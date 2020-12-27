Editor's Note This story was compiled almost completely from the reporting of Lee Montana newspapers’ staff over the past nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started the way most Montana storms do, signs of trouble coming on the west wind.

On Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, Washington state reported the country’s first COVID-19 death, the first healthcare worker infected, and the first known outbreak in a care facility.

By early March, a few Montanans began to worry. Many others paid scant attention to the gathering storm.

Indeed, some battle lines were already being drawn.

Four Western Montana Republican legislators attended the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., where a New Jersey doctor who had paid big money to attend VIP events, snapping selfies with big-name attendees including Ted Cruz, tested positive for the virus.

The Missoulian’s Patrick Reilly reported that when State Sen. Theresa Manzella of Hamilton, one of the CPAC attendees, posted the Missoulian’s story about the conference on social media, she added snappishly, “Can you say ‘the fake news monopoly is desperate and pathetic?’”

*

Brenna Anderson, administrator at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab in Butte, was quite naturally one of those very concerned about what she was hearing — particularly the horrific story playing out at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, a Seattle suburb. By mid-March, of Life Care’s 120 patients, 81 had been diagnosed with the disease and 32 had died.

She decided she had to act. Before any health officials issued orders, she issued one herself, allowing no visitors until further notice.

It was not a popular decision with some family members and residents. For weeks she listened patiently to the criticism, saying only, “The health and safety of our patients is of the utmost importance to us.”

*

On March 12, Gov. Steve Bullock signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency.

What emergency? It felt overblown to many Montanans. There was not a single confirmed case in the state. Some 55 people had been tested, and all came back negative. Confusingly, the first official case in the state wasn’t in the state at all. A Lake County resident in her 70s who lived part-time in Maryland contracted the virus there, and her case was counted in Montana even though she had not set foot in the state since the previous November.

But Bullock was taking no chances. He assembled a task force, and emphasized that the situation could change quickly. The emergency order, he said, would allow him to act quickly if he needed to. Nationwide, at least 1,629 people had tested positive, and 41 had died.

*

Montana watched. The storm clouds built higher, and the winds were blowing hard.

*

The day after Bullock’s emergency order, on March 13, the state announced its first four cases: A man in Gallatin County in his 40s; a woman in Yellowstone County in her 50s; a man in Butte-Silver Bow County in his 50s, and a man in his 50s who was cared for in Lewis & Clark County, but lived elsewhere in the state.

Rich Rasmussen, president and chief executive officer at the Montana Hospital Association, said before the first cases were even announced hospitals in the state were preparing, talking to each other, sharing information with the state.

As Holly Michels of Lee’s state news bureau reported, Rasmussen worried about the potential challenge of transporting patients between hospitals in spread-out Montana, but allowed as how social distancing would be easier under the Big Sky than in many places.

“If we can spread this out over time and push down the peaks, we will have enough capacity,” he said.

Some scoffed at this. Zero patients had yet been hospitalized and officials were worrying about capacity?

Rasmussen’s words would be prophetic.

*

The day the first cases were announced, Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow County’s health officer, met with Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation, which, among other things, serves as the organizer for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Boyle was shocked, but acted quickly on what Sullivan told him, canceling the parade.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to let the public … know this,” Boyle said. “I never dreamed of having to do this, much less in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Selina Pankovich, owner of the iconic M&M bar, would act, again ahead of any orders from state or local officials, to close her bar, as did several other Butte bars before what is usually their biggest weekend of the year.

The decision left Pankovich in tears.

“I’ve lost sleep over the past couple of nights,” she said. “We had a very busy Saturday and Sunday. I felt like Butte wasn’t taking (the virus) seriously. I see my customers who come in regularly and should be concerned and they’re not.”

*

Two more cases were announced on the 14th of March, and on Sunday the 15th Bullock felt he could wait no longer. He closed schools statewide for two weeks and encouraged limits on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“As governor, it is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, at a time when we face the potential for extraordinary health risks,” he said.

Six cases.

*

On March 10, Clayton Christian, the state’s commissioner of higher education, sent a message about COVID-19 to everyone in the university system.

