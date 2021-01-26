 Skip to main content
Missing endangered person advisory issued for Anaconda teen
Missing endangered person advisory issued for Anaconda teen

Ethan Geddes

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing endangered person advisory for 16-year-old Ethan E. Geddes of Anaconda.

Geddes is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and short light brown hair with a moppy comb-over in the front.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored zip-up jacket over a red hoodie, dark sweatpants and bright red shoes. He has a red backpack and an extra pair of red shoes with him. Geddes left school at lunchtime and has not been seen since. He was not dressed for the weather so there is concern for his safety.

Geddes has contacts in Butte and Helena and may be headed to either location.

If you have any information on Ethan Geddes, please contact the Anaconda/Deer Lodge county law enforcement agency at (406) 563-5241, option 0 or call 9-1-1.

