State senate race too close to call

According to Sweeney, the write-in votes may have prevented a final tally until early Wednesday afternoon but the write-ins didn’t make a difference in the outcome.

As for Sweeney, he plans to meet with other area Democratic winners, Ryan Lynch and Derek Harvey, in the near future. For now, though, he and his wife are taking a few days off, with canoe in tow, and heading to Eastern Montana for some hunting and canoeing.

“I am going to go and enjoy the best Montana has to offer,” he said.

Results in other legislative races in southwest Montana were not surprising. Here is a rundown on those:

In Senate District 36, Republican Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillon got 80 percent of the vote in defeating Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman.

In Senate District 37, Democrat Ryan Lynch of Butte won 65 percent of the vote against Republican Aaron Meaders of Butte

In House District 71, Kenneth Walsh of Sheridan got 74 percent of the vote to beat Democrat Ian Root of Ennis.

In House District 72, Republican Tom Welch of Dillon was unopposed.