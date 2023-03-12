Wayne Hadley retired in 2005 from his regional post as a fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. But he never stopped caring about the Clark Fork River, Georgetown Lake and other lakes and streams within his expansive territory.

Hadley’s field research helped jumpstart Superfund cleanup of the upper Clark Fork River by pinpointing pollution from historic mining and smelting pollution as the source for fish kills in the river.

He tangled sometimes with the Atlantic Richfield Co., deemed responsible for remediation, with his bosses at FWP, the EPA and occasional others. He could be cantankerous and stubborn but won many admirers through the years who recognized his commitment to the resources he managed, his agile intelligence and lively wit.

Hadley died early Saturday at age 82. He had been in hospice care for a few days after cardiologists in Boise concluded there was nothing they could do to improve cardiac function.

After he and his wife, Kathy, retired, they lived part of the year at their home in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County near the Clark Fork River. They wintered in Boise with their older son, Erik, and his wife, Shasta. Survivors also include son Liam and two grandchildren from Erik and Shasta.

Kathy Hadley was the longtime executive director for the Butte-based National Center for Appropriate Technology and has been active for years with the National Wildlife Federation and the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Family and friends plan to gather sometime this summer in Montana to swap Wayne Hadley stories.

There will be no shortage.

A recent book about the Love Canal environmental disaster in Niagara, New York, where Hadley’s sister-in-law Lois Gibbs gained notoriety as an activist, described Hadley as “having a devastating knack for brutal honesty.”

That candor led to memorable encounters – both with people he liked and those he did not. Hadley was fond of observing, “You can judge a man by the quality of his enemies.”

Recipients of his world-class teasing eventually determined that being a target meant they’d earned Hadley’s respect, even affection. He clearly felt a deep and fierce love for family and close friends.

Hadley shared generously the knowledge he’d gained during a lifetime of hunting and fishing. Such field-and-stream advice typically included a playful barb or two.

Perhaps his most enduring legacy will be the work he and FWP colleagues completed to provide evidence that fish kills in the upper Clark Fork River resulted from metals pollution from old mining and smelting tailings being washed into the river during thunderstorms.

That work helped spur action by Atlantic Richfield, the EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to begin removing the contaminants from the floodplain. That work continues.

During the 1990s, Hadley sometimes sparred verbally with Sandy Stash of the Atlantic Richfield Co. and Scott Brown of the EPA. Both were quoted in a Fall 2000 article about Hadley in “Trout” magazine.

“Wayne has a mission. Let’s put it that way,” Stash said. “And you can’t fault somebody for having a mission. Sure, he can be a problem from our perspective. But I think he does a very good job representing his constituents.”

Brown observed, “You love him and you’re afraid to death of him all at the same time.”

Chris Marchion of Anaconda, like Kathy Hadley, is a member of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Marchion said this week that it was clear to him that Wayne Hadley always cared deeply about the resources he managed.

Hadley grew up in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

In the early 1990s, reporter Bill Platt took over the Anaconda Bureau of The Montana Standard. He met Hadley soon after and disclosed that he was from Oklahoma.

“Nothing you can’t overcome,” Hadley said, eyes twinkling.