In it, he wrote, “College campuses are dynamic environments with students, faculty, staff and community members coming and going from around the country and the world.” He announced the suspension of travel to China and other countries with State Department travel advisories.

It didn’t say a thing about not going to Dillon.

That’s where Christian himself and at least one other university official contracted the virus just a few days after his message was sent – at a regents’ meeting held at the University of Montana-Western. In less than a day, 110 of the leaders in Montana postsecondary education – which is to say, everybody who attended the regents’ meeting – were suddenly quarantined, along with another 10 members of Christian’s staff.

Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, and Ellen Leahy, the department’s health officer, said the infected individuals’ contacts were being traced, and asked to self-quarantine.

“We’re not going to stop this from coming to Missoula County,” Farr said. “The best thing we can do is to try to slow the spread so that we can flatten the curve, so we’re not overtaxing our healthcare system.”

Christian recovered fully. The brush with the virus, though, gave him invaluable perspective. The University system had some hard decisions to make, very quickly.

*

When the clock struck noon on St. Patrick’s Day in Uptown Butte, the bars were closed, the streets bare.

Just then, Mike Smith and Siobhan Barrett of The Montana Standard wrote, “the sound of bagpipes in the distance … got louder and louder and louder.”

Rob Seccomb of Butte walked through the streets, playing the pipes.

He made his way to the courthouse, walked inside and piped a few Irish tunes in the rotunda.

Tom Powers, clerk of the district courts and an Irish musician himself, couldn’t believe his ears.

He’d woken that morning with the old Irish air “A Nation Once Again” in his head. And now somebody was playing that very song on the floor below his office.

He went to the railing as Seccomb played, and the words came to him:

“I prayed I yet might see our fetters rent in twain,

And Ireland, long a province, be a Nation once again!”

“This is the first time in 30 years,” Powers said, “I have been in my office on St. Patrick’s Day.”

*

Some Montanans, feeling the edge of the storm, hunkered down. They hoarded toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pasta, and bottled water.

Others rushed to fill the breach for their fellow citizens.

BreAnna Evans of Butte started a Facebook group called “The Cupboard of Silver Bow County,” self-described as “the online version of borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor.”

Almost overnight, some 3,888 members signed up. “This is what our community is about, helping others when they need it,” she said.

Similarly, Valerie Nelson and Kali Smelich started a Facebook community-service page, “Butte Pantry Popup," to help elderly, vulnerable or quarantined people, taking donations and delivering them to people’s doorsteps.

“We’ve been finding people who are elderly or immune-compromised and they don’t want to leave their house … and there are people who don’t have the means to go to the store,” Nelson said. “We’re filling the gap for them so they can make it until they get food stamps or … the next paycheck.”

*

Students and families flooded back to Montana from spring break, creating a nightmare for public-health workers.

Bullock issued an advisory, urging people returning from international travel to self-quarantine for two weeks upon their return.

Lori Christenson, the public information officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, told Lee’s Holly Michels that “we’re talking on a daily basis” about how to handle the flood of returnees.

*

On Friday, March 20, Bullock went further. He ordered the statewide closure of businesses where people congregate – bars, casinos, coffee shops, gyms, and theaters. Restaurants were allowed to stay open, offering only takeout or delivery.

The same day, six more cases were reported, all in counties that had no previous cases — Flathead, Lewis and Clark, and Madison.

Bullock also said the state was running short of personal protective equipment and testing supplies. Still, Bullock said, the state was able to test those who met Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“Here in Montana we have been given a huge gift, the gift that is time,” said Michael Bush, chief medical officer at St Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

At that moment, compared with places like New York City, which was on the leading edge of a horror that would swell to a daily new-case rate of more than 8,000 by April, Bush’s statement was true.

But that gift of time was not limitless. The storm was larger than guidelines, or protocols, or politics.

*

In the last week of March, Gallatin County, which faced the twin perils of returning spring-break college students and Yellowstone Park tourists, announced a frightening milestone. It was finally clear that transmission of the virus was occurring within the community at an untraceable level – what epidemiologists call “community spread.” The county’s health officer, Matt Kelley, knew he was entering a long, dark tunnel. He would say over and over again: The biggest enemy of public health is complacency.

