Bill Sather and Tom Oberweiser were locked in a close contest for police chief in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County in a race to replace retiring Chief Tim Barkell.

With partial results in nine of 14 precincts reporting at 11:30 p.m., Sather had 1,387 votes, or 50 percent, to Oberweiser’s 1,353 votes, or 49 percent, according to unofficial returns. Sather is currently assistant chief while Oberweiser is a retired criminal investigator.

Also in that county, Incumbent District 3 Commissioner Kevin Hart of Anaconda had a sizable lead over Mary Kay Eldridge but there were only partial results in one of three precincts.

In another contested local race in southwest Montana, Dan Allhands of Sheridan was re-elected as a Madison County commissioner in District 1. He got 1,105 votes, or 54 percent, in defeating Ellis “Eli” Thompson of Virginia City. Thompson received 939 votes, or 46 percent.

Sather has been assistant chief for nine years and with the department for 27 years. Oberweiser has a long career in law enforcement and spent 25 years as a criminal gambling investigator.

Barkell has been a police officer in Anaconda for more than three decades and has overseen the department the past 10 years, but was not seeking re-election to a third, four-year term.

Barkell was appointed chief in 2010 to fill the unexpired term of John Sullivan, who resigned to take a job with the state. Barkell was elected later that year to officially finish out the term and was elected to four-year terms in 2012 and 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0