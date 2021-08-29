Editor's note: David McCumber worked on Birch Creek Ranch for a year, researching a book, “The Cowboy Way: Seasons of a Montana Ranch (Avon Books, 1999).

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Not much that happens on the Birch Creek Ranch bothers Tanya Hill.

And plenty does happen on the expansive outfit in the shadow of the Big Belt Mountains, 10 miles west of here. Just the other day she looked out her window to see a bear eating one of the “bums” — motherless calves — she was keeping in her yard.

She routinely and calmly deals with everything from blizzards to sick cows and kids to backroads turned to gumbo by spring storms. She’s the wife of the ranch foreman, Tyson Hill, and one of the best hands on the place in her own right.

But late in the afternoon of Aug. 6, in a weird smoky half-light, as temperatures hovered in the 90s and a gale-force west wind roared down the face of Tucker Mountain behind her house, as ash and embers swirled around her like greeting cards from the gates of hell, Tanya Hill was afraid for her family.

*

It all started almost a month before.

The National Weather Service had forecast that a weak storm system would bring a few evening showers and thunderstorms to the Big Belts on Friday evening, July 9.

Unfortunately, the storm provided very little moisture across the range, already severely dried by drought. What the little cell did provide was lots of lightning.

On Saturday, July 10, a small column of smoke could be seen, high in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, near Boulder Lakes in a remote part of the remote Big Belts.

On the forest’s Facebook page, a picture and an update was posted. The tiny lightning-caused blaze now had a name: The Woods Creek Fire.

“Air attack was immediately launched to size up the fire. Upon arrival, the initial size was estimated to be about half an acre, in subalpine fir and lodgepole pine on the upper third of the ridge,” the post read.

Because the fire was in tough terrain, and because resources were already stretched thin on other fires, the U.S. Forest Service decided not to try to extinguish it, opting to continue to monitor it instead. The Service also was following a protocol that emphasized using wildfire itself as a natural tool to manage forests — as long as a fire was not threatening infrastructure or people, and when resources were stretched thin, it would not be immediately extinguished.

For 10 days, the little fire on the ridge smoldered, changing little in size. Then, like scores of others around the West, it began to grow. High temperatures, low humidity and gusting winds made for explosive fire growth.

By Aug. 5, the Woods Creek Fire was a 20,000-acre monster, only four percent contained and certain to get larger. The fire had already crossed Forest Service boundaries into private land, and along the southeast corner of the fire was Bill Galt’s Birch Creek Ranch.

Galt approached the U.S. Forest Service Southern Area Red Team, which at that time had responsibility for the Woods Creek Fire. He asked what their plans were.

Team leaders told him that no state or federal resources would be available to assist to fight the Woods Creek Fire on private land until Aug. 8, because those resources were busy elsewhere.

Galt has fought fire with and for state and federal firefighters for more than three decades, often with heavy machinery — big Caterpillar dozers — and also with his Bell Jet Ranger helicopter.

So he said, “Well, we have resources we can offer, we have four dozers, two blades, and crew to operate them.” The offer was declined. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources officials, asked last week why they elected not to contract with Galt or other local landowners, did not comment.

Meagher County Rural Fire Department and landowners then asked if the Incident Response Team would defend fire lines if the local teams cut them. They were told yes. So that afternoon, Meagher County Rural Fire volunteers and ranch crews began building fire lines on Birch Creek Ranch, the Lane ranch and the Buckingham ranch, all along a ridge where the ranches meet the Wilderness Study Area land, including a high-elevation cluster of granite outcrops known as the Needles. In some places along the four and a half miles the three ranches bordered federal lands, the crews constructed three sets of fire lines.

The next day, they would need all of them.

*

It is almost uncanny how the Woods Creek Fire followed the same pattern as California’s disastrous Tamarack Fire, just a few days apart.

According to The Los Angeles Times, lightning struck a pine tree rooted on a remote ridge in the Humboldt Toiyabe National forest in early July — about a week earlier than the lightning strike that created the Woods Creek blaze.

