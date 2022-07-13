Fishing report: With great fishing (and warm weather) comes great responsibility

Fishing is heating up across Montana, and so is the weather.

Large bugs like stoneflies and a few lingering salmonflies are still out and about, depending on which region you’re dropping a line in the water.

The intense runoff and flooding has receded, and water levels are dropping every day. Meanwhile, many lakes and reservoirs are full.

All of this creates excellent opportunities for anglers to hook that fish they’ll tell stories of for years to come.

It can also be exasperating for our trout population.

If and when you do catch that rainbow, brown, brookie or cutthroat of a lifetime, it’s especially important during this time of year to remember to keep it wet if you practice catch and release.

The higher the water temperatures climb, the more stress it creates for the fish because oxygen levels drop. The longer a fish is out of the water while an angler holds it up to pose for that social media post, the greater the chance you’ll see that same fish go belly up a few minutes later downstream.

Carry a thermometer. As water temps approach and eclipse 70 degrees, maybe your time could be better spent bass fishing or targeting a species that thrives in warm water.

If you’re an angler who likes to harvest their catch, just be sure to familiarize yourself with any regulations relevant to the body of water you’re fishing.

Top picks

Beaverhead River — The Beaverhead continues to produce. Tying on a dry-dropper or nymph rig is as good as it gets with anglers catching 18-inch-plus trout regularly. The crowds have also thinned out with the flooding receding and other rivers in the state fishing well. A recommended setup is a No. 10 golden chubby Chernobyl with a heavy jig-headed Perdigon in either black or olive. PMDs on the surface are also available to the patient angler who enjoys stalking individual fish in specific locations. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The smallmouth bass fishing is still going full speed, and the walleye bite isn’t too shabby either. The bass are eating poppers, tube baits or whatever your favorite top-water lure might be. Walleye are hitting deep-diving crankbaits on the troll. Anglers have also caught a few accidental trout as well while trolling for walleye. — Scheels, Billings.

Missouri River, below Holter — Fishing never shuts off on the ’Mo. Even when it’s slow it’s never dead. When it’s on it is a sight to see, and right now it is on. For subsurface fishing, dry-droppers fished near the banks have been producing. Popular bottom flies have been various Perdigons as well as green machines in sizes 14 and 16, and a variety of PMD imitations. For top flies, film critic and extended body PMDs have gotten a lot of eats. Corn-fed caddis, double-duck caddis, purple Parawolfs and royal chubbies have worked as well. When fishing bigger, deeper water a nymph rig will work better than the dry-dropper. For those looking for a dry fly hatch, mid- to late-morning has been best. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Stillwater River — Flows are down to 3,470 CFS, the water is pretty clear and fishing has been great. Walk-and-wade anglers are still advised to watch their step while traversing the banks, as there was a substantial amount of rock moved around during the floods. A dry-dropper using a chubby Chernobyl with a girdle bug or squirmy worm (tan or red) off the back seems to be a smart setup. There are a few closures where repairs are still being done. Cliff Swallow has a partial closure with the ADA ramp being restricted. Whitebird is walk-in traffic only and Swinging Bridge is fully closed. Everything else is open and there have been some big, healthy trout to boot. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Montana

