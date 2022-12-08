Montana conservation: Gratitude, vigilance expressed by panel

HELENA – An attitude of gratitude flowed like a clear-running stream through the 90-minute discussion.

The four panelists reviewed conservation and public access efforts in Montana and the nation and a sampling of the gains such efforts have secured.

Their gratitude was accompanied by recognition that vigilance is required to both guard what has been won and to seek additional wins.

Wins such as federal wilderness designation, Montana’s strong stream access law, habitat gains for wildlife, acquisitions adding thousands of acres to Montana’s public land, gains for public access and much more.

Wilderness provides refuge, a place to go to restore one’s sanity, said Smoke Elser. He should know. The legendary outfitter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness emphasized the necessity of wilderness and conservation around campfires with clients who ranged from blue-collar Montana miners to industry titans like Bill Allen, president and chairman of Boeing.

The panel discussion preceded Saturday night’s Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet at a Helena hotel. The four panelists included previous inductees: Elser, Chris Marchion, Robin Tawney Nichols and Bruce Farling. Tom Palmer served as moderator.

Marchion referenced Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt’s conservation ethic and its role as catalyst for much of what followed.

When white settlers moved to the West – to lands, rivers and wildlife stewarded by Native Americans for thousands of years – many of the pale-faced newcomers focused on the exploitation of minerals, timber, streams and wildlife. All seemed boundless and inexhaustible until they weren’t.

During an interview before the panel discussion, Marchion referenced the conservation movement, first inspired by the wanton slaughter of bison and other wildlife and continuing through contemporary challenges, as advocates work for the preservation of wildlife and open spaces.

America’s conservation roots can be traced to the Public Trust Doctrine, established in 1842, and Roosevelt’s creation of the U.S. Forest Service, five national parks, protection of 230 million acres of public land and more.

The National Wildlife Federal Federation, established in 1936, spawned state affiliates such as the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Soon after, the Pittman-Robertson Act, passed in 1937, imposed an excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition to help fund wildlife conservation. The firearms and ammunition industry had asked Congress to impose the tax because of declining wildlife populations.

Separately, the Dingell-Johnson Act in 1950 established an excise tax on fishing gear, similarly collected at the manufacturer level.

The 1960s included the landmark 1964 Wilderness Act. One of the first wilderness areas protected was the Bob Marshall.

Marchion feels a strong affinity for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, also established in 1964, which has helped pay for transforming vast tracts of private land into public land throughout the state and for a host of recreational benefits. The primary source of revenue for LWCF is earnings from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Marchion, a member of the Montana Wildlife Federation’s board since 1985, said LWCF money has helped Montana lessen the abrading force of unfettered development and its tendency to lock up land.

“Nobody has a landscape like Montana’s,” he said. “We’ve done a remarkable job of keeping this landscape intact.”

In Marchion’s neck of the woods, LWCF money played a key role in establishing the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area and has helped fund other acquisitions. More recently, LWCF money helped protect about 3,600 acres of wildlife and riparian habitat in the Big Hole River watershed.

In August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act authorized $900 million annually in permanent funding for LWCF. Marchion and others have observed that the money in the fund still has to be appropriated by Congress to support land acquisitions and recreation. An analysis in 2019 by the Congressional Research Service described an unappropriated LWCF balance of about $22 billion.

Marchion and Elser were among the panelists Saturday who emphasized the importance of educating the public, and especially young people, about Montana’s conservation legacy and about the challenges ahead as the state’s scenic splendor and its fish and wildlife continue to attract new residents.

Marchion said many people currently recreating on public land have no understanding about how and why they gained access.

“We need to champion LWCF,” he said. “The more the public understands – that’s the best way to keep politicians from messing it up.”