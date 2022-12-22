If you think this is cold, you should've been at Rogers Pass in 1954

MISSOULA — Snow had been falling almost continuously for a week, and it was very cold.

The temperature had only risen to minus-18 degrees. Finally, late in the day, the snow and wind stopped, skies cleared rapidly, and as the sun set the temperature plummeted.

Early the next morning, on Jan. 20, 1954, the Montana and continental 48 states’ record cold temperature of minus-70 degrees was observed at a mining camp near the Continental Divide a short distance from Rogers Pass near Helena. The reading was observed by one of the National Weather Service’s cooperative observers.

The Rogers Pass weather station, at an elevation of 5,470 feet, was established May 1, 1953, at the 4 K’s Mine, at Montana Highway 200 and three-fourths of a mile west of where the highway crosses Rogers Pass.

Richard A. Dightman, then state climatologist at the Weather Bureau, was not aware of the record-setting event until about Feb. 3, when January’s records were received at the Helena office. The Jan. 20 minimum temperature was entered as minus-68 degrees.

Dightman noticed that this would be a record, breaking the old national mark of minus-66 degrees near West Yellowstone on Feb. 9, 1933. So H. M. Kleinschmidt, the observer, was contacted and asked to send in his thermometer to be checked and to provide any other information he could to help evaluate the reading.

He not only sent in the official minimum thermometer but also included his own alcohol thermometer. He wrote that he was awake most of the severely cold night because of loud and frequent “popping” noises in the cabin.

About 2 a.m. he got up and looked at his thermometer outside an insulated window. It read minus-68. He then went outside to the official shelter and found the minimum thermometer indicating a temperature colder than minus-65, which is as low as the scale on it indicates.

The minimum index from which the temperature is read had retreated into the bulb and was tilted, since the index end had fallen into the bulb.

The two thermometers were sent to the Weather Bureau’s Instrument Division in Washington, D.C., where they were checked in the laboratory exactly as the observer described. The index in the official thermometer fell into the bulb and remained at the described angle at a temperature of minus-69.7 degrees and at this temperature, Kleinschmidt's personal thermometer indicated minus-68.

Conditions had been right for an extreme temperature.

The station was located at a high elevation in a saucer-shaped depression. During the previous week there were several fresh invasions of frigid Arctic air into Montana. Seven days of almost continuous precipitation increased the snow depth from 8 inches to 66 inches at the mine. The night was crystal clear with no wind – ideal conditions for strong cooling.

Perhaps it should be pointed out that the record is an extreme occurring in an extreme location under extreme conditions. It happened in a small, high mountain valley with 5 1/2 feet of snow on the ground – 58 inches of which had fallen recently. The minus-70 degree reading was not representative of the more densely populated areas of the state.

That same night a low of minus-31 occurred in Butte, minus-43 in Havre, minus-34 in Billings, minus-37 in Great Falls, minus-36 in Helena and minus-14 in Missoula.

The facts that the two thermometers behaved in the laboratory exactly as described by the observer, that temperatures of minus-57 and minus-59 were recorded in the same general area and that the observer was not aware that he was recording a record temperature were sufficient evidence to adopt the minus-70 record.

Most stations are supplied with thermometers similar to Kleinschmidt’s that only go to minus-65. Thus, these thermometers cannot break the record.

We know only that on that night it was at least minus-70 degrees. It very well may have gotten colder, but the thermometer was unable to record it.

The minus-70 degree reading was at 2 a.m., and normally the night’s minimum temperature occurs shortly after sunrise.

The record more than likely will have to be broken in a high mountain valley somewhere in Montana or perhaps Wyoming.

In the past couple of years, some places in Montana have exceeded 60 below zero and a bit colder, but no readings have approached the 70-below mark.

Where we live in Big Sky country, temperature readings of minus-35 and minus-45 are common, but we haven’t touched 50 below in many years.

A few selected weather stations in areas such as this are now supplied with colder reading thermometers. And not only must the extreme conditions exist to establish a new record, but someone has to be there to observe.