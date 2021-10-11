Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

"It is my opinion that they (U.S. Fish and Wildlife) will be looking at the change in harvest in Idaho over the next 12 months and looking at the components of that, and if there is a large change, and if it can be attributed to a change in regulatory mechanisms, that might be of considerable interest to them," Schriever told lawmakers.

"I don't think this thing is going to jump off of the rails, but I will assure you we are watching this very closely," he said.

Schriever told lawmakers that wolf mortality through early September has not had a big spike compared to previous years. The new law took effect on July 1.

Idaho is also facing a potential lawsuit concerning the possible killing of federally protected grizzly bears and lynx due to the new law. Another environmental group has asked the U.S. Forest Service to protect wolves in wilderness areas in the two states from professional contract hunters and private reimbursement programs.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little earlier this year signed the measure lawmakers said could lead to killing 90% of the state's 1,500 wolves before federal authorities would take over management. Schriever said a new wolf population estimate will be available in January.