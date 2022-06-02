Georgetown Lake study attempts to understand trout, kokanee growth

Katie Furey wielded the sharp knife as deftly as a sushi chef.

She carved from each vacant-eyed specimen a pink tissue sample. She slit the fishes’ white bellies to extract stomachs to later analyze their contents.

The fish had been weighed and measured and their carcasses retained for later retrieval of an “otolith” – calcium carbonate structures found inside the heads of bony fish – and vertebrae.

Inspection of an otolith can help determine a fish’s age. The vertebrae can help identify which strain of rainbow trout has been captured due to previous marking via administration of tetracycline.

Two grebe paddling nearby chortled. A chilly wind blew.

No one can say for sure, but the numerous rainbow trout, brook trout and kokanee salmon netted from Georgetown Lake on May 24 did not know they were giving their lives for science.

Furey is a graduate student in wildlife management at Montana State University, with a focus on fisheries. She worked that afternoon at the Red Bridge fishing access site with Rob Clark and Ben Armstrong, both fisheries technicians with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The trio had spent the day deploying a gillnet to collect the specimens now awaiting processing. The three faced a long, slimy and bloody afternoon.

Brad Liermann, the Region 2 FWP fisheries biologist whose territory includes Georgetown Lake, arrived in the afternoon to help.

He said the study that launched the field work traces its roots to the recognition a few years ago that the average length of kokanee salmon and rainbows was increasing.

“We’ve got bigger kokanee and bigger rainbow trout in Georgetown than we’ve had in decades, and we wanted to understand why,” Liermann said.

A host of variables could have played a role, ranging from the presence of more nutrients in the lake to the impact of the introduction of a more predacious strain of rainbow trout, he said.

Another factor could be the reality that kokanee typically don’t live very long.

“The short life cycle of kokanee plays into this situation as their size structure can change more quickly than other species, and these changes will be detected sooner – they are a good indicator of change because of this,” Liermann said.

There was some concern last year that the kokanee were being overfished. A change in regulations that established kokanee limits stirred controversy and the limits were quickly abandoned.

In 2015, FWP introduced Gerrard rainbow trout to Georgetown Lake. Gerrards, introduced decades ago to Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho, are a type of Kamloops trout found in Kootenay Lake in British Columbia. The Gerrards are piscivorous, which means they eat other fish – such as kokanee salmon. Liermann said scientists don’t know why the Gerrards are such aggressive feeders.

“It’s not a physical characteristic,” he said. “It’s hypothesized that it is a genetic characteristic, but we don’t really know. They tend to be predacious.

“We really hope to understand whether Gerrard rainbow trout are eating a significant number of kokanee and if this can explain why kokanee are getting bigger. Is it due to predation?” Liermann said.

Fewer kokanee – which are land-locked sockeye salmon – could mean there is less competition for food among the survivors.

In addition to Gerrard rainbows, Georgetown Lake is home to Eagle Lake rainbows and Arlee rainbows.

“We will also have diet information on kokanee to assess whether they have maybe changed their diet and if that is the cause for them getting bigger,” Liermann said. “Are kokanee feeding on their typical prey of zooplankton, or are they diversifying into other food sources?”

He said a study of nutrients in the lake could show whether there has been a change in their mix or quantity in Georgetown Lake and whether the nutrients play a role in kokanee and rainbow growth.

At Lake Pend Oreille, after kokanee began to thrive again after a population crash, the Gerrards got bigger and bigger. Some weighed more than a plucked Thanksgiving turkey and were much easier on the eyes.

Liermann said the success of the Gerrards in Lake Pend Oreille, and other lakes in the Northwest and British Columbia, was one reason FWP decided to stock the rainbow strain in Georgetown Lake.

Of course, Georgetown, a shallow, windy, high-elevation reservoir, is a very different lake than Lake Kootenay and Lake Pend Oreille, which both run deep.

“It was an experiment,” Liermann said. “We didn’t know how it would turn out. It’s a very different environment.”

Not all of FWP’s past fisheries experiments have turned out well. But Liermann said he hasn’t heard a lot of pushback about adding the Gerrard strain.

“For the most part, people were excited, especially when they heard (the Gerrards) might get bigger,” he said.

Liermann, whose territory also includes Rock Creek, Flint Creek and a portion of the Clark Fork River, said FWP is fully aware of how important Georgetown Lake’s fishery is, both to the region and the state.

He said the lake supports very little natural reproduction among the resident fish species because there is limited access to spawning streams. As a result, FWP stocks the lake each year with about 170,000 rainbow trout and about 50,000 brook trout.

Furey’s diet analysis and study of the feeding ecology of Georgetown Lake will be supervised by MSU Professor Christopher Guy. Furey said she anticipates some of the data will be available by mid-winter.

Liermann said the analysis, once complete, could affect how FWP manages a resource that has a large and loyal fan club, including anglers who boat, float, cast from shore or drill a hole through thick ice.

“It will help determine if stocking of Gerrard and other rainbow trout is having the desired management effect we are looking for, such as larger kokanee and good size and numbers of rainbow trout,” he said. “If not, we may change our stocking rates or harvest regulations to try to change the populations.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0