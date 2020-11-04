No surprises in southwestern Montana legislative contests

Polls show incumbent Sen. Jeff Welborn, a Republican from Dillon, handily beat Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman in Senate District 36. All other legislative seats in the region have candidates from both major parties.
Voters were deciding numerous other legislative contests in southwest Montana on Tuesday, but few if any upsets were expected since the districts were either in strong Democrat or Republican territory.
Still, most of the races were contested in the region, which includes Butte-Silver Bow and six surrounding counties — Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell.
Of eight state House seats and four state Senate seats on the ballot in the region, some with districts that overlap counties, only one — House District 72 — was uncontested. Republican Tom Welch of Dillon is the assured winner there.
Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 30-20 seat majority in the Montana Senate and control the House 58-42, but Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow have been in Democratic grips for years.
In Senate districts that include Butte-Silver Bow, four-term Rep. Ryan Lynch of Butte faced Republican Aaron Meaders of Butte in Senate District 37, and won by a wide margin.
In District 38, Sen. Edie McClafferty was seeking a second term and faced Republican Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall. That race is still too close to call.
In Senate District 39, freshman Rep. Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg defeated four-term Rep. Gordon Pierson of Deer Lodge in the June 2 Democratic primary and now faced Republican Suzzann Nordwick of Butte on Tuesday. At press time, Nordwick had a narrow lead. As for Pierson, he was running as a long-shot write-in candidate.
The race in District 72 was between Republican Kenneth Walsh of Twin Bridges and Democrat Ian Root of Ennis. Both are regarded as red districts. Walsh was the overwhelming favorite, getting 74 percent of the vote.
Marjory McCaffery, a Republican, was up against Democratic incumbent Jim Keane in District 73. Keane took that race with more than 60 percent of the vote.
In strong blue districts that include Butte-Silver Bow, Derek Harvey of Butte was seeking a second term in District 74 and faced Republican Jim Kephart of Butte. Harvey won that race.
In District 75, which covers most of Jefferson County and leans Republican, Republican Marta Bertoglio of Clancy won against Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin, who also ran two years ago.
Donavon Hawk, chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow Democrat Central Committee, was hoping to replace Ryan in House District 76 and faced Republican Andy Johnson of Butte. Hawk got more than 60 percent of the vote.
In District 77, Democrat Sara Novak of Anaconda was running against Republican Heather Blom of Missoula. Novak was leading that race at 68% to 31% at reporting time.
In District 78, open with Pierson’s exit this year, Republican Gregory Frazer was ahead in the race against Democrat Cindy Hiner. Both are from Deer Lodge.