For a week, as the Forest Service monitored, the Tamarack Fire remained tiny — about a quarter of an acre. Then the wind came up.

To date, the Tamarack Fire has burned more than 68,000 acres. At least 23 structures have been destroyed and the damage from the fire is estimated at more than $9 million in California and Nevada.

Officeholders from California and Nevada sharply criticized the Forest Service’s decision not to extinguish that smoldering tree. U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock of California demanded that the Forest Service retract the “current U.S. Forest Service direction that allows wildfires to burn and instruct all Regional Foresters that all wildfires should be suppressed as soon as possible.” Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a virtual meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, weighed in, criticizing the Forest Service’s “culture” of “wait and see” and imploring the agency to do better.

*

Randy Moore, the Biden Administration’s selection as Forest Service chief, took office July 26 — after the major damage from the Tamarack Fire had been done, and as Woods Creek was beginning to blow up. Nothing like a baptism by fire.

He wasted little time responding to Newsom’s plea.

On Aug. 2, he sent a memo to all regional foresters, station directors, and other Forest Service executives. In it, he announced that “at this time … managing fires for resource benefit is a strategy we will not use.” (That is the so-called “let it burn” strategy in which wildfire itself is used as a tool to manage forests.)

“We are in a ‘triage mode’ where our primary focus must be on fires that threaten communities and infrastructure,” he said.

That Forest Service-wide change in strategy came just a few days too late to snuff out the Woods Creek Fire — and just four days before the fire would menace the Birch Creek Ranch.

*

On Friday, the 6th of August, nobody on Birch Creek Ranch was looking forward to the weekend.

The fire loomed above the ranch, which was enveloped in smoke and ash.

In the late afternoon, the Incident Management Team leadership from the Forest Service and DNRC met with Meagher County Rural Fire officials, Galt, and ranch crew members in the truck shed at Birch Creek Ranch. The weather was ominous, brutally hot and windy.

They discussed the potential path of the fire and what could be done. Red Team leadership had earlier told Galt that despite the promises made yesterday about defending fire lines, they had no resources to devote, and so Meagher County Rural Fire and the landowners were on their own. Setting a back fire to starve the fire of fuel before it roared over the fire lines was discussed.

Galt offered to let everyone fighting the fire use his ranch radio frequencies. The Forest Service declined.

Leaving the meeting, Galt decided to head up and check on the fire.

Driving his pickup toward Tucker Mountain, peering into the surreal smoke, he couldn’t see much at first.

He came up over a rise, and was met by a wall of flame.

“The fire had come over the top of Tucker and it was right there,” he said.

The smoke was so thick he couldn’t see the road, and as he backed up his truck he experienced a scary moment when a rear wheel went off the surface. “Oh, man,” he thought, “If I get this thing stuck I sure won’t be able to outrun this fire on foot.”

But he got the truck righted, turned around, and radioed to Meagher County Rural Fire and to his crew that the fire had crested the mountain.

They had posted units nearby, and within a few moments Fire Chief Jake Kusek — who happens to be Tanya Hill’s brother — made the decision to light a back burn, or “burnout,” to try to defend the final fire line that had been constructed the day before and keep the fire from taking structures, including the Hills’ house. Meagher County Rural Fire brought drip torches and fuel, and set to work. Volunteer firefighters Shane Sereday, Sam Peeler, Chad Evans, Lee Zentner, Gerald Zarr and Cody Jackson arrived. They all marched uphill to meet the fire.

*

Tanya had sent sons John, 8, and Liam, 5, to stay with friends out of the fire’s path. Paul, 10, wasn’t so easily dissuaded. He insisted on being with the crew.

Tanya, too, stood by to help if needed as the burnout began. Her thoughts tumbled chaotically around her head. She didn’t know if she was going to go home to a house or a pile of burned rubble. She didn’t know what the next few minutes, or the next few hours, or the next few days were going to bring. “We didn’t know if we were still going to have corrals, much less a house,” she said.

By the time the burnout was touched off along more than four miles of fire line, the Woods Creek inferno was all but on top of the rural firefighters and other volunteers.