*

The shutdowns were really biting now. Businesses without customers soon could not keep their employees, and across the state, another epidemic began – the epidemic of unemployment.

Unemployment claims began to grow. First a trickle, then an outpouring, then a deluge.

Seemingly overnight, a roaring economy with all but full employment — in January, state statistics showed unemployment “holding steady” at 3.4 percent — disappeared like a mountain road in a blizzard.

By late March, claims were exceeding 15,000 a week.

When April arrived, unemployment soared to a shocking 11.3 percent in Montana.

*

With nobody in bars, Montana’s craft distillers didn’t need to make nearly as much booze. So they turned their stills to the making of hand sanitizer. Many of them, like Butte’s Headframe Spirits, would give away thousands of gallons of 60-percent alcohol disinfecting goop to first responders, shelters, hospitals and the like.

Which was a great thing.

But you couldn’t drink the damn stuff.

*

One thing much worse than being a returning spring-break family facing quarantine was being a spring break family who couldn’t return.

In late March, a Facebook group was formed that you really didn’t want to belong to.

It was called “Americans stranded in Ecuador,” and it would grow to have nearly 250 members. Among them were former Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive Matt Vincent, his wife Alicia and sons Rye, 15, and Rigley, 11.

They were trapped in a web of circumstance: A panicked Ecuadorian government had shut down travel – even ordering trucks onto a runway to block planes. Hotel reservations were canceled, and the U.S. Embassy was overwhelmed. Flight after flight was canceled.

Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester made impassioned efforts to get stranded Montanans home from around the world – the Vincents, holed up in Quito, were cheered to hear Daines had helped get Dillon resident Isaac Sturgeon home from Morocco – but it still took the family weeks to get back to Butte. At one point, Vincent said of yet another possible flight, “I hope we get on that one. I only have two beers left.”

*

The Montana Supreme Court asked municipal and county judges to peruse jail rosters and release as many non-violent inmates as possible, the Missoulian’s Seaborn Larson reported. In the memo to judges, Chief Justice Mike McGrath, wrote, “Due to the confines of these facilities, it will be virtually impossible to contain the spread of the virus.”

Which would certainly prove to be true.

But very few inmates were released. Judges – and sheriffs – believed the public would rather be protected from criminals than see them freed to seek safer quarters. And in this they were absolutely correct. One inmate, released in Billings, promptly stole a truck and found himself behind bars again. (Later in the year, during a large outbreak of the virus at the jail, another Yellowstone County inmate would sue to be released because he had preexisting healthcare conditions that would make getting COVID-19 very dangerous. By the time his case was heard, he had already contracted the virus.)

*

In kitchens and dining rooms and living rooms all across the state, sewing machines clattered to life and volunteers churned out masks by the hundreds. It seemed that everyone who could sew, did, and the production was awe-inspiring. It was like wartime, which, of course, it was.

Masks found their way to grateful healthcare workers whose organizations had run out of the hospital-issued variety. Cloth masks weren’t N95 rated. But they sure as hell were better than nothing.

*

Finally, Bullock did what many had been urging him to do and many others had been dreading. He expanded his order to a shelter-in place directive shutting down “non-essential” businesses.

In the meantime, even as more Montanans lost jobs, “essential” workers of many kinds – grocery stockers and clerks, delivery drivers shuttling meals, lineman keeping the power on, first responders of every kind, and of course all manner of healthcare workers, from janitors to neurosurgeons – kept going, quietly going about their jobs, often at great personal risk.

Including journalists.

Although many of the state’s newsrooms were deserted, the journalists were working away from home. Stories got covered. While reporters could sometimes make calls and report without leaving home, photographers had no choice but to continue to be around people. They were there, capturing teachers giving students their home-learning packets, nurses administering COVID-19 tests, people sewing those masks.

It seemed that all at once, newspapers across the state went from listing things that were closed and canceled to things that were actually open – like restaurants struggling to make it serving takeout food.

