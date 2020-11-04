State senate race too close to call

A state Senate race in southwest Montana was so close, Republican Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall might ultimately seek a recount in a 54-vote loss to incumbent Democrat Sen. Edie McClaffety of Butte.
In another race, Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg had to wait well into Wednesday to learn that he won Senate District 39 over Republican Suzzann Nordwick of Butte by 154 votes.
“It was closer than I wished it,” said Sweeney, “but a win is a win.”
Sweeney defeated four-term Democratic Rep. Gordon Pierson of Deer Lodge in the June 2 Democrat primary, but Pierson ran as a write-in candidate in the general election to no avail.
In the House District 78 that Pierson held, Republican Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge defeated Democrat Cynthia Hiner of Deer Lodge 54 percent to 46 percent, flipping a seat for Republicans who control the House.
In Senate District 38 that covers parts of Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson counties, McClafferty finished with 6,640 votes to 6,586 for Buterbaugh — a difference of just 54 votes, according to unofficial returns. The difference is less than half a percentage point of the total, which makes it eligible for a recount.
But it’s too early to determine if that holds up and whether Buterbaugh will seek a recount. There could be outstanding provisional ballots and those from residents now residing overseas, and they can be counted as late as Nov. 9.
Also, county election results aren’t official until a canvass is conducted, and then a state canvass is needed. The latter might not occur until Nov. 24.
Buterbaugh, who is retired but does maintenance work for the Cardwell Schools, attributed his strong showing to results in Jefferson County, which leans heavily Republican. Butte-Silver Bow, on the other hand, is a Democrat stronghold.
He also noted the strong GOP showing in higher-ticket races, including President Trump carrying Montana and Republicans winning statewide contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor.
Buterbaugh said he would wait for final votes to come in before deciding to seek a recount.
“If it (the difference) goes above 100 I probably won’t,” he said, but would consider one if it’s below that.
The Montana Standard left a voicemail with McClafferty seeking comment.
In Senate District 39, which covers parts of Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, Granite and Powell counties, Sweeney defeated Nordwick by 154 votes out of 8,740 votes.
But he got 51 percent of the vote to her 49 percent, too-wide a margin to be eligible for a recount based on totals.
Sweeney defeated four-term Rep. Gordon Pierson, D-Deer Lodge, in the June primary for Senate District 39, but Pierson filed to run as a write-in candidate for the general election.
According to Sweeney, the write-in votes may have prevented a final tally until early Wednesday afternoon but the write-ins didn’t make a difference in the outcome.
As for Sweeney, he plans to meet with other area Democratic winners, Ryan Lynch and Derek Harvey, in the near future. For now, though, he and his wife are taking a few days off, with canoe in tow, and heading to Eastern Montana for some hunting and canoeing.
“I am going to go and enjoy the best Montana has to offer,” he said.
Results in other legislative races in southwest Montana were not surprising. Here is a rundown on those:
In Senate District 36, Republican Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillon got 80 percent of the vote in defeating Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman.
In Senate District 37, Democrat Ryan Lynch of Butte won 65 percent of the vote against Republican Aaron Meaders of Butte
In House District 71, Kenneth Walsh of Sheridan got 74 percent of the vote to beat Democrat Ian Root of Ennis.
In House District 72, Republican Tom Welch of Dillon was unopposed.
In House District 73, longtime Democratic legislator Jim Keane of Butte won re-election by capturing 61 percent of the vote against Republican Marjory McCaffrey of Butte.
In House District 74, Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, defeated Republican Jim Kephart of Butte 65 percent to 35 percent.
In House District 75, Republican Marta Bertoglio of Basin got 68 percent of the vote to defeat Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin.
In House District 76, Democrat Donavon Hawk of Butte beat Republican Andy Johnson of Butte 62 percent to 38 percent.
In District 77, Democrat Sara Novak of Anaconda won 53 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Heather Blom of Drummond.
