Montana's Tracy Stone-Manning: BLM director has lots of acres and a big to-do list

When Montanans talk about “public lands,” in the abstract, usually there’s a very specific place that has impressed on them what public lands are — a place they’ve formed an emotional attachment with, be it from hiking, camping, fishing, hunting or cowboying.

And so it is with Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning, who, as the new director of the federal Bureau of Land Management, suddenly has 245 million acres of America in her care.

“It’s two places, for me,” she said. “It’s the entire Blackfoot river corridor. That’s a very deeply personal place for me, and of course I had a professional connection to it in my role with the Clark Fork Coalition. It’s near and very dear. And, no particular acre, but I feel the same about the prairie, the country around the Missouri Breaks. That ground is so breathtaking and beautiful. I love places that make me feel small, and the Breaks are like that.

“Fifty years from now,” she said, “I want a reporter to be asking the BLM director that same question. If we’ve done it right we will have made it possible for future generations to have that same kind of relationship with our public lands.”

As of today, Stone-Manning has a pretty large to-do list:

Reform BLM's oil and gas leasing system and achieve the agency's energy mission largely through the use of renewables. Promulgate new rules governing grazing leases that are fair and good for the landscape. Ensure that recreationists will still be able to find beauty, quiet and solitude.

In short, she says, manage not for process but for outcome — leaving both the agency and the vast land it manages in better shape than they were when she started.

In the following answers to my questions, Stone-Manning set out the way she intends to go about that:

Q. Might as well begin at the beginning. Your bruising confirmation fight – did it leave a mark on your ability to lead the agency? How is your relationship with Congress?

A. "I think people saw that confirmation process for what it is, a sign of our times. I've had nothing but a warm welcome here at the agency. People are relieved to have a confirmed director and they are ready to go.

"This agency had five years without a confirmed director. A confirmed director brings stability and an understanding that there won’t be transition from acting to acting to acting. People here are hungry and ready for that."

Q. The previous administration moved the BLM's headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Grand Junction, Colorado. That move forced the retirements of many top BLM staff. Was there a huge brain drain at the agency? What are you doing about it?

(Before Stone-Manning took the reins, the Department of Interior announced that BLM headquarters would move back to Washington, leaving the Grand Junction office open as the "Western office of the headquarters.")

A. "It was a really unfortunate loss. Hundreds of people chose to leave or retire from headquarters. Also, when the headquarters moved to Grand Junction the agency suffered at the state level. People then working in the state went to work at headquarters. The entire thing was destabilizing.

"The other day I was standing next to a BLM guy at an oil rig outside Farmington in New Mexico. He was an enforcement guy, not law enforcement but on the regulatory side. He said to me, 'Tracy, the day before you were confirmed, everybody above me in the chain of command was in an acting position.' We have a huge job ahead of us in stabilizing and growing this organization. Again, people are hungry for that and excited that it is happening."

Q. A lot of that move was supposedly about BLM’s energy mission. Where do the Biden Administration’s goals clash with the previous administration's plans? Is oil and gas leasing reform going to happen on your watch, and what’s it going to look like?

A. "The president has been abundantly clear that he wants to build the bridge to a clean energy future, and a huge portion of that work happens through the Bureau of Land Management and our public lands. We have a giant focus on renewable energy. The Energy Act of 2020 calls for 25 gigawatts of energy from public lands by 2025. As we’re building this new energy economy it's important that we do it right. And as we are building this new energy economy that we’re going to do right, we cannot leave behind states and people who were dependent on the fossil fuel economy. We have to bring those folks along. That’s the hard work.

"Some initial steps you’ll see in first-quarter lease sales. We’re analyzing draft environmental assessments now. The final assessments will be out at end of January. We have to ensure getting a fair return and ensure that the leasing we go forward with is responsible development as opposed to the willy-nilly, put-it-anywhere development we've seen.

"I think you know that the Administration's pause on the sale of new oil and gas leases on federal land was taken to court, and the judge told us we couldn't just pause lease sales — that required congressional approval. We're appealing, but honoring that decision."

Q. What does that process look like when you're done with it, if all goes the way you want it to?

A. "The priority is already shifted to renewable energy development. I want to be able to prove up on that, to show we can power this country well with renewable energy. And as for the development that is continuing as a result of existing rights, I want to ensure that those doing the developing are paying their fair share for resources that come out of the ground that we all own together, and ensure that the siting is responsibly done. There's been so much speculation in oil and gas leasing on public lands. There are 20 million acres are under lease, and half of that is not being used. That kind of speculation shouldn’t be the priority for how we manage our lands going forward, given other the other uses we have — recreation, restoration, renewables. We are a multiple-use agency and we have not always acted like it.

"The last Administration said it had an energy-dominant agenda for public lands. We need to get back to our true calling, under the law, of being a multiple-use agency. Addressing conservation and climate change is part of that multiple use."

Q. What about grazing policy? The current lease rate of $1.35 an animal unit month for BLM-managed lands is a fraction of the going rate on private lands, which average over $20 per AUM, and overgrazing is also an issue. What needs to change? How do you see this happening in the current environment? Grazing rates have been literally a hill to die on for former BLM managers.

A. (laughs) "That's a full hour-plus interview right there. Let's unpack it a little. There are a couple things at play here. In my travels around the west before I came to the agency I heard from ranchers working off grazing permits that were 10 years outdated, and that's not okay. We need to rebuild this agency to meet the needs of the 245 million acres it manages, and the people who live there and use the lands. We are going to come forward with a draft grazing rule. The goal is that it be informed by science, by users of public lands, and by the ranchers who lease those public lands.

