Fishing report: We like big bugs and we cannot lie

The salmonfly hatch lived up to the hype last weekend, and it looks like there’s more to come.

Anglers on the Big Hole River were greeted with long-awaited salmonflies with a few golden stoneflies mixed in as well. The Bitterroot and Blackfoot rivers, as well as Rock Creek and others, expect to see the same during the coming days.

Some of these stretches of water are still ripping, but wade fishermen should be advised to keep their boots dry regardless of the flows.

The fish are more often than not eating various salmonfly and chubby patterns within five or six feet of the bank, usually in the vicinity of overhanging trees.

While a friend and I were out over the weekend, we started with a Pat’s rubberlegs or SJ worm dropper trailing behind our surface bugs. However, after a few rises it became clear that once the fish are dialed in on salmonflies, there’s no need for anything except the top fly.

Salmonfly patters are usually assembled with either an orange body or a dark brown or black body. If you see a fish rise and reject your bug, switch to something with a different color body. If you had orange, switch to dark brown and vice versa. Once you have the pattern fish want, you’ll know. If the conditions are right, the eats are flashy and aggressive – a far cry from the subtle nuances often associated with fly fishing.

Big bug season is finally here.

Top picks

Big Hole River — Salmonflies and golden stones are out and about. This weekend kicked off the annual salmonfly hatch and fishing has been great. Size 4-8 salmonfly and golden stone dry flies are the ticket. Fish these close to the bank near willows. If it gets slow on top, switch to rubberlegs, bitch creeks, JJ specials, and San Juan worms. PMDs and caddis are also around. Flows are still a touch on the high side, but clarity is great. Wade and row with caution. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The smallmouth bass bite has been going full speed. These fish have been eating almost anything you put in front of their face. Top-water lures like poppers and tube baits have been especially popular selections. The walleye bite has slowed down a little, but you can pick a few of those along with some trout by trolling deep-diving crankbaits. — Scheels, Billings.

Echo Lake — This body of water is unaffected by runoff, so the fish have remained happy and willing to bite. Anglers will have a shot at an array of species, such as large and smallmouth bass, crappie, perch, kokanee, rainbows, brookies and pike pushing 20 pounds. Kokanee are being caught in deeper water with jigging and trolling being the go-to methods. Maggots will consistently attract hungry kokanee, especially when using a multi-hook rig capable of presenting bait or a lure in two or more different water columns. Crappie tubes and night crawlers are working well for crappie. If you’re looking for a trophy, the pike will chase flutter spoons, a smelt under a bobber or a smelt laying on the bottom. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Rock Creek (West) — Rock Creek is big, but stable and fishing well. Salmonflies are on the top end of the creek and will be flying around the rest of the week. Make sure to have salmonfly dries in patterns like rogue stones, Morrish’s fluttering salmonfly, Henry’s Fork salmonflies, supa gees, chubbies and sofa pillows. Down lower, goldens, green drakes and a few yellow Sallies have been spotted. Henry’s Fork golden, rogue goldens, golden chubbies, extended-body green drakes, western green drakes, Galloup’s Butch Sally, Larimer's Sally and Carlson’s Working Girl Sally are must-haves. Nymphing with big stoneflies, San Juans, jig PTs, jig princes and Perdigons will get bites if fish aren’t eating the dry. The river is still big so be careful out there whether you’re floating or wading. Don’t wade too deep, and don’t float if you’re not experienced on the oars. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Tongue River Reservoir — The walleye bite has been spectacular with some very nice fish coming out of the water this past week for both shore and boat anglers. The water temperature is currently at 68 degrees and the Tongue is still at full pool. Jigs with either leeches or worms have been the go-to setup. Some folks are having luck with bottom bouncers and harnesses. Pike have been chomping on minnows, and spoons seem to be producing as well. The bass bite has slowed down a little bit, but there are still a few making their way into the boat. Crappie fishing has mostly shut off. The marina is fully stocked with minnows, crawlers, and both leeches and jumbo leeches. — Tongue River Marina.

