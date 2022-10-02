Fuel Fitness locations in Butte and Helena close abruptly

No one swept up the sawdust.

Fuel Fitness members who pulled in for a Sunday morning workout in Butte described feeling both stunned and bummed by the business’s abrupt closing.

At the Butte location on Harrison Avenue, sawdust remained from the workers who had installed sheathing over the windows and doors, leaving round cutouts for security cameras.

“It just sucks,” said Chuck Wedlake, a longtime member. “This was a good gym.”

Wedlake bemoaned the lack of prior notice from Fuel Fitness, which reportedly will continue to operate fitness centers in Bozeman, Billings, Missoula and Kalispell, according to a man who answered the phone at the Kalispell site. Fuel Fitness also has a workout center in Coeur d’Alene.

No one at the management level could be reached for comment Sunday.

Brian Yates, a personal trainer, has worked at the Butte location for many years as an independent contractor. He said Sunday that he recently has had 47 clients in Butte.

Yates said he learned about the closing Sunday morning and had been deluged with text messages.

Had he seen or heard anything in recent weeks to suggest a closing was imminent?

“Zero. Nothing. This came out of nowhere,” Yates said. “They said they were going to expand and bring in new equipment.”

He and Wedlake both said the Fuel Fitness center in Butte seemed especially busy during the last six weeks.

Gary Dryden was among a host of other members who drove to the Fuel Fitness gym in Butte on Sunday. He’d gotten the word about the closing but wanted to see the boarded up reality of it for himself.

Signs posted on the sheathing read: Attention Fuel Members: We Regret to Inform You This Location is Permanently Closed.

The sign listed an email for information: Butte@fuel406.com An email sent by The Montana Standard Sunday received no reply.

Dryden said he was puzzled that Fuel Fitness continued to sign up new members in recent weeks. The company must have known that a closing was in the works, he said.

Wedlake said Sunday he will alert his bank to stop automatic withdrawals by Fuel Fitness for membership fees.

He shook his head. With a wry grin, he said he hopes to find another good gym soon.

“I can feel the weight coming on already,” Wedlake said.