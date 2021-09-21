Lloyd Barrus found guilty of accountability in shooting of Broadwater deputy

A jury Tuesday evening found Lloyd Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in the shooting of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore in the early hours of May 16, 2017.

Relatives of Moore, friends and law enforcement officers from several counties came together in tearful embrace following the verdict late Tuesday, more than four years after Moore’s death and after a trial lasting almost three weeks.

The jury came to the verdict after over two hours of deliberation and 10 hours of closing arguments at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse Tuesday.

Again, the prosecution played the tape of Moore’s last minutes alive, captured by video in the cab of his patrol car. The courtroom fell silent except for the sobs of family and friends and the sounds of Moore’s labored breathing after he was hit by a first volley of gunfire while in high-speed pursuit of Lloyd and Marshall Barrus.

Prosecutors said Lloyd and Marshall Barrus, his son, were on a “suicide mission” when they passed Moore driving 100 mph on U.S. 287 south of Townsend. They said Moore was struck in the face by a bullet through his windshield, his car stopped in the grass just south of Three Forks, and he was alive until the Chevy Suburban returned four minutes later and additional gunshots from a semi-automatic rifle ended his life.