Montana

Beaverhead River — The fish are still mostly feeding below the surface. San Juan worms, micro mayflies, split-case PMDs and psycho mays have all been producing. The flows have been bumped up around 15 CFS per day during the last week or so, bringing the flow up to 489 CFS on Tuesday. Water clarity is good and there will be the occasional PMD hatch during the afternoon, but the fish aren’t quite ready to look up at dries. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Bighorn River — The flows are stable at 7,000 CFS and should stay there for a bit. The river is crystal clear and fishing well, top to bottom. Worms, carpet bugs, orange scuds and a few Perdigons are fishing well. The streamer bite will continue to get better and better with the small jump in water temperature. Lil Kim's, Pete's bugger, mini dungeons, rusty trombones and T&A's are great options. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — The Bitterroot has dropped nicely. It’s still big, but clear in the side channels, which hold a lot of fish. Don’t waste your time fishing the main river as most of the fish are in the side channels. There isn’t a great deal of dry fly action yet, but the nymphing gets better every day in the mid-river. The upper river above Hamilton is seeing some salmonflies, so make sure to have a bunch if you’re making the drive. Throughout the rest of the river, stick to rubberlegs, double-bead stones, jig PTs, jig princes and San Juans. Streamer fishing is a good option with smaller streamers like zonkers, sparkle minnows, flash minnows and baby gongas. With the temps becoming more like summer, we should see the river stay in this shape for a bit, but it’s fishing. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — After some rain Monday, the Blackfoot is on its way up. It might be a couple days before it drops but when it does, there are salmonflies and fish were looking up. When it stabilizes and starts to drop, it’s game on. Once the fish start keying in on the salmonflies they’ll gobble them up even if the river is dirty. Be ready with dries like royal or rootbeer chubbies, Morrish’s fluttering salmonfly, supa gees, cat pukes as well as nymphs like bitch creeks, zirdles, squirdles, rubberlegs and San Juans. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — Water is still running high and this stretch of water is to be avoided. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Rainbow trout are being caught on crankbaits, cowbells or bottom bouncers from Confederate to Duck Creek, around the Magpie/Chinamen’s area and out from the Silos. Walleye are being caught between Hole in the Wall and the Silos, and from Confederate to Pond 1. Most walleye anglers are trolling bottom bouncers with a worm or various colored crankbaits. A few perch are being picked up on the south end as well. The reservoir continues to fill with a lot of water coming in from the Missouri River, so be on the watch for floating debris. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Canyon Reservoir — Not many people have frequented this area with the outstanding fishing in local rivers. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — This stretch of water is big and muddy. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Cooney Reservoir — The reservoir is full with water going over the spillway. The water is slightly off-color around the inlets and the temperature ranges from 60- 64 degrees. Trout fishing remains good as people from boats are having luck using cowbells, while shore fishermen are getting bites with Power Bait. A couple nice perch came off the water last week as well. People have been targeting perch using worms under bobbers. The walleye bite has improved, and anglers seem to be catching them on jigs and soft plastics, or leeches under a slip bobber. The fish-cleaning station at the Red Lode Campground is currently closed. — Cooney State Park.

Crow Reservoir — Trout and perch are both on the chew. The water has remained low and is warming up, making it a solid option while the streams are still raging. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (North) — It is import that everyone recreating on the lake during runoff season should be aware of floating debris. Fishing-wise, people are marking plenty of fish. Getting a bite, however, is a different story. Trolling sinking Rapalas in the shallows has produced a few lake trout, bull trout and pike. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (South) — This is the time of year to target a trophy lake trout. These fish are known to become more active with more water flowing into the lake. A good bet will be drifting or trolling a whole pike minnow on 10-15 pound test braid near Boettcher Bay, just before the river flows into the lake at Polson Bay. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, above the lake — Runoff has rendered this area unfishable. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — See above. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette Bay — The boat ramp is usable as the water is modestly rising, but rising nonetheless. The bite is reportedly “getting’ good.” Walleye, bass, northern pike and crappie are hitting bottom bouncers, worm harnesses and worms in 10-14 feet of water. — Bohemian Corner Store, Roy.

Gallatin River — As of Tuesday, all public access is closed on the Gallatin by the FWP. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — Fishing has been consistent. Balanced leeches and chronomids fished under a strike indicator have been working best. Slow stripping leeches and wooly buggers are also productive methods. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Glacier National Park — Middle Two Medicine, Lake McDonald, Avalanche Lake and the Bowman Lake area are fishable. The hike-in lakes off Going-To-The-Sun-Road are not accessible due to snowpack. Middle Two Medicine and Bowman Creek are fishing very well for cutthroat, bull trout and lake trout. The first flies tied onto your leader should be black flying ants ranging in sizes 8-10. Other dependable flies during this time of year are usually egg-sucking leaches, renegades, prince nymphs, parachute Adams and grey wolfs. Add a zebra midge to your shopping list as well if you head to Middle Two Medicine. Spin fisherman can put those flies behind a casting bobber. They can also cast a spoon. Three-quarter ounce to an ounce will be needed to cast out far enough and fish the appropriate 10-12-foot depth. Visitors should make sure they’ve acquired all necessary permits before attempting to enter the park. GTTSR and the Bowman area will require passes during certain times. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — Good numbers of rainbows are being picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam near Riverside Campground using streamers, small nymphs or leech patterns. Trolling cowbells with a spinner and a worm on the lower end of the reservoir has been producing some nice rainbows as well. A few walleye and an occasional perch are being caught in Lake Helena and the Causeway Arm while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena.

Holter Reservoir — Rainbows continue to be picked up on the upper end of the reservoir near the Gates of the Mountains while using small nymphs or leech pattern flies. The lower end of the reservoir is producing rainbows while pulling cowbells or Thomas lures. Some nice walleye are being picked up in the small bays inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains, and along the Clay Banks on the lower end on the reservoir while vertical jigging with worms or leeches. Perch are biting around the public boat docks and shallow weed beds for anglers pitching smaller jigs tipped with crawlers. — FWP, Helena.

Lake Koocanusa — Fishing remains steady on the larger models of rainbow trout ranging 1-9 pounds. The lake has also been rising 3-4 feet per day. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.