After all, the lists of things open and not canceled were a lot shorter than the lists of things closed and gone.

*

Jordan Hansen of the Missoulian wrote about Emma Meredith, an “essential” worker who braved the viral risk to do her job, producing takeout food at the Rattlesnake Market and Café.

“I came to work today thinking, am I essential? But I really do think the Rattlesnake is an essential thing. It’s actually serving so many people that come to the market rather than going into town,” she said. “I went back and forth a little bit, but I think it’s definitely necessary for me to be here.

“It feels really important to serve the community.”

*

The shelter-in-place order changed lives in profound ways. No weddings, large funerals, no as-normal Sunday church services, although pastors quickly found innovative ways to serve their flocks.

Masses live-streamed on YouTube and carried on community radio stations became the norm. Others held drive-in services.

*

In late March and early April, the particular horror of care-home outbreaks came to Montana, for the first time, certainly not the last. The location, somewhat curiously, was rural Toole County.

On April 1, Michels reported the county with a population of 4,800 had three of the state’s total of five virus deaths.

The first case was 79-year-old Bev Rodgers, a resident of the Marias Heritage Center, a 38-bed retirement and assisted living facility in the Hi-Line town of Shelby.

Four days after her case was reported, she died. By then, the county had confirmed several more cases including employees at the center.

Her family would later tell the Cut Bank Pioneer Press how much she loved the care and love she got at the center. Which somehow deepens this tragedy. A tiny town. All the residents and all the nurses knew each other, knew each other’s families. The nurses cared for the residents, gave them every comfort and help they could, and watched them die. It is a tableau dreadful beyond imagination, and it would be repeated, over and over again, across the state.

By late April, tiny Toole County would have 29 confirmed cases and four of the state’s 10 deaths.

*

In April, Matt Kelley, the Gallatin County health officer, was patiently answering the same question, over and over: Why does your county have more cases than any other?

The reasons were legion. College students and Yellowstone. And a big regional airport. Gallatin County carries nearly 40 percent of the state’s air traffic. As Michels reported, throughout the West, tourist “destination” towns like Bozeman, famous for their surroundings, their recreation and their amenities and social life, were getting hit harder than others.

Bozeman’s March and April blip came to an abrupt end in May. Why? It’s pretty simple. After repeated entreaties from Kelley and other Gallatin County officials, Yellowstone Park closed to visitors in late March. Around the same time, the recovering Clayton Christian announced that the university system would go to remote learning for the rest of the academic year. And Gallatin County took aggressive steps, shutting down businesses even before Bullock’s order and enforcing the statewide stay-at-home order.

Yellowstone would not begin a phased-in reopening plan until May 18, and would not open fully, with hotels and other facilities, until mid-July.

“I never thought as health officer in Gallatin County, that I would be writing a letter asking the superintendent of Yellowstone Park to shut down. And I never thought I would have the superintendent of Yellowstone Park be receptive and cooperative to the request,” Kelley said in April. “We’re doing everything we can, but we have to be realistic. People are going to come here and we have to recognize that and make the best of it.”

The change was almost eerie. For the entire month of May, Gallatin County did not report a single COVID case.

Then, as things began to reopen, the cases began to come.

*

As the weather warmed and people got “cabin fever,” outdoor recreation exploded.

Mind you, outfitters and guides were still suffering. Cancellations wiped out most of the season for fishing resorts. Nobody wanted to come here and quarantine for two weeks, then go home and quarantine again.

But people got out. Every trail system in the state saw traffic far above normal. It seemed like getting outside to get away from it all was everybody’s best idea. Even in the backcountry areas normally only accessed by savvy locals who know jeep roads and trails, people were everywhere. Trailheads, fishing accesses and campsites were jammed.

In a way, it was a sign of how much Montanans love the out of doors. In another way, it was a disquieting portent for a future in which many more people, fleeing disease and declining quality of life in the cities, make Montana their refuge.

*

On March 9, Steve Bullock filed to run for the U.S. Senate.

