Gifts With A Lift program spreads cheer to Montana State Hospital patients

The Department of Public Health and Human Services has announced donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital patients.

The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 70 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.

MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator George Sich said the program is very important to patients.

“The program is such a vital part of the holiday season at MSH,” Sich said. “It’s a great event for both patients and staff. And, because of the unwavering generosity from Montana residents, the program continues to be successful year after year.”

The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and DPHHS.

Ideas for gift suggestions include but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M-3X. (Larger sizes preferred, hoodies will not be accepted.)

Individuals or service organizations interested in ‘adopting’ a patient are encouraged to contact Sich at 406-693-7086.

Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. “Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Sich said.

Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o George Sich, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by December 9. Please make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.

MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.

Gifts can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Anaconda

Anaconda/Deer Lodge County Courthouse

MSU Extension Office, Third Floor

800 Main St.

Anaconda, MT 59711

Contact: Paula Arneson, 406-563-4035

Warm Springs

Montana State Hospital

PO Box 300 Warm Springs, MT 59756

Contact: George Sich, 406-693-7086