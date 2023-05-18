DEER LODGE — A geotechnical analysis determined that the popular Overlook Trail, sited along a 200-foot-high bluff above the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers near Missoula, was poised to slough away.

Separately, Dori Skrukrud, project manager for the Silver Bow Creek Greenway Trail, talked about funding needed to move that 26-mile project closer to fruition.

On Tuesday afternoon, Michael Kustudia, manager of the Milltown State Park for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, made a pitch to the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program Advisory Council for $425,000 to help pay for relocation of the Overlook Trail, update interpretive signs, block public access to an old railroad tunnel and cover related operations costs.

Skrukrud sought about $3.5 million in NRDP money to complete two more segments of the trail: From Miles Crossing through Durant Canyon to the German Gulch Bridge, about 4 trail miles; from Montana Highway 1 into Opportunity, about 2 trail miles.

That work could finally provide full public access through scenic Durant Canyon, she said.

Kustudia, Skrukrud and several others pitched projects to the Advisory Council, hoping to secure NRDP money during this funding cycle.

NRDP’s tasks include restoration of natural resources in the Upper Clark Fork River Basin. It also tackles remediation work at times and consults with an Advisory Council and others to solicit and identify projects considered worthy of receiving NRDP funds garnered in a settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Co.

That remediation and restoration work, part of the federal Superfund process, focuses on addressing historic mining and smelting pollution in the profoundly injured Upper Clark Fork River Basin but also includes attempting to provide recreational opportunities lost when the Anaconda Co. ruled the roost and pollution was the norm.

“We don’t have enough restoration funds to do all the restoration in the basin,” said Doug Martin, restoration program chief for NRDP.

That reality will likely increase the need for people and organizations seeking money to also chase matching funds, he said.

Martin said NRDP estimates it will have between $5.5 million and $6.5 million to allocate during this funding cycle. He said additional money should be available from accumulated interest and other sources when the next funding cycle occurs — likely four or five years from now.

Skrukrud’s initial request was for $9.2 million. The greenway project has received millions of dollars in NRDP funding in years past.

A host of other presenters sought funding.

Rayelynn Brandl, executive director for the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program, sought a total of $2.2 million over four years to continue the program. She quoted accolades for CFWEP’s work to educate young people about restoration. And Brandl said the NRDP funding would provide a foundation to become financially independent from the state program.

Amanda Cooley, planning director for Powell County, described a project that would identify potential linkages between recreational assets in the Clark Fork River watershed. The vision would encompass recreational assets from Warm Springs to Drummond, she said.

Cooley said Powell County has applied for a federal infrastructure grant for $602,609 and is requesting $210,900 in restoration funds as a match.

In 2018, recreational projects were not funded because those reviewing the funding requests opted to allocate available funds “to injured aquatic and terrestrial resources.”

Backers of recreational projects say they benefit the health of communities, provide a sort of “institutional control” to keep an eye on remediated ground and offer an economic benefit through tourism.

Tuesday’s presentations included many proposals to address problems with dewatering during summer of the Clark Fork River and tributaries because of irrigation withdrawals.

In addition, there were projects aimed at increasing fish passage and reducing entrapment in irrigation ditches.

Tributaries referenced included Silver Bow Creek, Browns Gulch, German Gulch, Warm Springs Creek, Cottonwood Creek, the Little Blackfoot River, Flint Creek and Rock Creek.

The Clark Fork Coalition has been involved for years in work designed to improve the Clark Fork’s habitat and tributaries.

Karen Knudsen, the coalition’s executive director, wrote to NRDP in March.

“Chronic dewatering remains one of the biggest factors limiting the healthy ecological functioning of the Clark Fork, to the detriment of aquatic resources in the basin,” Knudsen wrote.

Separately, Trout Unlimited recommended, among other measures, funding a riparian and instream habitat assessment of Warm Springs Creek.

Meanwhile, as snowmelt swelled Cottonwood Creek in the vicinity of Tuesday’s meeting at the Powell County Community Center, Martin described the review process for the projects pitched.

He said NRDP staff is working on potential revisions to current restoration plans that could incorporate staff recommendations, recommendations by other state partners and public comment about the projects.

The public will be able to review and comment on such revisions for a 30-day period in early summer, Martin said. There will be additional reviews by the Advisory Council and the Trustee Restoration Council before the revisions are considered by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Just about anybody who cares deeply about the Upper Clark Fork River Basin will be watching.

“The NRDP has been working successfully to restore injured landscapes in the Upper Clark Fork Basin for close to two decades,” Knudsen wrote. “However, much work remains and dollars are tight. As a result, it’s critical to invest remaining settlement funds in the most injured areas and in projects that have the greatest potential for long-term impact.”