It was a decision he had long insisted he would never make, but a very tight race to determine the balance of power in the Senate meant that the popular two-term Democratic governor had a lot of pressure on him to run.

How his candidacy affected the course of COVID-19 in Montana will forever be debated.

In a way, Bullock may have been a victim of his own success.

His initial aggressive actions to curb the spread of the disease in the state were noted nationwide, particularly in the context of many Republican governors in the South and West putting off closure decisions for as long as possible.

But soon, he faced pressure to loosen things up, to try to restart Montana’s grievously wounded economy.

*

Out-of-work Montanans were everywhere, and everywhere their neighbors did their best to help. It is the most Montana instinct of all: If somebody’s in trouble, we all have a responsibility to try to help, whether it’s a flat tire or a breakdown out in the back of beyond, or a family in food insecurity in the city.

Big donors like the Town Pump Foundation give all the time. Every year, they support scores of food banks, food pantries and shelters across the state. In 2020, they outdid themselves. In April, the Foundation announced it would give $1 million to food bank partners across the state, because sometimes money goes even farther than direct donations of food. “This is Montanans helping Montanans,” spokesman Bill McGladdery said. That gift was one of many the foundation made during the pandemic year.

Many of the state’s banks and other major businesses like NorthWestern Energy would also make enormous contributions.

Equally remarkable were the thousands of Montanans who gave a little because the need was so big. It was an all but unprecedented outpouring of generosity, a hand up, a recognition of real human need.

It was a time to be proud of being a Montanan.

*

In mid-April, Bullock said he would need to see two weeks of sustained reductions in daily COVID-19 case growth as well as the ability for hospitals to treat all patients, and an increase in testing capacity before reopening the state.

Montana’s numbers were still tiny in the scheme of things nationwide and worldwide. Just 10 deaths and 450 or so total cases, more than half of which had recovered, was a very modest set of numbers.

As will inevitably happen in pandemics — see “Spanish Flu, 1918” — the murmurings of discontent grew. Such sacrifices we were all making. So many people out of work, so many families suffering. For something that’s only killed 10 people?

Mask protests, too, gained a grip. Nationwide, President Donald Trump had minimized the virus, calling it a “hoax” early on, and had not stressed the necessity to wear masks. In fact, there was widespread confusion on the mask issue coming from the CDC, which initially did not recommend mask-wearing. Soon, not wearing a mask became a political statement — something many believe has caused needless deaths.

*

By the third week in April, Bullock announced a three-part phased plan for reopening.

Retail businesses were cleared to reopen as of April 27. Capacity inside locations had to be reduced and distancing maintained. Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos all were able to open as of May 4, under strict distancing guidelines and at 50 percent of normal capacity to start.

Churches were able to open with reduced capacity on April 26. Gatherings of more than 10 were to be avoided if distancing could not be maintained. Under Phase 2, that gathering size would grow to 50.

Bullock kept the prohibition on senior living or assisted living center visitation.

Gyms, pools and hot springs remained closed until Phase 2.

Phase 3, Bullock’s plan said, would mean normal public interactions would resume, with distancing wherever possible.

It’s hard to know what that will look like. More than seven months after the reopening announcement, we still haven’t gotten close to Phase 3.

*

May was the best month since the earliest days of the outbreak. The state had been essentially shut down for two months, and the results were impressive. For the third week in May, the average daily new-case number in the state was 2.

Then, things began to deteriorate.

*

On June 7, State Sen. Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, told his colleagues in the Montana Legislature that "mask wearing is a hoax to push government compliance."

The Legislative Council discussion, about the way interim committees should conduct themselves, was an eerie precursor to December meetings in which the Republican majority in the Legislature refused to mandate restrictions like remote meetings, masking and distancing during the 2021 legislative session.

At the June session, Thomas said, "I ain't wearing a mask and I'm going to go to the next meeting I can take in."

*

The inverse relationship between numbers of cases and loosening of restrictions followed as night follows the day.

Cases rose steadily in June, to the point that by the third week of the month, Montana was seeing an average of 25 new cases a day.