"We’re in the midst of what some people call a megadrought and others call the new normal. We have to figure out how to manage for the health of the landscape. In many cases cows can help us do that if we’re really smart about how we use the tool that we call grazing. Outcome-based grazing is the new effort at the agency. The thought behind it is exactly where we need to go: Determine the outcome we’re looking for on the landscape and graze accordingly.

"It’s going to require a lot of hard and honest conversations with people who are rightly concerned about what’s happening on the landscape. Ranchers know better than anybody what this drought means. We just reduced AUMs in Phillips County by 25 percent because we had to. There wasn't blowback because producers understand the problem. When nature is dictating terms like that we have to have hard conversations.

"The flip side is we’re excited about investments coming to the agency from the bipartisan infrastructure bill for restoration. Decisions have not been made about where those resources go within the Department of the Interior, but there is $900 million to restore public lands that is coming to Interior. We're now doing the work across the agencies within the department about where best to leverage that investment. But for example a huge priority is tackling cheat grass and other invasive species with ranchers.

When we do that, not only is it obviously the right thing to do for the health of landscape and the wildlife, but natural systems are more resilient to changing climate conditions. For example, an intact sagebrush environment does not burn as furiously as one that's been invaded by cheat grass, which is a remarkable ladder fuel. In the natural state, an environment will be more resilient to wildfire.

"I haven't read the draft of the grazing rule, but I know it’s coming. What I do know is what I mentioned earlier: If the health of the landscape drives the outcome, not pounds per animal or dollars per AUM, we will have done our jobs. The most important outcome is what we leave behind — what the landscape looks like after we use the management tool of the cow."

Q. What about the American Prairie Reserve and the idea of a buffalo commons along the Missouri? What is BLM going to do to enable or inhibit that vision?

A. I think you know the request is pending with the state BLM office in Montana on livestock leases and enabling the Prairie Reserve to run bison with its leases. We expect that decision early in the year. Our job is to manage for the health of landscape and implement the law. We’re certainly aware of the sensitivities of that cultural question. But that’s what it is, a cultural question. We don't manage culture, we manage landscape outcomes."

Q. The Infrastructure Bill included $21 billion for Superfund and brownfield cleanups. What share of that will go to BLM sites? What’s BLM’s priority? How will your Montana DEQ experience inform what you see happening with federal toxic-waste cleanup?

A. "While I certainly have a lot of personal interest in this, as there are sites contiguous to BLM land and on BLM land, it will be administered by EPA, so I'm not going to be able to speak to that.

"But what we are overseeing is the program to cap abandoned oil and gas wells. There is $250 million for capping oil and gas wells on federal land and we’re really thrilled about being able to put to rest some of these old sites that have long needed capping. It’s good in a myriad of ways. First, it puts people to work, and they are good jobs. Second, many if not all of these sites typically release methane. That's a big climate change component, harming us all and serving no none. Also typically there are groundwater issues associated with abandoned wells. For communities nearby, we are solving a real pollution problem. Third, these sites are typically littered with equipment — things literally abandoned on the landscape. Taking those hazards away is good for people and good for wildlife."

Q. As you've said, BLM may play a crucial role in national climate-change policy, on landscapes dominated by people personally affected by wildfires, drought and extreme weather, but also politically polarized by the idea that climate change is a "blue" issue. How do you shape policy initiatives in that environment and has that process begun?

A. Climate change isn’t blue or red, it’s affecting us all in the West. Every Montanan breathed wildfire smoke last summer. Every rancher is seeing impacts of drought on the landscape. One thing that typically unites Americans is that we solve problems. My focus is going to be consistently on trying to solve problems with people who are willing to come to the table to work on them.

"The only way through the polarization is to be frank and transparent and not to step into the fray but to acknowledge it.

"I like the river analogy. When you're going down a raging river and you see a giant hole, one of the fun things to do is plunge into it and see if you survive. But on the other hand, you can call out, 'hole on the left' and work together to skirt it. That's what the polarization is to me — a 'hole on the left' situation. Let's acknowledge it and work around it to get to the goal, which is downstream, boat right side up."

Q. The Pendley steps on recreation areas and recreation advisory committee authority — in your view does that work have to be uprooted and redone, or is some kind of course correction possible without losing time?

A. "We are course-correcting as we speak. standing up resource advisory councils all over the West because we see the deep value of people who live in places helping advise us on how to manage those places. Packages of names are going forward, heading to the federal register. That work is happening.

"Recreation — being able to find true solitude on public lands — is gong to get harder and harder as demand increases. We began to see that during COVID. But we must manage for it. We have to make sure that no matter the size of your checkbook, you can have access to wild places."

Q. Okay, this is a softball question, but it's important: How is it to work with Deb Haaland? Are there particular issues you’re spending the most time on with her?

A. "The Secretary is a remarkable woman. She is grounded and her north star shines really brightly. For people like that, decision-making comes easily and that’s what I appreciate about working with her. She’s also a genuinely kind human being. Consistently, no matter who she's talking to at the agency, she clearly recognizes and is filled with gratitude about the amount of work people are doing. It's lovely to watch her lead."

Q. Do you feel a sense of urgency to get things done before the midterms in 2022 given current projections, and of course before 2024 given the president’s approval ratings?

A. "I feel urgency to get things done because they need doing. Obviously everybody understands the time constraints of a political appointment. But there’s just so much to do. I'm not an impatient person, but I’m finding myself impatient to get all this done.

Yes, one sees the constraints of politics — 'big hole on the left' — but part of what that does is make me focus and prioritize on the things (about which) I want to be able to say, 'When it was my time to lead this agency, we accomplished that together.' For example, I want to know that we have done the work to turn the corner toward being carbon neutral by 2050. And at the same time, we have to mine for critical minerals to make the green economy work. Every time we make those sorts of decisions on land use we have to remember the desired outcome for the land.

"I want to leave behind a robust, growing, functional agency."