Ackley Lake — The Musky bite has died down a bit at Ackley, but the trout fishing has picked up. Anglers are getting bites with night crawlers and while trolling. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Big Hole River — The bite has been good with a chubby or water walker (gold, brown, purple, tan) on top, with a Frenchie or Spanish bullet (black, olive, purple) dropper. Streamers have been great for those who like to throw them. Olive has been best, but bring a variety of colors just in case. It is not quite time, but be sure to have your thermometer with you and stop fishing if water temps reach 69 degrees or warmer. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn River — Flows are dropping and will be at 3,500 CFS by Thursday. Fishing has been excellent subsurface with carpet bugs, Ray Charles, zebra midges, wire worms, San Juans and various Perdigons all producing fish. Streamers are working well too. There haven’t been any signs of a dry fly bite yet, but those days should be right around the corner. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — Levels and fishing have been great. Since there are a few sections of the river that are hard to float with log jams, check in with local fly shops before putting a boat in the water. Bug-wise, there are golden stones out there ranging in size from 10-14. Be ready with some Henry’s Fork goldens, Huey’s downwing, Jake’s Blackout stone, bullet-head goldens and tan chubbies. Drop a PMD-imitation Perdigon off the back and you should get fish to chase. PMD duns and spinners are going off as well in the back eddies and bubble lines. Size 16-18 Comparaduns, flash cripples, CDC duns, rusty spinners and PMD spinners should do the trick. For those looking for an after-work session, there are caddis bouncing around as well. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — On Monday the river was blown out from Monture Creek, down, but expected to return to shape well before the end of the week. When it does come back into shape, nymphing San Juans, big stoneflies and flashy Perdigons will be the way to go. There are golden stones, yellow sallies, caddis and PMDs coming off the water, and fish will be looking up once the water clears. Make sure to have a bit of each as some fish are selective with what they’re eating. Jake’s blackout stone, Henry’s Fork stone, true stone, tan or golden chubby with an explosion stone, 20 incher, rubberlegs, jig prince, jig PT or a PMD-type Perdigon will all be useful when prospecting for fish. If you see fish eating PMDs, a size 16 brindle chute, found link, sparkle dun, Comparadun or CDC dun will do the trick. Caddis will work during the evening. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — Flows are decreasing and fishing is getting better. Golden stone nymphs, prince nymphs and pheasant tails fished on the slow corners have been chased by hungry trout. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye bite is on with reports of good catches around the river mouth and Pond 4, White Earth and Snaggy Bay, and the north end around Court Sheriff and submerged points. Most anglers are using a variety of spinner blades with a bottom bouncer or jigs. Worms and leeches are working equally well. Shore anglers are catching a few walleye in Beaver Creek Bay near White Earth and around the Silos. A few rainbows are being caught while trolling cowbells or silver spoons on the north end around Cemetery Island, or from White Earth to Hole in the Wall on walleye rigs. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore at the Outhouse and Shannon. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Canyon Reservoir — With the great fishing in local rivers, reports from Clark Canyon have been few and far between. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — Water is muddy where the Blackfoot dumps in. Above the Blackfoot, fishing has picked up. There are golden stones, PMDs and caddis during the evenings. Fish are starting to look up at dries, but droppers have been getting more eats. The river is still big, but as it drops the fish will eat dry flies better. This week looks to be hot and the water should drop. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Deadman’s Basin — Folks have neither provided recent reports nor have they even stopped in for bait. Check back later. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.

Flathead Lake (South) — The whitefish (not to be confused with mountain whitefish) bite has been superb this season. One guess as to why the whitefish arrived early and in great numbers is that the lake trout population has declined. Anglers will catch the occasional lake trout mixed in with whitefish, and the lake trout that have been caught look to be in excellent health. Elmo Bay has been a good spot to reliably get a bite while fishing for whitefish and perch, but the whitefish have been on the smaller side. Fishermen are advised to head east toward Deadman’s Point if you’re targeting larger models. A popular method for getting a bite has been using a type of lure that’s known as a “Wannabe.” When rigged with maggots, it will attract whitefish and lake trout. When baited with night crawlers, anglers can expect perch and suckers. When targeting larger fish out east, lures resembling what is known as a “Rattle Disaster” have also worked well, especially in light green. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — The smallmouth bass fishing has picked up. Water levels are dropping every day while the temperature continues to rise and clarity improves. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — The walleye bite has been mostly consistent. For every couple boats that finds them, there'll be one boat that gets skunked. Fishing bottom bouncers in 12-14 feet of water with worm harnesses has been the ticket. Green has reportedly been the hot color and the bite has often persisted throughout the day. Anglers have also picked up the occasional bass or northern while targeting walleye. Those who have the proper downrigger setups have also had great luck catching lake trout toward the north end of the dry arm. — Rock Creek Marina.

Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The walleye are nailing bottom bouncers baited with crawlers and leaches in 18-25 feet of water. Anglers are advised to get a line in the water before the hot afternoon temperatures. You can also pick up some bass by casting crankbaits toward the shoreline or near rock piles. For those equipped with downriggers, lake trout are biting in 115-135 feet of water on spoons. Salmon can also be taken in about 50-100 feet of water using flashers and flies. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette Bay — The walleye bite has been lackluster at best and the fish have been on the small side. Crappie and pike fishing has been decent. Traditional methods for both have worked (jigging for crappie and casting spoons and cranks for pike). Crappie have even been taken while pulling crawler harnesses targeting walleye. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

Gallatin River —Fly shop staff and customers alike have all been having luck on dry-droppers. For the top bug, chubbies, caddis or sallies have worked great. Behind that, various Perdigons, iron sallies, tungsten split case PMDs, hare's ears, prince nymphs and stoneflies are getting bit. Salmonflies were spotted up past Big Sky over the weekend. Golden stones will continue to hatch throughout the canyon. For the die-hard dry-fliers, fish a chubby as your top fly and an x-caddis or missing link caddis as a dropper. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — Damsels continue to hatch and are getting more attention in the mornings and afternoons. The big traveling sedge are starting to hatch here and there but nothing to write home about yet. Damsel nymphs, leeches, Carey specials (original and new colors) and sheep creeks are great for subsurface action. Have those big caddis ready because those will start hatching soon.— The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Glacier National Park — The lakes that are open and accessible are fishing well. With the recent opening of Going-To-The-Sun- Road, that will open up more bodies of water in the near future. The Two Medicine and Bowman areas have been most consistent. Make sure to check ahead of time to make sure you’ve acquired the correct permits where those are needed. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — Walleye fishing has been good while pitching jigs with leeches or crawlers around Eldorado Bar and the Causeway Arm, or while using floating jigs from the Causeway Bridge during the early morning or late evening hours. Rainbows continue to bite below Canyon Ferry Dam While using crawlers and a marshmallow, spinners, Power Bait or while trolling cowbell setups around Black Sandy, York Bridge and Devil’s Elbow. — FWP, Helena.

Holter Reservoir — Walleye fishing has been great inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains. Anglers have also been productive around Cottonwood Creek and the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir. Trolling bottom bouncers with orange or white spinner blades or pitching perch-colored jigs around shallow points or weed beds has been working well. Some perch are being picked up here and there while fishing for walleye. Good numbers of rainbows continue to be landed throughout the reservoir while trolling various flashers with a spinner combination or crankbaits at least 20 feet deep. An occasional rainbow is being caught from shore while using floating jigs and crawlers or power bait. — FWP, Helena.