Air Attack, the IMT's constant aerial surveillance of the fire, saw the burn and called it in to Meagher County Sheriff's dispatch. Dispatch called Kusek, who told them it was a back burn. According to sheriff's personnel, the dispatcher then notified DNRC.

Almost immediately, the fires were joined.

For the next hour or so, there was nothing to do but watch for spot fires blown across the line, and wait to see if the line held.

It did — all the way to the Needles. The line ended there because it was too late — the fire had already come across at that point.

But otherwise, the burnout did just exactly what it was supposed to do — it burned back into the existing fire in order to deprive the fire of fuel. The Hill house and much of the ranches — and possibly miles more country all the way to White Sulphur Springs — had been saved.

*

On the morning of Aug. 7, the daily fire meeting at Galt’s truck shed focused on the area around the end of the Needles where the fire was still raging. Incident Management Team leaders told Galt it would be able to contribute one dozer to fighting the fire there, but had no other available resources. After the meeting, DNRC’s John Huston took Galt aside and said, “You surprised me with that fire last night” — apparently indicating that he should have been personally notified.

The fire was picking up and Meagher County, Galt’s crew and volunteers from the nearby Hutterite colony and others — including County Attorney Burt Hurwitz — headed up toward the blaze, which was moving down toward a small lake on the Galt ranch.

That evening, the fire’s run was stopped. Galt had some 7,000 acres burned, and other ranchers, including Annie Teague at the Teague Ranch and Roger Shroyer at the Buckingham Ranch, also suffered significant losses, but it looked like the worst was over.

That’s when things got really weird.

*

That afternoon, news of a “new fire” popped up on Inciweb, the national Forest Service fire-tracking site, on the Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest site, and on the state fire dashboard. Notifications were sent to the media.

The “Needle Fire,” as it was dubbed, was reported to have started at 6:30 p.m. the night before. According to the announcement, the fire was 2,852 acres, and 84 IMT personnel were assigned to fight it.

And, the announcement said, the fire was “human-caused.”

*

What was wrong with that announcement? There was no new fire. The burnout was set at about that time, but it was almost immediately incorporated into the Woods Creek blaze. And 84 firefighters? There was not one IMT firefighter on the scene of the burn. Not. One.

The mistake would have been almost amusing if it were not for one thing: The “human-caused” terminology carries great legal significance.

While the Forest Service cannot be sued for letting a wildfire get away, it can certainly pursue perpetrators of human-caused fires. In fact, when a fire is classified as “human-caused,” federal agencies are required to pursue costs of suppression. Such cases can cost millions.

*

The next morning’s daily fire meeting was not a happy affair. Galt had called the DNRC’s Huston before the meeting, asking him to explain the “Needle Fire” designation. He says Huston told him that “We had to do that because we had nothing to do with that fire.” Which certainly didn’t satisfy Galt. He told the IMT representatives that they had no honor, accusing others of starting a fire when they had refused to fight the blaze that was threatening the ranch.

As a volunteer firefighter himself, Burt Hurwitz felt bad for his Rural Fire colleagues, tarred with the “human-caused” language. But as Meagher County Attorney, his biggest concern was defending the county from liability.

Hurwitz said the IMT had basically accused everybody in the room of arson. He asked for the names of the 84 firefighters that were nowhere to be seen on the fire.

According to others in the meeting, IMT in response indicated they didn’t know Meagher County was involved in setting the fire, and that the decision to designate the Needle Fire was “above their pay grade,” but they would get the people responsible there for a second meeting later in the day.

And they said — despite the fact that the immediate danger was past — that they now had some resources available to fight the fire.

At the second meeting, DNRC state forester Sonya Germann called Galt, and he put her on speaker phone. She said she didn’t know how the mistaken designation had happened. When she was told that someone from DNRC had called Gov. Greg Gianforte to tell him that Galt had started the fire, she said she didn’t know who had done that.

Germann temporized, asking for a Monday meeting with legal counsel, but Hurwitz wasn’t having it.

He told her all the principals were assembled, they were taking time away from fighting the fire, and this needed to be resolved immediately.