But nobody was clamoring to go back to the bad old days of April, when everything was buttoned down. Over the past three months, the state had processed about 115,000 unemployment claims, representing roughly 25 percent of the workforce. Many of those people were now able to move back toward full employment. Nothing would be the same as before the pandemic for a long time, and it would leave a deep mark on Montana’s economy. But at least some folks were back working.

*

Montana’s Native American population has suffered a coronavirus toll out of all proportion to the rest of the state’s population.

For one reason, the tribes are economically disadvantaged. For another, the Indian Health Service’ care has been described in recent years as “genocidal.” Native Americans’ lifespans are, on average, 20 years shorter than non-Native Montanans. That stunning figure also reflects the fact that many more Native Americans have underlying health conditions, making COVID-19 more dangerous for them than for the rest of the population.

Native Americans are less than seven percent of Montana’s population. But as the state reported in October, they account for more than 25 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The Billings Gazette’s Juliana Sukut reported in May about the family of Kimberly Tusi, who was gravely ill with COVID-19, and only discovered after she was taken off a ventilator and began her own agonizing recovery from the disease that her brother and father had died of the disease. Theirs were the first and second deaths from the virus in Yellowstone County.

As the disease progressed through Montana, all of the state’s Native tribes suffered illness and loss. The Gazette’s Paul Hamby reported in October from the Northern Cheyenne reservation. Rosebud County, where much of the reservation is located, has experienced 1,001 cases and 27 deaths. Neighboring Big Horn County has reported more than 2,000 cases and 57 deaths.

Lake County, where much of Montana’s CSKT population is located, has reported more than 1,200 cases and 16 deaths.

“This has to be dealt with on the community level,” Northern Cheyenne Council member Lane Spotted Elk told Hamby.

"It’s like we just have to be patient and wait until the enemy passes.”

*

Toward the end of June, Bullock opened the state’s care facilities to limited visitation. Even as he did so, the state reported its largest one-day case growth to date of 37 cases.

After the last three months of the year, it will be a major victory when we reach such a low number once again.

*

But in mid-July, Bullock decided to take one more step that healthcare workers and scientists had long recommended. He instituted a statewide mask mandate.

In all counties with more than four active COVID-19 cases, he announced, anyone age 5 or older must wear a mask in indoor spaces open to the public. And in public-facing work spaces, employees, volunteers and contractors were all ordered to mask up.

Bullock had initially resisted calls from groups like the Montana Nurses Association. But finally, faced with steadily rising cases, he decided he had no choice.

After filing a Freedom of Information request for related documents, the Associated Press found Bullock had resisted such a mandate for weeks, fearing it would backfire and cause fewer people to mask up, but, the documents showed, he received hundreds of requests from citizens and groups across the state concerned about the growing number of cases.

*

July was the month that everything changed in Billings. And not in a good way.

Going into the month, Yellowstone County had 174 cases. By the end of that month, that number would grow more than fivefold, to 1,022. During the month, 22 Yellowstone County residents would die of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 27.

A shocking 15 of those deaths resulted from an outbreak of the virus at Canyon Creek Memory Care Center, which specialized in serving seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive issues.

Eventually, the outbreak would involve 56 of the facility’s residents and 40 staff members, and it would claim 17 lives.

*

For Billings in general, reporter Michael Kordenbrock would point out, things got even worse in August.

As the month ended, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton reported 1,045 more COVID-19 infections, and 14 more deaths.

"On average, someone lost their mother, their father, their sister, their brother, their grandmother, their grandfather, every two-and-a-half days throughout the month of August," Felton said during a press conference. "Twelve of those people died while they were hospitalized and because of visitor restrictions imposed due to the large number of cases, these families didn't get to say any final goodbyes.”

If anything, the reality on the ground was worse than the statistics.

Felton said that on average each positive case investigated in the county has had 3.5 close contacts. Taking into account the more than 1,000 cases in August, Felton said that equates "conservatively" to more than 3,700 people exposed to the virus in the county recently. And the county was falling behind on contact tracing.

As August ended, Yellowstone County had 40% of the deaths and more than 40% of the active hospitalizations in the state, and more than five times the number of known active cases in any other county.