Lake Mary Ronan — The kokanee bite slowed down for a bit but has picked up again recently. The perch fishing has completely shut off, though. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — Although there is a recommendation from NorthWestern Energy to avoid recreating on the Madison it is fishable, but be careful. The fish are going to hold tight to the banks and it is going to fish better later in the day or in cloudy conditions because of the sediment washing downriver. Streamer-wise, go big and dark. On your nymph rig, try a worm with a rubberlegs or a crayfish. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — NorthWestern Energy released a statement recommending no recreation on the Upper or Lower Madison. Stay tuned as this could change fast. Ennis and Valley Gardens have been closed by the FWP for now. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, below Holter — The flows have backed off since last week with the goal being to fill all the Helena-area reservoirs. Once those bodies of water are full, flows on the 'Mo will pick up again. But as of Wednesday morning they are around 5,200 CFS, so it’ll be accessible to anglers both on foot and in boats. The fishing is pretty good to boot. Caddis and PMDs are hatching in the late afternoon. The 3-4 p.m. window has been ideal for dry flies. Perdigon style nymphs have been the ticket. Anything that gets down low and imitates a PMD or caddis nymph should get a bite. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — This stretch of the Missouri is also fishing well. Catfish are eating worms and cut bait. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Nelson Reservoir — The water is low but people are catching fish. A vast majority have been walleye while pulling crawler harnesses on bottom bouncers. The occasional northern will make an appearance, but those who are targeting pike would be better suited trolling crankbaits. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The fishing continues to be excellent. Anyone from pro to novice anglers has had success catching both large and smallmouth bass. Largemouth are currently spawning while the smallmouth are preparing to enter their post-spawn stage. Pike are being pulled out of weed beds, and shallow coves and creeks using smelt, large spinners and swim baits. Rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout are being caught in feeder creeks using inline spinners. Walleye are still being caught on deep-diving crankbaits, and perch are biting near shallow stumps next to banks and coves. As a good rule of thumb, most fish are moving into the shallows as spring progresses and water levels rise. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

South Fork of the Flathead River — This water still isn’t fishable. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Spring Creek — The water is clean and fishing well with nymphs or streamers. You will get a hatch in afternoon or evening for those looking to cast some dry flies. Spinners also well for those who do not want to fly fish. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Swan Lake — Once conditions stabilize within the next 10 days or two weeks, lake trout fishing is expected to be great. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Tiber Reservoir — Fishing has been on the slow side with the rain and east winds, but the coming days are supposed to be warmer and should raise the water temperature. Better days catching will hopefully follow. — Ru’s Tiber Marina.

Wyoming

Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Fisherfolks reported crappie were especially cooperative this week on a white jig. Smallmouth bass are also chomping jigs and minnows. Catfish have been caught regularly as well. The fishing dock is in the water and producing sauger. The Marina, cafe and campgrounds are all open daily, and the water level is good for launching all size boats at the ramp. — Horseshoe Bend Marina.

Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Fishing has been great as of late. Flows are higher than expected due to late season snowfall and subsequent runoff in the Wind River. San Juan worms, sow bugs, soft-hackled sow bugs, size 14-20 tungsten bead nymphs and girdle bug patterns have been the ticket. Another way to get a bite is dead drifting zirdle bugs, yuk bugs, and thin mints. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Clarks Fork — Flows are 6,200 CFS leaving the Wild and Scenic Canyon area. Water levels are still high due to snowmelt and continued rain. The lower Clarks Fork was one of the rivers that was hit by the “perfect storm” in northern Wyoming, YNP and southern Montana last week. The river could come into shape by the second week of July, which would likely be just in time for the salmonfly emergence. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

East and West Newton lakes — Anglers are having luck fishing chironomids deep but are starting to see the emergence of callibaetis in the afternoons. East Newton has been on fire throughout the month of June. Water temps right now are 64 degrees, which is darn near perfect. Damsel flies are also beginning to capture the trout’s attention now. Successful fisherpeople will have the following flies handy: zebra midges, black or red ice cream cones in sizes 10-14, pheasant tails, hares ear, balanced leeches and parachute Adams. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

North Fork of the Shoshone — Runoff is in effect. The North Fork is rocking and rolling, and water quality is off-color and typical for the third week of June. Flows are moderating which means the river is about to clear for the season. Fishing conditions and water quality above the North Fork closure at Newton Creek to Pahaska Teepee should be fishable and ready for float or walk-and-wade trips by July 1.— North Fork Anglers, Cody.

South Fork of the Shoshone — Flows are high and water quality is not good due to extreme runoff conditions. Expect better fishing once the river drops and begins to clear. It looks like this could happen around the week of July 4. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Fishing is somewhere between fair and good. These lakes are getting pounded by the bait fishers, though. The bigger trout are in Lower Sunshine, while upper Sunshine has smaller Yellowstone cutthroat. This is a really good time for some bugger action off the banks or dropping down deep with ice cream cones, zebra midges and or callibaetis nymphs and emergers. As the water warms, the trout will begin looking up for parachute Adams, adult damsels, ants and beetles. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

