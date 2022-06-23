Floating ideas about public use permits for the Madison River

It seems Average Joes and Josephines should prepare for the day when they will need a special day permit to float the Madison River.

Given angling pressure on the river, with rafts as prolific some days as caddis flies and with trout being hooked and released multiple times, many people believe something has to change.

Add in burgeoning population growth in Bozeman and Gallatin County.

On Wednesday morning, a majority of commissioners for the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission balked at immediately initiating a rule-making process that could eventually require a Madison River float permit for non-commercial anglers.

The commission had before them recommendations from the Madison River Work Group about potential changes to commercial outfitting and guiding and to public use of the Madison River.

Commissioners voted to move forward with a process slated to include analysis of the costs and potential legal snags of the proposed changes, as well as public input.

The officially sanctioned Madison River Work Group began meeting in September to draft a plan for commercial and public use of one of Montana’s many loved-to-death rivers.

Strong feelings about the Madison River often surface. Thus, the Work Group’s efforts were bound to generate controversy.

As designated by FWP, the 12-member Madison River Work Group’s composition was to include three commercial outfitters with current recreational use permits on the river. And that happened, with members Mike Bias, Brian McGeehan and John Sampson filling those slots.

Yet other members have or once had close ties to outfitting and guiding on the river. Daniel Larson of the Madison Valley Ranch, an Orvis endorsed lodge, told commissioners Wednesday that he works with outfitters. Mac Minard has been executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. Finally, member Allison Treloar has been married to fishing guide Mike Treloar.

No one suggested during deliberations Wednesday that the Work Group’s recommendations unduly favored outfitters. But there have been concerns expressed by Forrest Jay, president of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and others that public use could end up being limited in ways commercial use would not.

In an email dated May 25, Jay wrote KC Walsh, an FWP commissioner who was chairman of the Work Group, to protest the possibility of limits on public use during peak days without similar limits on commercial boats.

The Work Group’s recommendations for commercial use advise keeping the Special River Permit system, which is a cooperative agreement between FWP and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management governing access to fishing access sites. There would be no limit on the granting of such permits to “new river service providers.”

A separate Madison River use permit could cap the total annual commercial trips by a Special River Permit holder based on the number of trips reported in 2019 or 2020.

Anglers who are clients of a permitted outfitter will not need a separate float permit.

Minard was one of five group members who addressed commissioners. He said he would not oppose slowing the review process to allow for adequate analysis and public input.

“It is a monumental piece of policy to be implementing,” Minard said.

McGeehan said the quality of the Madison River experience is deteriorating and recreational use continues to grow.

“We can’t manufacture any more rivers in Montana,” he said.

No plan is perfect, but it’s better than no plan at all, McGeehan said.

Commissioners debated whether to fast track the process, meeting tight deadlines for rule making, or to give the review process more time. They opted for the latter, while expressing appreciation for the Work Group’s labors and vowing they were not in vain.

