this outing. The misgivings grew as we prepared to fish. An understatement would be: My fly fishing lacked finesse.

We started fishing near where Warm Springs Creek enters the Clark Fork.

My first cast snagged a willow on the far bank. Hadley chortled. My second cast snagged a willow behind me. Hadley laughed even harder.

Later, as the summer sun began to fade, I managed to catch and land a smallish brown trout even though my presentation of the Elk Hair Caddis splashed and dragged.

Hadley scowled.

“You shouldn’t insult a fish by catching it on a cast like that,” he said.

I once joined Hadley on the river with his friend from out-of-state. They stood casting in the middle of a blizzard hatch of caddis flies. The friend was in mid-sentence when he accidentally swallowed a caddis fly. He spoke after a few seconds of sputtering.

“I guess that’s what happens when you tell lies,” he said, smiling. “You swallow a caddis fly.”

“You must have a bellyful,” Hadley said.

Anyone who has known Hadley for even a short stretch knows he speaks his mind.

An annual review from a boss at FWP once observed that he was “insufficiently subordinate.”

Decades ago, Hadley taught biology at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Kathy Hadley’s sister, Lois Gibbs, lived in a profoundly polluted neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York, known as Love Canal. Hadley was Gibbs’ behind-the-scenes coach as she became an outspoken environmental activist. Her tireless advocacy ultimately helped launch the federal Superfund program.

Wayne Hadley is mentioned several times in a recent book about the environmental catastrophe at Love Canal. Keith O’Brien, author of “Paradise Falls,” wrote that Hadley had “a laconic manner of speaking, and a devastating knack for brutal honesty.”

Ironically, after moving to Montana in the late 1970s and taking a Deer Lodge-based fisheries biologist job with FWP, Hadley ended up as a watchdog at a portion of a Superfund site stretching from Butte to Milltown.

He retired from FWP in 2005.

Today, the remediation of the Clark Fork River continues and is likely to stretch out another 15 years.

As long as Hadley lives, he’ll be watching.