Gallagher wins chief executive race in Butte-Silver Bow

Gallagher got 4,627 votes, or 36 percent, in a five-way June primary while Palmer finished second with 3,265 votes, or 25 percent. But both advanced to the general election while the other three candidates were eliminated.

Matt Vincent got the most primary votes in his 2016 re-election bid for chief executive, but in November that year, Palmer defeated him handily. He finished with 9,588 votes, or 59 percent, to 6,764 votes, or 41 percent, for Vincent.

The race between Palmer and Gallagher was cordial, at least in public, though Gallagher pointed to different leadership styles throughout a relatively quiet campaign with few big fundraisers or retail politicking because of the coronavirus pandemic that hit in March.

Gallagher said Palmer’s low-key style left a disconnect between departments and there was a communications gap between local government and taxpayers.

Palmer acknowledged a more “laid-back” leadership style, but said he trusted well-qualified department heads to make decisions and his approach was conducive to compromises that served Butte well over the years.