"It's been a rough few months, and it's still looking rough," Felton said. "I'm pretty anxious about September, quite frankly."

*

It wasn’t as though the rest of the state was doing wonderfully.

Through the summer, the numbers kept inching up. Montanans grew ever more weary of the health precautions. They seemed so arbitrary. Parents grumbled when Legion baseball tournaments were canceled in one city, but allowed to play out unrestricted in another.

But the storm was not weary. It was gathering itself, and waiting for people’s weariness to provide opportunity.

By the end of July, daily new cases in the state were averaging more than 100. And that was before school started.

School districts — and parents — across the state were determined to hold classes in person. And so was the Montana university system.

In a nod to expected increases in cases when weather turned colder, the state’s universities decided to start the fall semester a full week early, and finish before Thanksgiving, allowing for a far longer-than-usual holiday break in the winter.

One person close to the process said, “It looks like maybe they want students to go home, get Covid over the holidays and get over it before coming back.”

Public school districts did their best to set up a system of social distancing and take all precautions. But one stratagem in the Billings schools caught criticism from health officials, and was hurriedly abandoned, as the Gazette’s Matt Hoffman reported.

At least two Billings high schools instituted a so-called “14-minute shuffle.” In order to avoid having students or teachers defined as “close contacts” based on being closer than 6-feet apart and together for 15 minutes or more, they would have students move around every 14 minutes. But after health officials pushed back, Superindentent Greg Upham expressly instructed teachers to stop the practice.

*

Of course, with the fall semester came football and other fall sports.

After a series of outbreaks and several attempts at a season, the state’s college football teams were forced to essentially take a pass on the 2020 season. But most high school teams persevered. Games were canceled after outbreaks, but in the main they went forward. And, increasingly as the season progressed, with spectators.

When Bullock implemented Phase 2 limitations of gatherings of 50 or more, at first it looked like that might knock out football altogether. With two teams, coaches and referees on the field, the 50-person limit was clearly going to be exceeded. But Bullock specifically exempted school activities from the 50-person limit, enabling the games to go on.

Initially, limitations on spectators were severe — one parent per home-team player could attend.

That got parents — and grandparents — mobilized, and in several cities, they went to county health officials and got the restrictions loosened so grandparents and spectators from visiting towns and others could attend. In many instances, crowds became much larger.

The local health officials began to worry. Cases were climbing much faster now. By early September, daily new-case rates had climbed to more than 200.

*

Residents weren’t the only ones getting tired of the situation.

County health officials, particularly in many of the state’s rural counties, were bone tired – tired of the tragedy, tired of trying to keep up with the contact tracing, but more than anything tired of not being supported by their county commissions, tired of the threats and invective they took each day on the job.

Dr. Lori Drumm, Powell County’s health officer, resigned after an ugly July confrontation at the Deer Lodge Medical Center. A group of about 10 people, angered about the decision to cancel most of the Tri-County Fair and Rodeo, were “waving the Constitution” and pushed their way into “the facility where we were screening to keep the people coming into the hospital safe,” she said.

After Commissioner Dan Sager arrived, “he and two of the men tried to intimidate Dr. Drumm into changing her declaration on the Tri-County Fair,” public health nurse Marianne Saylor said. “We explained our reasoning to them, which they did not want to hear.”

In July, a day after Bullock announced his mask mandate, Ravalli County’s commissioners and sheriff made it clear that nobody in their county was going to enforce it. “Citations will not be issued” for violations of the mandate, they said. That announcement was made without Health Officer Dr. Carol Calderwood’s input.

Calderwood, who had been health officer in the county for 13 years, decided she’d had enough. In her letter of resignation, she said she had been placed “in another no-win situation by locally elected officials’ decision to disobey the governor’s directives.”

More resignations would follow in the coming months. In Pondera County, all four members of the county’s health department resigned in November. According to the Great Falls Tribune, they cited “overwork, barriers to hiring help, lack of support from the county commission and poor pay.”

