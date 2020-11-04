No surprises in southwestern Montana legislative contests

Polls show incumbent Sen. Jeff Welborn, a Republican from Dillon, handily beat Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman in Senate District 36. All other legislative seats in the region have candidates from both major parties.

Voters were deciding numerous other legislative contests in southwest Montana on Tuesday, but few if any upsets were expected since the districts were either in strong Democrat or Republican territory.

Still, most of the races were contested in the region, which includes Butte-Silver Bow and six surrounding counties — Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell.

Of eight state House seats and four state Senate seats on the ballot in the region, some with districts that overlap counties, only one — House District 72 — was uncontested. Republican Tom Welch of Dillon is the assured winner there.

Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 30-20 seat majority in the Montana Senate and control the House 58-42, but Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow have been in Democratic grips for years.

In Senate districts that include Butte-Silver Bow, four-term Rep. Ryan Lynch of Butte faced Republican Aaron Meaders of Butte in Senate District 37, and won by a wide margin.