She dispatched two DNRC staffers from Helena to the meeting.

They admitted that creating the Needle Fire was probably a “dispatcher error.” But they agreed it was unlikely a dispatcher had called the governor’s office.

During that meeting, the Needle Fire disappeared from the Inciweb site, and releases about it were recalled.

The next day, the Woods Creek Fire update on Inciweb stated that there were “accounting errors” which had been corrected.

It was not until Aug. 13 that “a message from our partners” — DNRC — appeared on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page. It said that the naming of the fire was “based on the best available information at the time,” but it had since been “determined that it was not a new wildfire start but rather a tactical burning operation overseen by the Meagher County Rural Fire Department intended to consume unburned fuels between the rapidly advancing Woods Creek Fire and at-risk rangelands and homes.”

Added to that statement was a boldfaced note of gratitude “to the professional firefighters, first responders, and volunteer firefighters, including the Meagher County Rural Fire Department, for their tireless work to protect lives, property and natural resources.”

The U.S. Forest Service has issued no statement at all about the erroneous designation.

*

Hurwitz was not satisfied. He wanted to make sure the county was not held liable. So he went to the Forest Service fire camp to interview firefighters there.

The Forest Service kicked him out. And when he asked for information from the agency, it told him to file a Freedom of Information request.

And at one point, Hurwitz said, another DNRC official told him that Huston had inadvertently approved the Needle Fire designation by mistyping a reply text message to a Forest Service counterpart, typing "ok good" instead of "no good."

*

Questions were posed by this reporter last week in phone messages to the DNRC’s Huston, Hoyt Richards and Germann. Richards returned the call promptly and asked that questions be posed in writing. After they were, Germann called and left a message acknowledging their receipt, and promising a response. But on Friday, a communications staffer emailed to say the only response would be the Aug. 13 post acknowledging the mistaken designation.

Written questions were also sent to the office of the Forest Service's Northern Regional Forester, Leanne Marten, in Missoula. Included were questions about the mistaken designation, and about the way the fire was fought, and whether it would be handled the same way if it happened now, given the memo from the new Forest Service chief. Despite assurances that the questions would be addressed by a Friday deadline, no responses were received.

As of Friday, the Woods Creek Fire had burned 55,411 acres and was 61 percent contained — a good part of that containment being the fire lines constructed by landowners.

*

Finally, last week, Burt Hurwitz received sufficient assurances from state and federal officials that no claim for costs was forthcoming, he told the Meagher County Commissioners in a statement.

“Meagher County Fire has always enjoyed great relations with its state and federal firefighting partners and is relieved that DNRC has corrected the record,” he said in the statement. He added that Meagher County Fire “wishes that the correction, one week later, had garnered as much attention as the mistaken creation of the fire.”

*

Bill Galt is a controversial figure. One of the largest landowners in the state, always unafraid to voice his opinions, he has often been a lightning rod for criticism and has frequently clashed with state government. His nephew, Wylie, is the Republican Speaker of the House.

Because of who he is, it was probably inevitable that rumors would swirl. But the rumors, in this case, were pernicious and inaccurate.

Mike Beasley, a retired National Forest chief from California who co-founded an organization called Foresters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology, began posting Aug. 8 on the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest web page, calling the Needle Fire "an arson fire," asking, "Why was it so important to eliminate records of this fire?" and saying, "A lot of folks would like to know what happened on the Galt Ranch."

*

For Jake Kusek, Meagher County Rural Fire’s chief, the whole affair has left a really bad taste in his mouth.

He’s very proud of his volunteers. “They’ve done an amazing job,” he said. “This year we started fighting fire in April. In July, between fire calls and wrecks, each of our volunteers had 190 to 200 hours. That’s a full-time job — more — and they all have their own full-time jobs.

“Then getting thrown under the bus like that — it’s going to make it even harder to get guys to come out and do what they need to do.”

He said he’s particularly proud of the way the volunteers performed on the Woods Creek Fire.

“That backburn worked exactly as it was intended,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to react. But I wouldn’t do anything different today.”