Kootenai River — The trout fishing is picking up. Anglers can expect to see black flying ants and caddis. The caddis hatches are usually in the afternoons around 3-4 p.m. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Lake Mary Ronan — On the right day, the kokanee are still biting. It seems like they’ve responded best to high pressure when it’s hot and still. A good rule of thumb is jigging at night time and trolling during the day. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — The lower stretch is currently pretty hot so be on the watch for high water temps and stressed trout. If you really want to fish the lower, fish it in the morning when the water is at its coolest. Fish a dry-dropper with a chubby, or a stubby chubby with a small flashy nymph like a Nymphicator, Perdigon, caddis pupa or iron sally. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The catching has been great. As salmonflies continue to move up river, check for water temps in the upper-50s for optimal salmonfly fishing. The salmonflies should be up near $3 Bridge and Reynolds Bridge by now. Chubby droppers have been working well; try orange, pink and copper chubby colors (size 8-16). Wooly bugger droppers have been also working. There are lots of caddis out. If fish are eating those, try missing link, X caddis or elk hair caddis in sizes 14-16. Golden stones will start to come around, so keep some in your box as they are always a good backup. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Nelson Reservoir — Walleye anglers have been doing very well. The tried and true methods, like pulling bottom bouncers, crankbaits and crawler harnesses, have been getting the job done.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The water temperature has climbed to around 70 degrees. Bass, pike, perch and bluegill have moved into shallow water near the weed beds. Trout can still be caught near feeder creeks or in deep water on the main lake. Walleye are still hitting deep-diving crankbaits, while bass are hitting soft plastics. The northern are chasing spinnerbaits and swim baits. Perch are eating night crawlers and trout can be taken with inline spinners. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Pablo Reservoir — Bass and pike are biting early in the day. Anglers are advised to get out on the water during the morning in order to beat the warm temperatures that often invite the jet skis and the like. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Rock Creek (East) — Anglers have been pleasantly surprised with the resiliency of the trout following the historic flooding. Fishing has been steady on browns and rainbows ranging in size from 6-20 inches. Fish are eating large attracter patterns, with stoneflies and chubbies being the bug of choice. This should continue into next week when the grasshoppers show up in greater numbers. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.

Rock Creek (West) — Not much has changed on Rock Creek, except for the fact that it’s now wade fishing only. So it’s a good place to go for those who love to walk and wade. Levels are still above normal and probably will be for the rest of the season, but it’s great for the fish and visibility is just fine. There are a few goldens still out as of Monday, along with PMDs and caddis. We are starting to throw attractor dries like purple hazes, Adams, Royal Wulffs and Humpies. A smaller golden such as Henry’s Fork, bullet head or Pav’s sweet dream with a size 16-18 Perdigon off the back is a solid way to prospect. When you see fish eating PMD duns or spinners, it’s time to switch over to a size 16-18 found link, brindle chute, CDC dun, rusty spinner or CDC spinner. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

South Fork of the Flathead River — There is still a lot of water, but it’s fishable and the fish are hungry. Yellow stimulator flies with black or purple wolves has been the ticket. Fish will eat nymphs as well, but there is usually not much of a desire for subsurface action for fly fishermen when the fish are eating dry flies so reliably. During the times when fish aren’t feeding on the surface, egg-sucking leaches, prince nymphs or a natural hare’s ear will do the trick. Bring tippet ranging anywhere from 3x to 5x. Heavier line will be needed to cut through strong gusts when the wind is up. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Spring Creek — The creek is clear and fishing well. And if you thought things couldn’t get better, the hopper bite is right around the corner. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Swan Lake — The highly anticipated lake trout bite is expected to pop any day. Recent reports have been promising, as the smaller fish have been on the chew. The bigger fish should follow suit as conditions improve and the water clears up. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — This stretch remains muddy, yet the flows are dropping. The river should be fishable soon, but it's not fishing well yet. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — Currently this stretch has fishable flows but is still pretty muddy. There's only about 4-6 inches of visibility on a given day. There are salmonflies, golden stones, yellow sallies and caddis all over the river but the fish aren't on them yet because they cannot see them. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Wyoming

Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — The fishing at Horseshoe Bend Marina in the Bay area has been good for catfish, crappy and bass. Crooked Creek bay has produced some sauger and catfish during the past week. The South Narrows are producing primarily catfish, while the southern portion of the lake above the causeway — mainly NY Mormon Point — has been good for sauger. — Horseshoe Bend Marina.

North Fork of the Shoshone — The North Fork was fishing great inside the Shoshone National Forest as of last week. The river came into shape July 2 and keeps fishing better every day. Water conditions are better above Elk Fork, heading toward Yellowstone National Park. Flows were still high, so be careful wading or floating. Use large (size 4-8) stonefly nymphs trailed by smaller bead-heads like Wade’s North Fork Spec in black or tan in sizes 8-12. Large golden stone imitations with a dropper were also working great. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.