Nicki Sullivan wrote in her letter of resignation, “It is my ultimate goal to prevent disease and promote wellness … not only because it is my job, but because I grew up in (Conrad). This is my home, my kid’s home. I feel heartbroken to leave this position and my colleagues.”

And in Flathead County, the Montana Free Press reported in November that interim health director Tamalee Robinson cited a “toxic environment” in her resignation letter that came amid a huge spike in cases.

“It’s clear that the underlying motivation by several members of your groups is more closely aligned with ideological biases than the simple desire to do what’s best for the health of the community,” Robinson wrote. “Spiking COVID-19 case numbers, along with an increasing number of deaths, have been met with nearly complete inaction by your groups, versus any type of reasonable mitigating response,” she wrote. “The Commissioners’ and the Board’s failure to enact or publicly support even the most basic recommendations regarding mask usage, along with any type of recommended group meeting restrictions, has not only increased public health risk, but it has also demonstrated a clear lack of support for the county health department.”

Bill Burg, acting chair of the health board, told the Free Press that he was sorry to see Robinson leave, but unsurprised.

“She was taking so much abuse and she was tired of it.”

*

The Kansas City Star reported in late October that Ammon Bundy, who led the armed standoff at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, had built the People’s Rights Network, a “dangerous network of militia members and far-right factions” around COVID-19 fears.

It was active in 16 states, groups that track extremism told the Star. And yes, Montana was one of them.

*

School in session, nursing home visitation resumed, limitation on group gatherings relaxed, people tired of precaution.

Now, the storm came in its full fury.

By mid-October, the state was reeling. Daily new-case numbers were averaging nearly 700.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County went from five cases to 80 in a week. A well-attended wedding was the culprit, health officials said.

Bullock, locked in a tight race with incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines, faced increasing pressure. While his early aggressive management of the health crisis had earned favorable reviews nationwide (perhaps a little less so in Montana), he was feeling stuck as the virus raged just three weeks before the election.

"Where we have challenges isn’t statewide. It’s places where people aren’t following the directives we have in place already," he said in an interview in Butte with Lee Montana newspapers. I’m not sure what another statewide directive would do when people aren’t following the rules.”

He added, "If I shut down the whole state again, it would devastate a lot of businesses and communities … where the local officials are doing a great job and the growth in cases has not been as big,” he said.

So he didn’t. And the storm whipped the state mercilessly. Montana, North and South Dakota had the unenviable distinction of being the three states with the most new cases per capita. It must have been galling to Bullock to be lumped in with the Dakotas, particularly South Dakota, where Republican Gov. Kristi Noem had garnered national attention by refusing to limit crowds or insist on masks.

Frustrated, he announced Oct. 23 that the state health department was pursuing legal action against several businesses in the Flathead that were defying the mask mandate.

The dreadful irony of the situation was undeniable. When the state had six cases, the state was shut down tight: Shelter in place, nonessential businesses closed, schools closed.

Now that the state was experiencing thousands of new cases every week, restrictions were minimal – and not being followed.

The election came and went. Bullock lost by a surprisingly large margin. The virus didn’t care. The hard rain of sickness and death continued to fall on Big Sky Country. In the third week of November the state’s daily new-case average soared to more than 1,100. Hospitals ran out of ICU space. And the dying increased at a painful rate. At the beginning of October, the state had reported 181 COVID-19 deaths. By the end of November, the number was 700, and the average was 10 deaths a day.

*

December brought a slight improvement. By the second week Montana was “only” experiencing an average of 600 to 700 cases a day.

But the damage had been done. Deaths soared above 800, and are expected to go well over 900 by year’s end. It is as though a town the size of Philipsburg, or White Sulphur Springs, or Gardiner, or Lincoln, or Superior, were simply wiped off the map by this storm of storms.

More than 75,000 Montanans are known to have contracted COVID-19 this year. The cost of their medical treatment is all but incalculable.

Effective vaccines were released in relatively small numbers late in the year — perhaps the biggest success of President Trump’s tenure in office. Healthcare workers and the elderly began to be vaccinated as the year ended, offering hope for a better 2021.

This story is dedicated to those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Montana. May they never be forgotten.

