DILLON – The hard-bitten, blustering cattle rancher, he or she of pioneer progeny, sometimes occupies one extreme pole of the water allocation debate, and the fish-hugging, cattle-loathing, synthetic clad environmentalist stakes claim to the other.

And never the twain shall meet.

Given climate change, drought and anticipated snowpack shrinkage over time, the adversarial approach to managing water in Montana seems counter-productive.

In essence, Us versus Them needs to become Us.

That was a key takeaway from a panel discussion titled “Community Water Conversations” held Feb. 22 at the University of Montana Western.

Panelist Pat Byorth, Trout Unlimited’s Montana water director, described water use in Montana as a three-legged stool – with the legs representing agriculture, municipal/development consumption and fisheries/recreation.

“The more Montanans work together, the more stable the three-legged stool will remain in the future,” Byorth said. “The question is, ‘Where do we go from here?’ How are we going to be proactive?”

Jenn Daly, a regional manager for the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said climate change will require adaptation.

“I think we have a lot of challenges ahead of us,” Daly said.

Ranchers need water to grow feed for cattle. Outfitters need water to make a living guiding anglers. Municipalities need water for residents.

So, what can be done as climate change makes the arid West even drier?

Panelist Jim Hagenbarth, a rancher and vice-chairman of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, said potential interventions include off-stream water storage; irrigating more efficiently; groundwater storage; addressing conifer encroachment and more.

He said a state that once relied on livestock, logging and mining has become a recreational playground, a transition he clearly does not celebrate. He bemoaned the power of litigious activists who claim to be conservationists.

Hagenbarth mentioned that Idaho has conducted cloud seeding for years during the winter to increase snowpack. An article in the Feb. 9 issue of Capital Press described the program intended to boost winter snow accumulation at high elevations.

Atmospheric scientists at Idaho Power launched the cloud seeding nearly 20 years ago. In 2014, the Idaho Water Resource Board began providing grant-style funding for cloud seeding equipment, then later funded operations as well as equipment, said Brad Bowlin, a spokesman for Idaho Power.

When meteorological conditions are right, Idaho Power adds silver iodide into winter storms bearing super-cooled water. The utility seeds clouds in two ways, using airplanes or remote ground generators located in high elevations.

The utility has reported that, on average, cloud seeding’s effects on snowpack increase natural river flows.

The North American Weather Modification Council reports that cold season cloud seeding “provides an opportunity to increase the number of ice crystals that can become snowflakes.”

It notes,“Winter clouds must also be super-cooled and persist long enough to grow snowflakes large enough to fall to the ground.” Droughts sometimes motivate cloud seeding but typically produce marginal results because droughts are characterized by a lack of precipitation-producing clouds, according to the North American Weather Modification Council.

The council reports that cloud-seeding programs are conducted in California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, North Dakota and Texas. It says research has documented that seeding with silver-dioxide aerosol “shows no environmentally harmful effect.”

Does cloud seeding steal precipitation that might have fallen elsewhere?

Idaho Power says research suggests it does not.

“I’m not aware of any formal complaints regarding any downwind precipitation impacts,” Bowlin said. “The question comes up frequently whenever we do presentations or interviews or engage in other public forums, so we try to address it when it comes up.”

The panel discussion in Dillon also included reference to conifer encroachment, a term describing how trees such as Douglas fir and Rocky Mountain juniper have, due to fire suppression, decreased the quality of grassland and sagebrush habitat.

“Those trees use a lot of water,” Hagenbarth said.

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, “Conifer encroachment decreases necessary water quantity and quality for grasses and forbs on rangeland, leading to degraded ecosystems and changing plant communities.”

For 2020 through 2024, the NRCS proposed the Helmville Valley Conifer Encroachment Targeted Implementation Plan in Powell County. Nearly all of the project was slated for private land and about 12,000 acres were deemed affected by conifer encroachment. The project would remove targeted trees from the landscape.

“One of the side benefits discussed with addressing conifer encroachment in general is the potential for decreased water usage by the conifers,” said Tasha Gibby, a public affairs specialist for the NRCS in Montana.

“In some cases, this could be interpreted as water that could move through the system to streams,” Gibby said. “However, that is not the goal of the Helmville project.”

The service said concerns are widespread in Montana about conifer encroachment, which occurs primarily near the grassland/forest interface.

Meanwhile, the Feb. 15 meeting of the Big Hole Watershed Committee included discussion about a host of possible ways to store water from peak spring flows. Pedro Marques, executive director, described discussions that started decades ago about potential off-stream reservoir sites.

During the meeting, Marques and others noted that people and agencies have been ambivalent about such storage for a variety of reasons, including expense, required maintenance and risks.

On Monday, Marques referenced the Feb. 15 meeting.

“At our meeting we converged around the idea of wetland cells for storage,” he said. “Each 200-acre wetland could theoretically provide 5 cubic feet per second of late season water.”

Marques said he asked participants to identify potential locations for that size of a wetland and now has a map with some 25 possible locations identified in the upper Big Hole Valley above Wisdom.

“Next step is to ground truth this spring,” he said.

Panelist Bill Fraser of the Polar Oceans Research Group and a well-known penguin scientist, has been ground truthing climate change for years during research in Antarctica.

Fraser has observed that the Western Antarctica Peninsula is among the most rapidly warming regions on earth, a trend with dramatic impacts on sea ice.

“I have dealt with an ecosystem changing very rapidly,” he said.

Sea ice is an ecosystem driver, Fraser said, driving the abundance of fish and predators.

In southwest Montana, snowpack is an absolutely critical resource, both to agriculture and fishing, he said.

“Humans have a hard time thinking ahead,” Fraser said.

Living in the moment can’t stop the impact on crucial resources of a changing climate, he said.

“It’s very real. Things are changing very, very quickly.”