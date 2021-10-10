Montana doctors warn of more pregnant women with COVID-19, more severe outcomes

“Those were used intermittently early on,” Holbrook said. “One delta hit hard is when those rooms were often full or near full a lot of the time.”

Megan Condra, the director of marketing and community relations at Community, said there have been cases of women needing emergency cesarean sections because they’re so sick and babies born as early as 28 weeks. Those infants spend significant time in the neonatal intensive care unit while their mothers face long recoveries of their own.

In Kalispell, Dr. Thomas deHoop, who practices general obstetrics and gynecology with Logan Health and Kalispell OB/GYN, said in a late September interview he’s seen more COVID-positive cases in this phase of the pandemic.

Dr. Courtney Paterson, a pediatric hospitalist at Logan Health, said there have been eight pregnant women who have tested positive at the time of delivery since the start of this year, but the total number of positive pregnant women is likely higher since the doctors who deliver babies don't see woman who test positive earlier in their pregnancy and miss appointments while quarantining.

The number of patients who have called to cancel appointments until they’ve quarantined has gone up, Paterson said.

Outcomes for moms and babies